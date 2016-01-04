Edition:
A Palestinian boy runs inside the demolished house of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan in the Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber January 4, 2016. A spokesperson for the Israeli army said on Monday that security personnel demolished the house of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan and sealed off the house of Allah Daud Ali Abu Jamal in Jabel Mukaber. The spokesperson added that on October 13, 2015, Allyan and a second assailant shot and stabbed passengers riding a public bus killing three Jews, and Jamal killed one Jewish man in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian boy runs inside the demolished house of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan in the Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber January 4, 2016. A spokesperson for the Israeli army said on Monday that security personnel demolished the house of Palestinian Bahaa Mohammed Halil Allyan and sealed off the house of Allah Daud Ali Abu Jamal in Jabel Mukaber. The spokesperson added that on October 13, 2015, Allyan and a second assailant shot and stabbed passengers riding a public bus killing three Jews, and Jamal killed one Jewish man in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Protesters holding pictures of Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr are pushed back by Iranian riot police during a demonstration against the execution of Nimr in Saudi Arabia, outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Protesters holding pictures of Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr are pushed back by Iranian riot police during a demonstration against the execution of Nimr in Saudi Arabia, outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran January, 3, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA
A volunteer of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stands on a tree as others arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A volunteer of the Hindu nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stands on a tree as others arrive to attend a conclave on the outskirts of Pune, India, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of investigation team holds defused explosives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to a police checkpoint near Kabul airport on Monday but caused no other casualties, a police spokesman said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A member of investigation team holds defused explosives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to a police checkpoint near Kabul airport on Monday but caused no other casualties, a police spokesman said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An investor takes a nap in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Li Sanxian

An investor takes a nap in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Li Sanxian
People look at damaged residential houses after an earthquake in Imphal, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at damaged residential houses after an earthquake in Imphal, India, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers are seen in a bus through the frozen windows as the temperature dropped to around minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Minsk, Belarus, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Passengers are seen in a bus through the frozen windows as the temperature dropped to around minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Minsk, Belarus, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Residents and relatives carry the coffin of newly installed Temixco mayor Gisela Mota from her home during her funeral in Temixco, south of Mexico City, after Mota was shot dead on Saturday by four armed gunmen, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Margarito Perez

Residents and relatives carry the coffin of newly installed Temixco mayor Gisela Mota from her home during her funeral in Temixco, south of Mexico City, after Mota was shot dead on Saturday by four armed gunmen, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Margarito Perez
Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Sebastien Loeb of France drives his Peugeot through the water during the Buenos Aires-Rosario prologue stage of Dakar Rally 2016 in Arrecifes, Argentina, January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A worker carries an ice cube at Muara Angke fish auction market in Jakarta, Indonesia January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A worker carries an ice cube at Muara Angke fish auction market in Jakarta, Indonesia January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Fans dressed as late cricket player and commentator Richie Benaud wear suits, grey wigs and prop microphones, as they pay tribute to him while watching the third cricket test between Australia and the West Indies at the SCG in Sydney, Australia January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Fans dressed as late cricket player and commentator Richie Benaud wear suits, grey wigs and prop microphones, as they pay tribute to him while watching the third cricket test between Australia and the West Indies at the SCG in Sydney, Australia January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum leads a tour through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. A group of self-styled militiamen occupied the headquarters of a U.S. wildlife refuge in eastern Oregon in a standoff with authorities, officials and local media reports said on Sunday, in the latest dispute over federal land use in the West. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum leads a tour through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. A group of self-styled militiamen occupied the headquarters of a U.S. wildlife refuge in eastern Oregon in a standoff with authorities, officials and local media reports said on Sunday, in the latest dispute over federal land use in the West. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 3, 2016. Police on Sunday halted a group of about two dozen Bousouzoku bikers who paraded their noisy motorcycles during an annual New Year outing in the Mount Fuji region. This Japanese motorcycle subculture dates back to the 1950s and the bikers regularly chafe with police because of their provocative traffic behavior and bike customizing that is often deemed illegal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A biker poses on his Bousouzoku motorbike at the Dangouzaka rest stop in Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, Japan, January 3, 2016. Police on Sunday halted a group of about two dozen Bousouzoku bikers who paraded their noisy motorcycles during an annual New Year outing in the Mount Fuji region. This Japanese motorcycle subculture dates back to the 1950s and the bikers regularly chafe with police because of their provocative traffic behavior and bike customizing that is often deemed illegal. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Yahya, a Syrian child from Raqqa, cleans snow covering his tent after the first heavy snow storm in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Yahya, a Syrian child from Raqqa, cleans snow covering his tent after the first heavy snow storm in the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Police try to release a car trapped in a snow slide in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China January 3, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Police try to release a car trapped in a snow slide in Altay, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China January 3, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Sown fields are seen near the city of Cordoba, Argentina, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Sown fields are seen near the city of Cordoba, Argentina, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Keene, New Hampshire, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Ariadne at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Refugees and migrants arrive aboard the passenger ferry Ariadne at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish riot police use rubber pellets to disperse pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a protest against security operations in the Kurdish dominated southeast, in central Istanbul, Turkey January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan

Turkish riot police use rubber pellets to disperse pro-Kurdish demonstrators during a protest against security operations in the Kurdish dominated southeast, in central Istanbul, Turkey January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yagiz Karahan
Children look at Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Children look at Humboldt penguins swim in their pool during the stock take at London Zoo in London, Britain January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ricardo from Mexico City walks up a snowy hill with his sledge during this winter's first snow at the Feldberg mountain, west of Frankfurt, Germany January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Ricardo from Mexico City walks up a snowy hill with his sledge during this winter's first snow at the Feldberg mountain, west of Frankfurt, Germany January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs after planting an Iraqi flag in the ground, in the city of Ramadi, Iraq January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi security forces runs after planting an Iraqi flag in the ground, in the city of Ramadi, Iraq January 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli policemen search for a suspect in the January 1 deadly shooting attack on a Tel Aviv bar, in Tel Aviv January 4, 2016. Police in Israel were still hunting on Monday for Israeli Arab, Nashat Melhem, 29, from the village of Arara in northern Israel, who police identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting attack on a Tel Aviv bar in which two Israelis were killed. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen search for a suspect in the January 1 deadly shooting attack on a Tel Aviv bar, in Tel Aviv January 4, 2016. Police in Israel were still hunting on Monday for Israeli Arab, Nashat Melhem, 29, from the village of Arara in northern Israel, who police identified as the suspect in the deadly shooting attack on a Tel Aviv bar in which two Israelis were killed. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A worker polishes an ice sculpture ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
