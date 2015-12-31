Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Dec 31, 2015 | 1:55pm GMT

Editor's choice

Injured people wait to get treated inside a hospital in Qamishli, Syria December 31, 2015. Twin suicide bombings hit two restaurants in a Kurdish-controlled city in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, killing or wounding dozens of people, a Kurdish official and a group monitoring the war said. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Injured people wait to get treated inside a hospital in Qamishli, Syria December 31, 2015. Twin suicide bombings hit two restaurants in a Kurdish-controlled city in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, killing or wounding dozens of people, a Kurdish...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Injured people wait to get treated inside a hospital in Qamishli, Syria December 31, 2015. Twin suicide bombings hit two restaurants in a Kurdish-controlled city in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, killing or wounding dozens of people, a Kurdish official and a group monitoring the war said. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 24
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after allegedly plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after allegedly plying her with drugs and alcohol, marking the first criminal case against a once-beloved performer whose father-figure persona was already left tattered by dozens of misconduct allegations. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
2 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a top aide to leader Kim Jong Un died in a car accident, state news agency reported on Wednesday, the latest dramatic death or disappearance in the close circle of deputies to the country's leader. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts as he pays his last respects to Kim Yang Gon in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 31, 2015. Kim Yang Gon, a senior North Korean official and a top aide to leader Kim Jong Un died in a car accident, state news agency reported on Wednesday, the latest dramatic death or disappearance in the close circle of deputies to the country's leader. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 24
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as Australia's largest city ushers in the New Year, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 24
A woman stands near the mostly empty shelves of the Toys "R" Us flagship store that has closed permanently in Times Square in Manhattan, New York December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman stands near the mostly empty shelves of the Toys "R" Us flagship store that has closed permanently in Times Square in Manhattan, New York December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A woman stands near the mostly empty shelves of the Toys "R" Us flagship store that has closed permanently in Times Square in Manhattan, New York December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 24
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 24
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Robert Galvan, who is on death row for murder, exercises at the Adjustment Center yard during a media tour of California's Death Row at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, California December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 24
Gurung girls wearing traditional costumes dance while taking part in a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2015. Members of the Gurung community in Nepal celebrate their Tamu Lhosar or Losar (New Year) with a feast and various cultural programs to usher in the year of the Monkey. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Gurung girls wearing traditional costumes dance while taking part in a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2015. Members of the Gurung community in Nepal celebrate their Tamu Lhosar or Losar (New Year) with a feast and various cultural...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Gurung girls wearing traditional costumes dance while taking part in a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2015. Members of the Gurung community in Nepal celebrate their Tamu Lhosar or Losar (New Year) with a feast and various cultural programs to usher in the year of the Monkey. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 24
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Officials inspect damage at a Coca-Cola beverage factory after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 24
A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on a wall in the Calais migrant camp and two other Banksy works in other parts of the city will be protected, local authorities have said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A migrant walks past a wall with a graffiti mural representing Steve Jobs by British artist Banksy in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. British graffiti artist Banksy's mural of late Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee on a wall in the Calais migrant camp and two other Banksy works in other parts of the city will be protected, local authorities have said. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
10 / 24
Shinto priests walk to the main shrine for a ritual to usher in the New Year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Shinto priests walk to the main shrine for a ritual to usher in the New Year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Shinto priests walk to the main shrine for a ritual to usher in the New Year at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
11 / 24
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, New York, December 30, 2015. McCrossen was Lemm's partner in the NYPD Warrant Squad. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, New York,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Ryan Lemm, 4, salutes as he is carried by New York Police Department officer John McCrossen as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, New York, December 30, 2015. McCrossen was Lemm's partner in the NYPD Warrant Squad. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Bagram air base in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
12 / 24
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks her dogs in Toronto, Canada December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004 in the first criminal case against the comedian accused of misconduct by dozens of women. The accuser in the case, Constand, a former basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater, is one of more than 50 women who have publicly accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them in incidents dating back decades. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks her dogs in Toronto, Canada December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks her dogs in Toronto, Canada December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004 in the first criminal case against the comedian accused of misconduct by dozens of women. The accuser in the case, Constand, a former basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater, is one of more than 50 women who have publicly accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them in incidents dating back decades. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
