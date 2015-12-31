Edition:
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURYA man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. Picture taken December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 30, 2015. McCrossen was Lemm's partner in the NYPD Warrant Squad. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Douglas Clark, 67, who has been on death row for 33 years for murder, gestures from a cell at the Adjustment Center during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Newly inducted New York Police hug as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York December 29, 2015. According to New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio, 1123 new officers graduated onto the force. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Submerged roads and houses are seen after several days of heavy rain led to flooding, in an aerial view over Union, Missouri, December 29, 2015. A storm system that triggered deadly tornadoes and flooding in the U.S. Midwest and Southwest pushed north on Tuesday, bringing snow and ice from Iowa to Massachusetts and another day of tangled air travel. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A female rebel fighter of the New People's Army (NPA) aims a pistol during an event commemorating the 47th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of the Philippines, in Ifugao province, north of Manila December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Harley Palangchao

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A young girl from Kurdistan leaves her tent in a muddy field called the Grande-Synthe jungle, a camp of makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers from Iraq, Kurdistan and Syria gather in Grande-Synthe, France, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A boy plays near tombstones in the Cairo Necropolis Egypt, October 23, 2015. In the sprawling Cairo Necropolis, known as the City of the Dead, life and death are side by side. Amid a housing crisis in Egypt, and with the population of greater Cairo estimated at about 20 million, people count themselves lucky to have a place to call home in the graveyards that date back hundreds of years. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man stands in the middle of a burnt forest following a bush fire near the Basque town of Berango, near Bilbao, northern Spain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Sanaa, Yemen December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Colombian bullfighter Paco Perlaza performs a pass during a bullfighting festival at the Canaveralejo bullring in Cali, Colombia, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A follower of the Afro-Brazilian religion Umbanda carries offerings for Iemanja, goddess of the sea, in Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil December 29, 2015. Worshipers present gifts to the sea goddess at the end of every year, to give thanks and ask for blessings for the upcoming new year. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 3rd Meeting of Activists in Fisheries under the Korean People's Army (KPA) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 29, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A man prays outside the Sensoji temple ahead of the New Year holidays in Tokyo, Japan December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Students hold portraits of deceased former South Korean "comfort women" during a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A cyclist rides through Primrose Hill in the early evening in London, Britain, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A Taliban militant, who was among those arrested by Afghan border police, looks on during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Jalalabad, Afghanistan December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
New York Bill de Blasio speaks to police officers as they take part in a graduation ceremony at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Janet Cooksey (L), birth mother of Quintonio LeGrier, walks away from an interview while a friend holds pictures of LeGrier shortly before a candlelight vigil in honor of Bettie Jones, a mother of five, and college student LeGrier, in front of Gwendolyn Brooks Academy in Chicago, Illinois, December 29, 2015. LeGrier, an alumnus of Gwendolyn Brooks, and Jones were killed early Saturday by an officer responding to a call that LeGrier was threatening a family member with a baseball bat. Police said Jones was killed by accident. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A boy bowls while playing cricket in a public park amid heavy fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata, India, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A resident cleans up after flood waters receded on Huntington Road in York, Britain December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
A collapsed bridge over the River Wharfe is seen in the market town of Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, Britain December 30, 2015. A section of the bridge, which dates back to the 1700s, collapsed on Tuesday as heavy rain continues to hit the north of England. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
An Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) employee holds a coin found during excavations in Rosh Ha'ayin, east of Tel Aviv, Israel December 30, 2015. The IAA said on Wednesday that a 2,700-year-old farmhouse and a 1,500-year-old church with a mosaic floor were discovered during excavations ahead of the construction of new neighborhoods in Rosh Ha'ayin. The silver coin, dating back to the 4th century and bearing a likeness to the Greek goddess Athena, was found in the farmhouse. The IAA added that the ancient remains will be conserved and displayed to the public in the communal areas of the new neighborhoods. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Gurung girls wearing traditional costumes dance while taking part in a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A white lion named Brutus is seen at the Drakenstein Lion Park near Cape Town, South Africa December 29, 2015. Brutus, who fathered three "miracle" cubs despite having had a vasectomy in his youth, is going back to the vet to have the operation a second time. Brutus and his partner Nala, who live at the Drakenstein Lion Park, stunned staff at the sanctuary when she gave birth to the cubs just before Christmas. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Kabore sits on stage at his swearing-in ceremony in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Sophie Garcia

Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015
