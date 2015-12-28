Edition:
Fire photographer Tod Sudmeier gets hit with flying embers from strong winds at the Solimar brush fire that started early Saturday morning in Ventura County, California December 26, 2015. A wildfire in Southern California burned over 1,000 acres of land, forced the closure of parts of two major highways and led to evacuations on Saturday, fire officials said. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
Fighters from the Democratic Forces of Syria head towards their positions during what they said was an offensive against Islamic State militants to take control of Tishrin dam, south of Kobani, Syria December 26, 2015. A U.S.-backed alliance of Syrian Kurds and Arab rebel groups, supported by U.S. coalition planes, captured the dam on Saturday from Islamic State, cutting one of its main supply routes across the Euphrates, an alliance spokesman said. Picture taken December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of Red Noses Clowndoctors entertains migrants before their departure to Austria at a registration center in Dobova, Slovenia, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A man sits near houses partially submerged in flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the wake of heavy summer rains brought on by El Nino, authorities said on Saturday. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Goyo, an eight-month-old mini pig, plays with a dog in Mexico City, December 21, 2015. Mini pigs can grow to about 30 kg (66.1 lbs) in weight and about 35 cm (1.1 ft) in height, according to the company Mini Pigs Mexico. The company says that the mini pigs' popularity as pets is growing and around 300 are sold every year in Mexico, with prices ranging from $350 to $1,600. Picture taken December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A Sarajevo TV tower is seen as smog blankets Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 27, 2015. With severe air pollution affecting the cities nestled among the mountains, the authorities have declared the first level of preparedness, advising the segment of the population that is at health risk to reduce movement in the mornings and evenings, appealing to drivers to use motor vehicles less and ordering heating utilities to lower the emission of harmful gases. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Syrian refugee boys pose as his mother takes part in an interview with Reuters in Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces holds an Iraqi flag in the city of Ramadi, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A building that collapsed during flooding is seen in the town of Mytholmroyd, northern England, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
A frame grab taken from footage released by Russia's Defence Ministry December 25, 2015, shows air strikes carried out by Russia's air force hitting militants' vehicles, which, according to the ministry, carried oil, at an unknown location in Syria. Russian air forces have not hit civilian targets since they started a bombing campaign in Syria nearly three months ago, a senior Russian officer said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television. REUTERS/Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Graffiti saying "justice" partially seen above flood waters in Asuncion, December 27, 2015. More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate from their homes in the bordering areas of Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina due to severe flooding in the wake of heavy summer rains brought on by El Ni�o, authorities said on Saturday. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Fighters of the pro-government Popular Resistance Committees militia carry a cannon as they transport it in parts to Yemen's southwestern war-torn city of Taiz December 26, 2015. Picture taken December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Tourists react as they walk above a tea plantation in Enshi, Hubei province, December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Boys stand at a ground damaged by what activists said were air strikes carried out yesterday by the Russian air force at a school in Jerjnaz town in Idlib province, Syria December 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Sunday, December 27, 2015
Members of the emergency services ride a boat through floodwater on a residential street in York after the river Ouse burst its banks, in northern England, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Syrian army soldiers and civilians inspect the site of two bomb explosions in the Syrian city of Homs, Syria, in this handout picture provided by SANA on December 28, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
People skate on a lake at Taoranting Park during a hazy day, in Beijing, China, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
Internally displaced Syrians stand inside their makeshift shelter that is an underground cave in Om al-Seer, southern Idlib countryside, Syria December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's birthday in Aleppo, Syria December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Saturday, December 26, 2015
A bubble breaks on a child during a warm day in Central Park, New York December 25, 2015. Much of the U.S. East Coast could see record high temperatures on Christmas Day and through the weekend even as a major winter storm looms for the southern Great Plains, forecasters said on Friday. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops, near Israel's Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
Swimmers prepare to take part in the annual Christmas Day Peter Pan Cup handicap race in the Serpentine River, in Hyde Park, London, December 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
The full moon is pictured trough Christmas lights decoration in Skopje, Macedonia, December 25, 2015. The full moon is the last of the year, and is the first to occur on Christmas Day since 1977 - and there won't be another until 2034. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilvovski

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
