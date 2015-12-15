Editor's Choice
Chinese paramilitary guards stand on the stairs after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces leaves the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 14, 2015....more
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An Israeli man stands next to the scene where a motorist rammed into a bus stop, injuring at least nine people before he was shot dead, according to Israeli police, in Jerusalem December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in Manhattan, New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An artist's rendering of what the next generation U.S. fighter jet might look like is seen in this handout photo provided by Northrop Grumman Corporation, December 12, 2015. The Pentagon's fiscal 2017 budget request will include $12 billion to $15...more
Activists hold a protest and vigil against gun violence on the third anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass shooting, outside the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Aerial view of the overturned bus which crashed in Argentina's northern province of Salta, December 14, 2015. A bus carrying Argentine border patrol officers crashed into a ravine in Salta on Monday, killing at least 43 people, while nine were being...more
A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The city of London, as the largest financial services...more
Supporters of the opposition Democratic Unity coalition stand on the roof of a building as they participate in a concert to celebrate their victory in the election last Sunday, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Van Thanh Nguyen (C) cries before pallbearers carry the casket during a funeral for her daughter, San Bernardino shooting victim Tin Nguyen, at Saint Barbara's Catholic Church in Santa Ana, California, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, reacts after results in the second-round the regional elections are announced in Henin-Beaumont, France,...more
A Palestinian man stands atop the roof of his house, that was damaged by what witnesses said was Israeli shelling during a 50-day war in the summer of 2014, on a rainy day, east of Gaza City December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
The name tags of volonteers stick on a locker in a refugee shelter of Germany's charity organisation Arbeiter Samariter Bund ASB in Berlin, Germany, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A protester flashes a victory sign as he holds Polish and EU flags during an anti-government demonstration in front of PiS (Law and Justice) leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski's house in Warsaw, Poland December 13, 2015. Anti-government protesters gathered...more
Demonstrators attend a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A cosplayer dressed as Chewbacca, a character from the Star Wars movie series, enters the bathroom during an event organised by Star Wars fan club Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Supporters hold signs and cheer as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man lights candles on the eighth and last night of the holiday of Hanukkah in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Lebanon's Hezbollah member reacts as he carries with others the coffin of his comrade, Mohamad Sfawi, who was killed fighting alongside Syrian army forces in Syria, during his funeral in Qnarit village, southern Lebanon, December 13, 2015....more
A demonstrator wears a mask depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while covered with the Brazilian flag in front of riot police as he takes a picture of them during a protest calling for the impeachment of Brazil's President...more
Marine Le Pen, French National Front political party leader and candidate for the National Front in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardie region, waves from her car as she leaves the polling station after casting her ballot in the second-round regional...more
Men search for belongings at a site hit by missiles in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Marion Marechal-Le Pen, French National Front political party member and candidate for National Front in the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region, delivers a speech after results in the second-round regional elections in Marseille, France,...more
A participant peeks from his costume before the start of the the annual London Pantomime Horse Race in Greenwich, Britain December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The Eiffel Tower is engulfed in fog early morning in Paris, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media...more
Anas Francis is reunited with his cousin Syrian refugee Laila Beylouneh, 13, at the Welcome Centre in Montreal, Quebec, December 12, 2015. The second military airlift of refugees arrived in Montreal on Saturday, and will see a total of 10,000...more
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other...more
An aerial view shows visitors walking in a maze, at a tourist resort in Zunyi, Guizhou province, China, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl watches a concert by Puerto Rican singer Olga Tanon in Havana December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Pope Francis arrives to attend a special audience with members of Italian episcopal conference (CEI) in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Men dressed as 'Krampuss' prepare to parade at Munich's Christmas market, December 13, 2015. Young single men will wear the traditional attires known as 'Krampusse', consisting of animal skins and masks, with large cow-bells to make loud and...more
