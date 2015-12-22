Editor's Choice

Edition:
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A man carries a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin while marching during a rally to mark Stalin's birthday anniversary at his hometown in Gori, Georgia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A schoolboy attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Bags containing a body of two migrants, who died after a boat sank off the coast, lay in a navy base in Tripoli, Libya, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A TV technician talks with his newsroom about the signal strength a device is transmitting from the news conference room on 39th floor of the Toshiba head office as the sun sets over Tokyo, Japan, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Security personnel keep watch as Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey attend the annual Pan Am 103/Lockerbie Memorial Service at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, December 21, 2015. On this day in 1988, Pan Am flight 103 was blown up by a bomb over Lockerbie, killing a total of 270 people. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
FIFA's suspended president Sepp Blatter holds a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino (L) sings happy birthday to actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A man decorates a tree with spent tear gas canisters that Palestinians said were fired by Israeli troops during clashes with Palestinian protesters, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Host Steve Harvey (far L) speaks as Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L), Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega (C) and Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach listen onstage during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was originally announced as the winner but Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card. Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach is the actual winner. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Firefighters search for survivors among the debris of collapsed buildings after a landslide hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, China, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Las Vegas police investigate along the Las Vegas Strip following a traffic accident in front of the Planet Hollywood Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, near the hotel and casino where the Miss Universe pageant was being held, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Stacie McDonough, 51, poses for a portrait by her tent at a homeless motorhome and tent encampment near LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 26, 2015. McDonough is an army veteran with a college degree who was recently made homeless. Los Angeles is grappling with a massive homelessness problem, as forecasted El Nino downpours threaten to add to the misery of thousands of people who sleep on the streets. Mayor Eric Garcetti has proposed spending $100 million to combat the problem in the sprawling metropolis but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed on Sunday, a lawyer said, after a court refused to extend his three-year sentence. The case turned a global spotlight on the treatment of women in India, where police say a rape is reported every 20 minutes, and the sentence sparked debate over whether the country is too soft on young offenders. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A woman half-dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a banner to protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, outside of his office in Manhattan, New York, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A rescue worker holds an injured boy after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Idlib city, Syria December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Lights are left on inside a car which was jammed between two houses pushed together by the force of Saturday's avalanche which hit the Norwegian town of Longyearbyen, the biggest settlement on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, roughly midway between the North Pole and the northernmost tip of Europe, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tore Meek/NTB Scanpix

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the January 18 General Machinery Plant in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Models painted in camouflage colours to blend in with the background pose for Chinese artist Liu Bolin's artwork "Dongji", or Winter Solstice, on the second day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, in Beijing, China, December 20, 2015. In this artwork, Liu wants to express his concerns about China and its people, including air pollution problem, Liu told Reuters. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Brussels' Grand Place is illuminated during a light show as part of "Winter Wonders" festivities in central Brussels, Belgium December 7, 2015. The humble Christmas tree has a rich history, from evergreen trees used to symbolise eternal life in Ancient Egypt to tree worship among pagan Europeans. The modern version has its origins in Germany, where the song "O Tannenbaum" is still a festive favourite. Today the traditional tree with lights and decorations appears in cities including Washington, Moscow and Beirut. Alternative constructions range from recycled rubbish in Mexico City to old window frames in Rakvere, Estonia. Whatever the shape or size, the message is the same: Merry Christmas. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Drivers take part in a demolition derby organised by the Malta Motor Sports Association to raise funds for charity in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, Malta, December 20, 2015. The drivers have one ultimate aim - that their vehicle, or what's left of it, remains the only one standing.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was originally announced as the winner but the host Steve Harvey said he made a mistake when reading the card. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Podemos (We Can) party supporters react as party leader Pablo Iglesias and other members address the crowd after results were announced in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A woman walks on the Smetovi mountain range near Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy gestures while addressing supporters from a balcony at the party headquarters next to his wife Elvira Fernandez after results were announced in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
FC Barcelona celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup Final at International Stadium Yokohama, JapanSunday, December 20, 2015. Reuters / Thomas Peter Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
Firefighters stand next to collapsed buildings after a landslide hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
An aerial view shows the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Two-year-old Pengpeng receives nebulizer therapy on the third day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, at the New Century International Children�s Hospital, in Beijing, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Firefighters search for survivors among the debris of collapsed buildings after a landslide hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
A man prepares decorations ahead of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in Sidon, south Lebanon December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
Inmates in costumes perform the birth of Jesus ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. At the event inmates stage the birth of Jesus and celebrated the end of the school year for children. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them till they are three-years-old. Forty-four children live together with their mothers inside the prison, according to the press released by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
