Firefighters take a rest near collapsed buildings at the site of a landslide at an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A TV technician talks with his newsroom about the signal strength a device is transmitting from the news conference room on 39th floor of the Toshiba head office as the sun sets over Tokyo, Japan, December 21, 2015. Japan's Toshiba Corp said on...more
Two-year-old Pengpeng receives nebulizer therapy on the third day after China's capital Beijing issued its second ever "red alert" for air pollution, at the New Century International Children�s Hospital, in Beijing, China December 21, 2015....more
The first stage of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket returns to land in a time exposure at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, on the launcher's first mission since a June failure, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 21, 2015. The rocket carried a payload of...more
FIFA's suspended president Sepp Blatter holds a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An evacuee rests in a shelter set up at a gymnasium near the industrial park hit by a landslide in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An aerial view shows vehicles and buildings destroyed by a landslide which hit an industrial park in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man decorates a tree with spent tear gas canisters that Palestinians said were fired by Israeli troops during clashes with Palestinian protesters, ahead of Christmas in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino (L) sings happy birthday to actor and event emcee Samuel L. Jackson before the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Bags containing a body of two migrants, who died after a boat sank off the coast, lay in a navy base in Tripoli, Libya, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, December 21, 2015. The Dome of the...more
A man carries a portrait of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin while marching during a rally to mark Stalin's birthday anniversary at his hometown in Gori, Georgia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A schoolboy attends a lesson at a school that reopened after a gap of more than a year and a half because of clashes in Benghazi, Libya December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Security personnel keep watch as Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey attend the annual Pan Am 103/Lockerbie Memorial Service at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, December 21, 2015. On this day in 1988, Pan Am flight 103 was...more
Aisha, 15, (L, who asked to withhold her last name), a Syrian refugee from Raqqa, waits with a fellow refugee while harvesting cannabis in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon October 19, 2015. Syrian refugees work to harvest and process spiky-leafed cannabis...more
Visitors ski on a piste made with artificial snow by a snow cannon during warm weather in the western German ski resort of Winterberg some 80km southeast of Dortmund, Germany December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People work on a snow sculpture at the International Snow Sculpture Art Expo in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China December 22, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade as they burn a giant hand structure in Toronto, Canada December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An attendee wears a "gun rights" button on his shirt while waiting for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to address the crowd during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
President Barack Obama celebrates after chipping in on the 18th green to end his round of golf with friends at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, Hawaii December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and...more
Blooming cherry trees are seen during winter time in Berlin, Germany, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Students dressed up as Christmas gifts take part in a Christmas parade in Beirut, Lebanon, December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A Palestinian boy looks through the gate of Rafah border crossing during a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the crossing, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 22, 2015. Egypt has kept its Rafah crossing largely shut since Cairo's...more
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.