Editor's Choice
White House press secretary Josh Earnest and Star Wars Stormtroopers wait for Star Wars Robot R2-D2 (L) to enter the briefing room after President Barack Obama finished his end of the year news conference at the White House in Washington December 18,...more
A young girl (L) reacts as a man helps up the Rev. Jesse Jackson after he tripped over a cable and fell to the floor while arriving to address graduates at the winter commencement exercises at Morgan State University in Baltimore, December 18, 2015....more
A Palestinian protester wearing a Santa Claus costume stands in front of a section of the Israeli barrier during an anti-Israel protest in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry yawns while he attends a Security Council meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in...more
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives for a bilateral meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (unseen) at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool
Actor John Field poses for a photograph as he gets dressed as Santa Claus at a Christmas grotto, London, Britain December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George (L) and Charlotte pose in a photo taken in late October 2015, and handed out by Kensington Palace December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jelf/Handout
A migrant boy carries blankets as refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Eleftherios Venizelos from the island of Lesbos at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A truck carrying tomatoes is pictured on its side after an accident along Enugu road, Nigeria December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The interior of the ship's bridge on the yacht Galeb is seen in the port city of Rijeka, Croatia December 16, 2015. Rijeka announced plans to convert the yacht Galeb used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito into a floating museum moored...more
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President...more
Boats of fishermen are seen on the dried Poopo lakebed in the Oruro Department, south of La Paz, Bolivia, December 17, 2015. Lake Poopo in Bolivia, the Andean nation's formerly second largest after the famed Titicaca, has dried up entirely. With the...more
A woman is comforted by Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez, one of the four leading candidates for Spain's national election, as she cries at the end of an election campaign rally in Torremolinos, southern Spain, December 17, 2015....more
A man dressed as a character from Star Wars enters the bathroom during an event held for the release of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at a movie theater in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
President Barack Obama delivers a statement at the National Counter terrorism Center in Mclean, Virginia, December 17, 2015. Standing with the President (L-R) are: Nicholas Rasmussen, Director, National Counterterrorism Center, Attorney General...more
British Prime Minister David Cameron (C) talks with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (R) at the start of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, December 17, 2015. EU leaders are due to discuss on the migrant crisis and Cameron's demands for...more
Private housing blocks are seen in Hong Kong, China December 15, 2015. Hong Kong is bracing for greater economic challenges as the prospect of a new cycle of interest rate rises drives fears of capital outflows that could put further pressure on the...more
Swimmers jump off a jetty to escape the summer heat at Henley Beach, west of Adelaide, December 17, 2015. Australia's Bureau of Meterology recorded a temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in the Adelaide area on Thursday. REUTERS/Ben...more
Martin Shkreli (C), chief executive officer of Turing Pharmaceuticals and KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, departs the U.S. Federal Court after an arraignment following him being charged in a federal indictment filed in Brooklyn relating to his...more
Kadee Ingram, 28, holds her son Sean, 2, at SHARE/WHEEL Tent City 3 outside Seattle, Washington October 13, 2015. Ingram lost her job, and soon afterwards her partner Renee lost her job. "It got (to) the point where we couldn't get a job fast enough...more
A man dressed as Santa Claus waits to have his photo taken with people at Lake Malecon in Managua, Nicaragua December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter arrives at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
An aircraft comes in to land over a car park at Gatwick Airport in southern Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A woman looks out from her umbrella as she walks pass a huge Christmas tree on a rainy afternoon in Washington, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A baby lies in a neonatal unit in a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 8, 2015. Douma in Syria, an area controlled by rebels fighting to topple President Bashar al-Assad, has been shelled continuously for the past...more
A general view is seen of the unsanctioned homeless tent encampment Nickelsville in Seattle, Washington October 8, 2015. At homeless encampments from Seattle, Washington state to Las Cruces, New Mexico, residents live away from the dangers of life on...more
Lana Lecash, 21-months old, reacts during a visit to meet actor John Field, dressed as Santa Claus, at a Christmas grotto at the Wetland Centre in London, Britain, December 5, 2015. When Father Christmas is not at home with the reindeer preparing for...more
Moviegoers wait before the first showing of the movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" outside a movie theater in Tokyo, Japan, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Andrew Porters kneels in front of Caroline Ritter from Australia during their wedding ceremony accompanied by people dressed as characters from Star Wars in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California December 17, 2015....more
A man riding a truck yawns in Beijing, China, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume performs during an event celebrating the upcoming Christmas holiday at Lotte World Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Paratroopers from the Qatari armed forces take part in Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
Adriano De Souza of Brazil competes to win the World Surfing League World Title at the Billabong Pipe Masters, in Haleiwa on Oahu island, Hawaii, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kell Cestari-WSL/Handout
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.