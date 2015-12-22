Editor's Choice
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man carries a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin while marching during a rally to mark Stalin's birthday anniversary at his hometown in Gori, Georgia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A schoolboy attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Bags containing a body of two migrants, who died after a boat sank off the coast, lay in a navy base in Tripoli, Libya, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A TV technician talks with his newsroom about the signal strength a device is transmitting from the news conference room on 39th floor of the Toshiba head office as the sun sets over Tokyo, Japan, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel keep watch as Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey attend the annual Pan Am 103/Lockerbie Memorial Service at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, December 21, 2015. On this day in 1988, Pan Am flight 103 was...more
FIFA's suspended president Sepp Blatter holds a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino (L) sings happy birthday to actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A man decorates a tree with spent tear gas canisters that Palestinians said were fired by Israeli troops during clashes with Palestinian protesters, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Host Steve Harvey (far L) speaks as Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L), Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega (C) and Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach listen onstage during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss...more
Firefighters search for survivors among the debris of collapsed buildings after a landslide hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, China, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Las Vegas police investigate along the Las Vegas Strip following a traffic accident in front of the Planet Hollywood Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, near the hotel and casino where the Miss Universe pageant was being held, December 20, 2015....more
Stacie McDonough, 51, poses for a portrait by her tent at a homeless motorhome and tent encampment near LAX airport in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 26, 2015. McDonough is an army veteran with a college degree who was recently made...more
A policeman detains a demonstrator during a protest against the release of a juvenile rape convict, in New Delhi, India, December 20, 2015. The youngest of six people convicted of the 2012 gang rape of a woman, in a case that shocked India, was freed...more
A woman half-dressed as the Statue of Liberty holds a banner to protest against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, outside of his office in Manhattan, New York, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A rescue worker holds an injured boy after what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in Idlib city, Syria December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Lights are left on inside a car which was jammed between two houses pushed together by the force of Saturday's avalanche which hit the Norwegian town of Longyearbyen, the biggest settlement on the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, roughly midway...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) visits the January 18 General Machinery Plant in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 20, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Models painted in camouflage colours to blend in with the background pose for Chinese artist Liu Bolin's artwork "Dongji", or Winter Solstice, on the second day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, in...more
Brussels' Grand Place is illuminated during a light show as part of "Winter Wonders" festivities in central Brussels, Belgium December 7, 2015. The humble Christmas tree has a rich history, from evergreen trees used to symbolise eternal life in...more
Drivers take part in a demolition derby organised by the Malta Motor Sports Association to raise funds for charity in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, Malta, December 20, 2015. The drivers have one ultimate aim - that their vehicle, or what's left of it,...more
Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez (L) stands by as Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vegas transfers the crown to winner Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (R) during the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 20, 2015. Miss Colombia was...more
Podemos (We Can) party supporters react as party leader Pablo Iglesias and other members address the crowd after results were announced in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman walks on the Smetovi mountain range near Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Spain's Prime Minister and People's Party (PP) candidate Mariano Rajoy gestures while addressing supporters from a balcony at the party headquarters next to his wife Elvira Fernandez after results were announced in Spain's general election in Madrid,...more
FC Barcelona celebrate winning the FIFA Club World Cup Final at International Stadium Yokohama, JapanSunday, December 20, 2015. Reuters / Thomas Peter Livepic
Firefighters stand next to collapsed buildings after a landslide hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows the site of a landslide which hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Two-year-old Pengpeng receives nebulizer therapy on the third day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, at the New Century International Children�s Hospital, in Beijing, China December 21, 2015....more
Firefighters search for survivors among the debris of collapsed buildings after a landslide hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A man prepares decorations ahead of the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in Sidon, south Lebanon December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Inmates in costumes perform the birth of Jesus ahead of Christmas at Sarita Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, December 21, 2015. At the event inmates stage the birth of Jesus and celebrated the end of the school year for children. Inmates, who are...more