13 / 24
A footbridge lies littered with debris following flooding at Newton Stewart in Scotland, December 31, 2015. Torrential rain and gale force winds have battered northern Britain cutting power to thousands of homes and forcing some to evacuate flooded streets in the third major storm in a month. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A footbridge lies littered with debris following flooding at Newton Stewart in Scotland, December 31, 2015. Torrential rain and gale force winds have battered northern Britain cutting power to thousands of homes and forcing some to evacuate flooded...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
A footbridge lies littered with debris following flooding at Newton Stewart in Scotland, December 31, 2015. Torrential rain and gale force winds have battered northern Britain cutting power to thousands of homes and forcing some to evacuate flooded streets in the third major storm in a month. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 24
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A migrant walks between makeshift shelters near an embankment with the message, "We Have A Dream" below a fence topped with razor wire in the "new jungle", a field where migrants and asylum seekers gather in Calais, France, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
15 / 24
A flooded street is pictured in Dumfries, Scotland December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A flooded street is pictured in Dumfries, Scotland December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A flooded street is pictured in Dumfries, Scotland December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 24
Former South Korean "comfort women" Lee Yong-soo (R) and Gil Won-ok react as they take part in a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Former South Korean "comfort women" Lee Yong-soo (R) and Gil Won-ok react as they take part in a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Former South Korean "comfort women" Lee Yong-soo (R) and Gil Won-ok react as they take part in a weekly anti-Japan rally in front of Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
17 / 24
Turkish riot police use tear gas to disperse Kurdish demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district and security operations in the region, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish riot police use tear gas to disperse Kurdish demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district and security operations in the region, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Turkish riot police use tear gas to disperse Kurdish demonstrators during a protest against the curfew in Sur district and security operations in the region, in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
18 / 24
A man carries on his motorcycle a handmade puppet in Managua, Nicaragua December 30, 2015. Nicaraguans traditionally burn handmade puppets as a way of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming in the new. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man carries on his motorcycle a handmade puppet in Managua, Nicaragua December 30, 2015. Nicaraguans traditionally burn handmade puppets as a way of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming in the new. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man carries on his motorcycle a handmade puppet in Managua, Nicaragua December 30, 2015. Nicaraguans traditionally burn handmade puppets as a way of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming in the new. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
19 / 24
Freddy Lim, a candidate to the 2016 legislative election and singer of death metal band Chthonic, performs during a concert to boost his campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Freddy Lim, a candidate to the 2016 legislative election and singer of death metal band Chthonic, performs during a concert to boost his campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Freddy Lim, a candidate to the 2016 legislative election and singer of death metal band Chthonic, performs during a concert to boost his campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
20 / 24
A dog is pictured on a flooded street in Dumfries, Scotland, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog is pictured on a flooded street in Dumfries, Scotland, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A dog is pictured on a flooded street in Dumfries, Scotland, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
21 / 24
Volunteers set up a wall of sandbags and series of pumps to create a barricade preventing the rising water from flooding a home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Volunteers set up a wall of sandbags and series of pumps to create a barricade preventing the rising water from flooding a home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
Volunteers set up a wall of sandbags and series of pumps to create a barricade preventing the rising water from flooding a home after several days of heavy rain in Arnold, Missouri, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
22 / 24
The Eastern Star, the cruise ship which went down in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River in June, is seen in Jianli, Hubei province, China December 30, 2015. A formal inquiry has concluded that freak weather led to the sinking of a Yangtze River cruise ship in June that killed 442 people and recommended that the captain be investigated for possible crimes, media reported. REUTERS/Darley Shen

The Eastern Star, the cruise ship which went down in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River in June, is seen in Jianli, Hubei province, China December 30, 2015. A formal inquiry has concluded that freak weather led to the sinking of a Yangtze River...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
The Eastern Star, the cruise ship which went down in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River in June, is seen in Jianli, Hubei province, China December 30, 2015. A formal inquiry has concluded that freak weather led to the sinking of a Yangtze River cruise ship in June that killed 442 people and recommended that the captain be investigated for possible crimes, media reported. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Close
23 / 24
The numbers "2016" are written in the air with a sparkler on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district, near the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

The numbers "2016" are written in the air with a sparkler on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district, near the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
The numbers "2016" are written in the air with a sparkler on a bank of the Yenisei River in the Taiga district, near the town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Dec 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Dec 2015
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Dec 2015
Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

24 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures