Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2015 | 12:26am GMT

Editor's Choice

Martin Shkreli (C), chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs the U.S. Federal Court after an arraignment following him being charged in a federal indictment filed in Brooklyn relating to his management of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc. in New York December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Martin Shkreli (C), chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs the U.S. Federal Court after an arraignment following him being charged in a federal indictment filed in Brooklyn relating to his...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Martin Shkreli (C), chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs the U.S. Federal Court after an arraignment following him being charged in a federal indictment filed in Brooklyn relating to his management of hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc. in New York December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 30
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past three years. The injured are taken to basements and shelters transformed into field hospitals run by medical staff who have stayed in the battered neighborhood of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 30
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in McLean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in McLean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counterterrorism Center in McLean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 30
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a special preview as part of Christmas celebrations at the Ajanta circus in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a special preview as part of Christmas celebrations at the Ajanta circus in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a special preview as part of Christmas celebrations at the Ajanta circus in Kolkata, India, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 30
Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Caroline Ritter from Australia arrives for her wedding ceremony escorted by a person dressed as the character of Darth Vader from Star Wars in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 30
Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 2015. Ingram lost her job, and soon afterwards her partner Renee lost her job. "It got (to) the point where we couldn't get a job fast enough and we lost our apartment," Ingram said. "Coming here, we really like it, being outside especially, we feel safe. We wish we would have known about it sooner." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 2015. Ingram lost her job, and soon afterwards her partner Renee lost her job. "It got (to) the point where we couldn't get a job fast enough...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 2015. Ingram lost her job, and soon afterwards her partner Renee lost her job. "It got (to) the point where we couldn't get a job fast enough and we lost our apartment," Ingram said. "Coming here, we really like it, being outside especially, we feel safe. We wish we would have known about it sooner." REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 30
Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the case of Baltimore police Officer William Porter charged in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man whose killing while in custody sparked riots last April, and the city's mayor said authorities were prepared for any violence. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the case of Baltimore police Officer...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Gloria Darden (L), mother of the late Freddie Gray, listens to media questions during a family news conference outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A mistrial was declared on Wednesday in the case of Baltimore police Officer William Porter charged in the death of Freddie Gray, a black man whose killing while in custody sparked riots last April, and the city's mayor said authorities were prepared for any violence. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
7 / 30
An Indonesia rescue team approaches the sunken Antigua and Barbuda flagged freighter MV Thorco Cloud which sank after colliding with a tanker the night before, in the Singapore Strait off the Indonesian island of Batam December 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/M N Kanwa/Antara Foto

An Indonesia rescue team approaches the sunken Antigua and Barbuda flagged freighter MV Thorco Cloud which sank after colliding with a tanker the night before, in the Singapore Strait off the Indonesian island of Batam December 17, 2015 in this photo...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
An Indonesia rescue team approaches the sunken Antigua and Barbuda flagged freighter MV Thorco Cloud which sank after colliding with a tanker the night before, in the Singapore Strait off the Indonesian island of Batam December 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/M N Kanwa/Antara Foto
Close
8 / 30
Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protestor outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A Maryland judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the trial of the first of six Baltimore police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray, whose killing sparked riots and arson in the city in April. The jury had deliberated for 16 hours on whether the officer, William Porter, was guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Gray's death from injuries suffered while in police custody. After it reported it was unable to reach a verdict, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams issued his ruling. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protestor outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A Maryland judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the trial of the first of six Baltimore police officers charged in the death...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Deputies with Baltimore City Sheriff's Office arrest a protestor outside the courthouse in Baltimore, December 16, 2015. A Maryland judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in the trial of the first of six Baltimore police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray, whose killing sparked riots and arson in the city in April. The jury had deliberated for 16 hours on whether the officer, William Porter, was guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Gray's death from injuries suffered while in police custody. After it reported it was unable to reach a verdict, Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams issued his ruling. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
9 / 30
Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
10 / 30
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the announcement that the U.S. Federal Reserve had hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in New York, December 16, 2015. The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong enough to withstand higher borrowing costs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the announcement that the U.S. Federal Reserve had hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in New York, December 16, 2015. The U.S. central bank's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the announcement that the U.S. Federal Reserve had hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade in New York, December 16, 2015. The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, ending a lengthy debate about whether the economy was strong enough to withstand higher borrowing costs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 30
A migrant boy runs while holding a balloon outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant boy runs while holding a balloon outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A migrant boy runs while holding a balloon outside the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
12 / 30
People take pictures near illuminated Christmas decorations on a street in Medellin, Colombia December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

