A U.S. Air Force carry team moves a transfer case with the remains of fallen Staff Sgt. Chester J. McBride of Statesboro, Georgia, during a dignified transfer at the New Castle Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, December 23, 2015....more
A woman poses for a picture in front of a Christmas illumination at the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul, South Korea, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Kashmiri Muslim women raise their arms as they pray upon seeing a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed during the festival of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi at Hazratbal shrine on a cold winter morning in Srinagar December 24, 2015. Hundreds of Kashmiri...more
Russian honour guards march as they wait for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Russia, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Mexican guest worker stands on a carnival game while waiting for the opening of the Halifax County Fair in South Boston, Virginia October 6, 2015. To match Special Report WORKERS-CARNIVAL/ REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The 19-year-old survivor is carried on a stretcher after being pulled out by rescuers more than 60 hours after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A driver of a mobile shop from the Belarussian Republican Union of Consumer Societies dressed as Father Frost, equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a woman to carry products she bought on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, December 23, 2015. Belarussian...more
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Myanmar migrant worker Zaw Lin (L) and Win Zaw Htun arrive at the Koh Samui provincial court in Koh Samui, Thailand, December 24, 2015. A Thai judge will announce the verdict against the two Myanmar migrant workers accused of killing two British...more
A man wears a monkey mask as a disguise as he receives a cheque of over 110 million yuan ($17 million) after winning a lottery jackpot in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
The Washington Monument is seen beyond a heavy fog clinging to the Potomac River as a cyclist makes his way along a riverbank path in Washington December 23, 2015. Unseasonably warm and rainy weather has created foggy conditions along the eastern...more
Workers remove the carcass of a whale on Strand Beach, near Cape Town, December 23, 2015. The South African beach, popular with Christmas holidaymakers, has been closed until the carcass of the beached whale is removed amid concerns its blood may...more
Chung Sang-hoon talks to his daughter and son at their apartment in Seoul, South Korea, December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Leandro Wendell dos Santos, 14, wearing a Santa Claus costume, plays with kids as he walks along the alley of the Mare slums complex to distribute presents to children in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2015. Leandro is part of a volunteer group...more
Migrants Sulaiman Touba, 16, from Syria and his cousin Ali Khalil, 20, decorate a Christmas tree in their living room of a refugee camp in Eichenau near Munich, Germany, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Black Lives Matter protesters chant slogans at the Mall of America light rail station in Bloomington, Minnesota December 23, 2015. Demonstrations by Black Lives Matter to protest police killings of black men took place in Minnesota and California on...more
A family member cries as she watches the arrival of bodies of victims of the sunken ferry Marina Baru, at the Shiva hospital in Wajo, in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province, December 23, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Yusran...more
Saudi women members of the Saudi Shura Council attend a session chaired by Saudi Arabia's King Salman, in Riyadh December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A giant inflatable Santa Claus is set up on a glass bridge during a promotional event to celebrate the upcoming Christmas, at Shiniuzhai tourist resort in Yueyang, Hunan province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches maneuvers between KPA large combined units 526 and 671 at undisclosed location in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 24, 2015. ...more
People carry a coffin with a pig inside, while walking through the lines of law enforcement officers during a protest by farmers and their supporters against possible changes in the state budget and tax regulations in the agricultural sector,...more
Suwarni, 34, wife of Indonesian militant leader Santoso, poses for a picture in front of her house in Poso, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province, December 19, 2015. Indonesian forces are mobilizing for a manhunt in steamy jungles on the far-flung...more
Rescuers sleep among the debris of collapsed buildings during a break of rescue operations after a landslide hit an industrial park on Sunday, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A man dressed as Father Frost, equivalent of Santa Claus, gives a present to a boy on the eve of Christmas in a burn unit of a hospital in Minsk, Belarus December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
