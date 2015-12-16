Edition:
Star Wars collector James Burns, 44, poses for a photograph with some of his collection in London December 2, 2015. He said "I've met so many wonderful people, all over the world. It's a wonderful community of like-minded people with an interest in Star Wars. There's nothing else like it". REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump (R) reacts to a comment from Ben Carson (L) and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Miners search for jade stones at a mine dump at a Hpakant jade mine in Kachin state, Myanmar November 25, 2015. Using heavy earth-excavators and explosives, miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in recent months, in a rush to excavate more jade from the world's richest deposits of the gemstone before a new government takes office next year. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Young boys play in a park during an unusually warm winter day in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A Hypsiboas crepitans frog is pictured at a terrarium in Caracas, Venezuela November 30, 2015. Venezuelan frogs and toads are in critical danger due to climate change as rising temperatures complicate reproduction and spread a deadly fungus, say scientists, who liken the species to canaries in a coalmine warning of imminent danger. The survival of a group of nearly 20 frog and toad species, which top Venezuela's list of endangered species, may rest on a small group of academics in a Caracas laboratory attempting to recreate the amphibians' natural reproductive conditions. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
People interact with the "joyful" room at the Museum of Feelings, a pop-up installation in New York, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Friends and family surround a newly naturalized citizen (C) after a naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn, New York December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai wipes her eyes as she listens to a speech at a Poppies for Peace in Peshawar event to mark the 2014 Taliban attack on the Peshawar Army Public School, in Birmingham, Britain, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A man cycles past a house decorated as a Christmas present in Scholar Green, northern Britain, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Baseball player Alexei Ramirez poses for photos in Havana, Cuba December 15, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour that arrived in Havana on Tuesday in an unprecedented act of baseball diplomacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz TMA-19M spacecraft carrying the crew of Timothy Peake of Britain, Yuri Malenchenko of Russia and Timothy Kopra of the U.S. as it blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Droid BB-8 arrives at the world premiere of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
President Barack Obama leaves with U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter (L) after delivering a statement on the counter-Islamic State campaign at the Pentagon in Washington, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement hold their weapons at a gathering to show their support for the group, in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
An ice covered entrance door to the international gene bank Svalbard Global Seed Vault (SGSV) near Longyearbyen on Spitsbergen, Norway, October 20, 2015. Two consignments of crop seeds will be deposited next year in a "doomsday vault" built in an Arctic mountainside to safeguard global supplies. The vault, which opened on the Svalbard archipelago in 2008, is designed to protect crop seeds, such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or disease. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A woman wearing a face mask stands on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong amid heavy smog in Shanghai, China, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Chinese Paramilitary guards stand on the stairs after Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces leaves the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 14, 2015. REUTERS/FRED DUFOUR/Pool

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) secretary general Peter Tauber and German Chancellor and leader of the CDU Angela Merkel vote on a resolution about refugees at the CDU party congress in Karlsruhe, Germany December 14, 2015. Merkel promised at a congress of her conservative party on Monday to reduce substantially the number of migrants entering Germany, responding to rank-and-file concerns about the influx of a million refugees this year alone. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Migrants, who were stranded between Greece and Macedonia, rest next to placards hung on a metal fence, outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro, in Athens, Greece, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands beneath a banner as she is introduced before addressing the 2015 National Immigrant Integration Conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker holds the head of a fox while killing it with electricity for its fur at a fox farm in Nanzhuang village, Shandong province, China, December 11, 2015. There are over 60 households in the village still raising foxes, raccoon dogs and other animals for the fur trade. China is the world's largest fur producer and exporter, according to state media. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
An Israeli man stands next to the scene where a motorist rammed into a bus stop, injuring at least nine people before he was shot dead, according to Israeli police, in Jerusalem December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A city worker walks through the City of London with St. Andrew Undershaft church surrounded by business skyscrapers, December 16, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The City of London, as the largest financial services and banking centre in Europe, is no exception. Silhouettes of cranes pepper the horizon and buildings shoot skywards. Amid all this change there appears to be one constant: over 50 churches and other places of worship remain in the Square Mile. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Activists from India's main opposition Congress party try to flee after their clothes caught fire while they were trying to burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest in Shimla, India, December 14, 2015. Local media reported Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, chief of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, saying that at least five Congress activists suffered burns on Monday during the protest against the central government, accusing it of a "vendetta" against the Gandhi family by launching court cases against them. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Actor Mark Hamill arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A man carries buckets to fill water from Sardaryab River to wash his fish shop near by in Charsadda, near Peshawar, Pakistan, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Cosplayers dressed as characters from the Star Wars movie series joke with an elevator operator during a charity event organised by the El Salvador Star Wars fan club at the Benjamin Bloom National Children's Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Labourers unload sacks of rice from a handcart at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2015. India's wholesale prices fell for a 13th straight month in November, but a sharp pickup in food prices and a pending wage hike for millions of government employees are likely to keep policymakers worried about potential inflationary risks. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A masked Palestinian boy wearing the headband of Hamas's armed wing takes part in a rally marking the 28th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A man exercises in a park during a bout of unseasonably warm weather in the Manhattan borough of New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Dante Cicerone, 15, (R) and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
People are seen in silhouette exercising under the fog covered Manhattan Bridge in New York December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
A worker applies colour to strings which will be used to fly kites, by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
St Paul's Cathedral is seen refracted in raindrops on a metal plaque following heavy rainfall in the City of London, Britain December 15, 2014. The architectural landscape of London never stands still. The City of London, as the largest financial services and banking centre in Europe, is no exception. Silhouettes of cranes pepper the horizon and buildings shoot skywards. Amid all this change there appears to be one constant: over 50 churches and other places of worship remain in the Square Mile. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
