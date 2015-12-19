Editor's Choice

Lana Lecash, 21-months old, reacts during a visit to meet actor John Field, dressed as Santa Claus, at a Christmas grotto at the Wetland Centre in London, Britain, December 5, 2015. When Father Christmas is not at home with the reindeer preparing for...more

Lana Lecash, 21-months old, reacts during a visit to meet actor John Field, dressed as Santa Claus, at a Christmas grotto at the Wetland Centre in London, Britain, December 5, 2015. When Father Christmas is not at home with the reindeer preparing for his big sleigh-ride, he likes to play practical jokes on the children who visit him asking for presents. Field, 66, a former teacher turned actor, has taken on the role of Santa for the past 12 years. "I'm playing a part but it is one of the most truthful parts I can play," he says. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