People take pictures near illuminated Christmas decorations on a street in Medellin, Colombia December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
People take pictures near illuminated Christmas decorations on a street in Medellin, Colombia December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Close
13 / 30
A worker with his face covered rests on a tarpaulin at a construction site of a residential complex in Bengaluru, India December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A worker with his face covered rests on a tarpaulin at a construction site of a residential complex in Bengaluru, India December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A worker with his face covered rests on a tarpaulin at a construction site of a residential complex in Bengaluru, India December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
14 / 30
Characters of Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Characters of Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Characters of Star Wars take part in an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallee, France, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 30
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 30
Nadia Murad Basee, (R) a 21-year-old Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith, is comforted after speaking to members of the Security Council during a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nadia Murad Basee, (R) a 21-year-old Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith, is comforted after speaking to members of the Security Council during a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Nadia Murad Basee, (R) a 21-year-old Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith, is comforted after speaking to members of the Security Council during a meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
17 / 30
The interior of a room is pictured at a holding centre of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons that cannot be made into weapons await officials suspected of corruption in one holding centre in southwestern China, in unusual images of China's graft fight carried by a state-run newspaper this week. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei

The interior of a room is pictured at a holding centre of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
The interior of a room is pictured at a holding centre of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons that cannot be made into weapons await officials suspected of corruption in one holding centre in southwestern China, in unusual images of China's graft fight carried by a state-run newspaper this week. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei
Close
18 / 30
Muthanna Islamic Movement members inspect what they say is a Russian made military surveillance drone which they claimed to have shot down in Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Muthanna Islamic Movement members inspect what they say is a Russian made military surveillance drone which they claimed to have shot down in Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Muthanna Islamic Movement members inspect what they say is a Russian made military surveillance drone which they claimed to have shot down in Sheikh Meskeen near Deraa, Syria December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Close
19 / 30
A ferry crosses Lake Geneva near Lausanne, Switzerland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A ferry crosses Lake Geneva near Lausanne, Switzerland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A ferry crosses Lake Geneva near Lausanne, Switzerland December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
20 / 30
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the German lower house of parliament, the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 30
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) jump as part of their winter training in temperature of negative 26 degrees Celsius at China's border with Russia in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 30
Enthusiasts, one wearing a Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Enthusiasts, one wearing a Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Enthusiasts, one wearing a Chewbacca costume, wait to spot members of the cast at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 30
A Brazilian indian attends a protest against the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC 215), in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 16, 2015. PEC 215 proposes the transfer of power to demarcate indigenous lands to the Brazilian National Congress. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian indian attends a protest against the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC 215), in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 16, 2015. PEC 215 proposes the transfer of power to demarcate indigenous lands to the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A Brazilian indian attends a protest against the Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC 215), in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, December 16, 2015. PEC 215 proposes the transfer of power to demarcate indigenous lands to the Brazilian National Congress. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
24 / 30
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Syrian refugee Ali Jaafar and his son Mohamed leave the room he shares with at least five other people in a house where dozens of Syrian refugees live in Bamako, Mali, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
25 / 30
A man rides a bicycle along a street during a snowfall in Yantai, Shandong province, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man rides a bicycle along a street during a snowfall in Yantai, Shandong province, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
A man rides a bicycle along a street during a snowfall in Yantai, Shandong province, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 30
Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball diplomacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Los Angeles Dodgers Yasiel Puig salutes children at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, December 16, 2015. Cuban baseball defectors joined a Major League Baseball goodwill tour offering clinics for children in an unprecedented act of baseball diplomacy. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
27 / 30
The mother of Uzair, an Army Public School victim, touches his picture in a gallery of the victims at a ceremony on the anniversary of the Taliban attack on the school in Peshawar, Pakistan December 16, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz

The mother of Uzair, an Army Public School victim, touches his picture in a gallery of the victims at a ceremony on the anniversary of the Taliban attack on the school in Peshawar, Pakistan December 16, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
The mother of Uzair, an Army Public School victim, touches his picture in a gallery of the victims at a ceremony on the anniversary of the Taliban attack on the school in Peshawar, Pakistan December 16, 2015. REUTERS/ Fayaz Aziz
Close
28 / 30
The hands of temporarily detained migrants are seen through a police bus window as they leave the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The hands of temporarily detained migrants are seen through a police bus window as they leave the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
The hands of temporarily detained migrants are seen through a police bus window as they leave the Tae Kwon Do stadium at the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
29 / 30
Workers at a warehouse move a crate after the building's roof was torn off during a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Workers at a warehouse move a crate after the building's roof was torn off during a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Workers at a warehouse move a crate after the building's roof was torn off during a rare tornado in the Sydney suburb of Kurnell, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Dec 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures