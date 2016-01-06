Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 6, 2016 | 3:30am GMT

Editor's choice

President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
President Barack Obama sheds a tear while delivering a statement on steps the administration is taking to reduce gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 29
A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A worker wades in the water as he inspects abandoned bicycles during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 5, 2016. Authorities start a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its locks and remove rubbish. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 29
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. An El Nino-strengthened storm brought widespread rain to drought-stricken California on Tuesday, triggering flooding that clogged roadways, and authorities warned residents about possible mud slides. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. An El Nino-strengthened storm brought widespread rain to drought-stricken California on Tuesday, triggering flooding that clogged...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A driver climbs out of a window of his car after driving onto a flooded road in Van Nuys, California January 5, 2016. An El Nino-strengthened storm brought widespread rain to drought-stricken California on Tuesday, triggering flooding that clogged roadways, and authorities warned residents about possible mud slides. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
3 / 29
Tonya Couch (L), mother of the Texas teenager derided for his "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case, appears in court for her extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

Tonya Couch (L), mother of the Texas teenager derided for his "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case, appears in court for her extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Tonya Couch (L), mother of the Texas teenager derided for his "affluenza" defense in a deadly drunken-driving case, appears in court for her extradition hearing in Los Angeles, California, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool
Close
4 / 29
A file picture shows a man identified by local media as Siddharta Dhar (C in white) as he takes part in a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in central London, September 11, 2011. Dhar is widely identified by local media as the masked figure with a British accent in the latest video distributed by ISIS which shows the execution of 5 men. Reuters/Paul Hackett

A file picture shows a man identified by local media as Siddharta Dhar (C in white) as he takes part in a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in central London, September 11, 2011. Dhar is widely identified by local media as the masked figure with...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A file picture shows a man identified by local media as Siddharta Dhar (C in white) as he takes part in a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy in central London, September 11, 2011. Dhar is widely identified by local media as the masked figure with a British accent in the latest video distributed by ISIS which shows the execution of 5 men. Reuters/Paul Hackett
Close
5 / 29
A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A Syrian refugee child looks on, moments after arriving on a raft with other Syrian refugees on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
6 / 29
Attendees listen to U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Attendees listen to U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Attendees listen to U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speak at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 29
Free Syrian Army fighters stand at a checkpoint on a highway linking Aleppo with the capital Damascus, during a snow storm in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters stand at a checkpoint on a highway linking Aleppo with the capital Damascus, during a snow storm in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters stand at a checkpoint on a highway linking Aleppo with the capital Damascus, during a snow storm in Idlib province, Syria January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
8 / 29
An Israeli artillery gun fires a shell into Lebanon, after a roadside bomb exploded next to an Israeli military border patrol near the Shebaa Farms area on Monday, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, January 4, 2016. Hezbollah said it set off a bomb targeting Israeli forces at the Lebanese border on Monday in an apparent response to the killing in Syria last month of a prominent commander, triggering Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ancho Gosh/Jinipix

An Israeli artillery gun fires a shell into Lebanon, after a roadside bomb exploded next to an Israeli military border patrol near the Shebaa Farms area on Monday, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, January 4, 2016. Hezbollah said it set off a bomb...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
An Israeli artillery gun fires a shell into Lebanon, after a roadside bomb exploded next to an Israeli military border patrol near the Shebaa Farms area on Monday, near Kiryat Shmona, Israel, January 4, 2016. Hezbollah said it set off a bomb targeting Israeli forces at the Lebanese border on Monday in an apparent response to the killing in Syria last month of a prominent commander, triggering Israeli shelling of southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ancho Gosh/Jinipix
Close
9 / 29
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. The leaders of a group of self-styled militiamen who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge headquarters over the weekend said on Monday they had acted to protest the federal government's role in governing wild lands. Ammon Bundy, a leader of the group, told reporters outside the occupied facility on Monday that his group had named itself "Citizens for Constitutional Freedom" and was trying to restore individual rights. Bundy and law enforcement officials declined to say how many people were occupying the refuge headquarters. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. The leaders of a group of self-styled militiamen who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge headquarters over the weekend said on Monday they had acted...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. The leaders of a group of self-styled militiamen who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge headquarters over the weekend said on Monday they had acted to protest the federal government's role in governing wild lands. Ammon Bundy, a leader of the group, told reporters outside the occupied facility on Monday that his group had named itself "Citizens for Constitutional Freedom" and was trying to restore individual rights. Bundy and law enforcement officials declined to say how many people were occupying the refuge headquarters. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 29
Men walk on the rubble at the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Men walk on the rubble at the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Men walk on the rubble at the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
11 / 29
A man carries a mannequin dressed in a flamenco dress in central Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man carries a mannequin dressed in a flamenco dress in central Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A man carries a mannequin dressed in a flamenco dress in central Madrid, Spain, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 29
Boys ride on a donkey in the town of Al Wazzani, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Boys ride on a donkey in the town of Al Wazzani, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Boys ride on a donkey in the town of Al Wazzani, near the Lebanese-Israeli border, in southern Lebanon January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
Close
13 / 29
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
The Faraday Future FFZERO1 electric concept car is unveiled during a news conference in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
14 / 29
A motorist, who stopped near a highway, walks with a lamp attached to his head in the steppe area shortly after sunset, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Bogradsky district of Khakassia Republic in southern part of Siberia, Russia, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A motorist, who stopped near a highway, walks with a lamp attached to his head in the steppe area shortly after sunset, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Bogradsky district of Khakassia...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A motorist, who stopped near a highway, walks with a lamp attached to his head in the steppe area shortly after sunset, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Bogradsky district of Khakassia Republic in southern part of Siberia, Russia, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
15 / 29
A female swimmer reacts after finishing the competition in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A female swimmer reacts after finishing the competition in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A female swimmer reacts after finishing the competition in a pool carved from thick ice covering the Songhua River during the Harbin Ice Swimming Competition in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 29
Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great Zidane from the B team to replace him, president Florentino Perez said on Monday. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Real Madrid's new coach Zinedine Zidane appears before the media at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, January 4, 2016. Real Madrid sacked coach Rafa Benitez after less than half a season in charge and promoted former France and Real great Zidane from the B team to replace him, president Florentino Perez said on Monday. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
17 / 29
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3 million yuan (460,000 USD) to build the 36.6-metre-high statue covered in golden paint, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A crane is seen next to a giant statue of Chinese late chairman Mao Zedong under construction near crop fields in a village of Tongxu county, Henan province, China, January 4, 2016. According to local villagers, several entrepreneurs spent nearly 3 million yuan (460,000 USD) to build the 36.6-metre-high statue covered in golden paint, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 29
Palestinian Loay Soboh, 17, who according to medics lost his eyes in an Israeli air strike during 2008-2009 war, holds his four-month-old son Baker outside his house in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip January 5, 2016. The young father got married in December 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Loay Soboh, 17, who according to medics lost his eyes in an Israeli air strike during 2008-2009 war, holds his four-month-old son Baker outside his house in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip January 5, 2016. The young father got...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Palestinian Loay Soboh, 17, who according to medics lost his eyes in an Israeli air strike during 2008-2009 war, holds his four-month-old son Baker outside his house in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip January 5, 2016. The young father got married in December 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
19 / 29
Pupils hold sheets with kanji characters they wrote during a calligraphy contest to celebrate the New Year in Tokyo, Japan January 5, 2016. Over 3,000 calligraphers who qualified in competitions throughout Japan wrote resolutions or wishes onto paper sheets during the annual contest that marks the start of the new year, according to organizers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Pupils hold sheets with kanji characters they wrote during a calligraphy contest to celebrate the New Year in Tokyo, Japan January 5, 2016. Over 3,000 calligraphers who qualified in competitions throughout Japan wrote resolutions or wishes onto paper...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Pupils hold sheets with kanji characters they wrote during a calligraphy contest to celebrate the New Year in Tokyo, Japan January 5, 2016. Over 3,000 calligraphers who qualified in competitions throughout Japan wrote resolutions or wishes onto paper sheets during the annual contest that marks the start of the new year, according to organizers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
20 / 29
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Pakistani Taliban fighters, who were arrested by Afghan border police, stand during a presentation of seized weapons and equipment to the media in Kabul, Afghanistan January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
21 / 29
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport on Monday, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up earlier in the day in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past week. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport on Monday, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Afghan men carry a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan January 4, 2016. A large explosion struck close to Kabul airport on Monday, causing at least 10 casualties near to the area where a suicide bomber blew himself up earlier in the day in the latest in a series of attacks in the Afghan capital over the past week. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
22 / 29
Firefighters are seen working inside a burnt bus after a fire on a street in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, January 5, 2016. Fourteen people were killed and more than 30 injured in a bus fire on Tuesday morning in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, local authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters are seen working inside a burnt bus after a fire on a street in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, January 5, 2016. Fourteen people were killed and more than 30 injured in a bus fire on Tuesday morning in northwest China's...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Firefighters are seen working inside a burnt bus after a fire on a street in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, China, January 5, 2016. Fourteen people were killed and more than 30 injured in a bus fire on Tuesday morning in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, local authorities said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 29
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz departs his campaign bus at King's Christian Bookstore in Boone, Iowa January 4, 2016. The stop is the first of Cruz' six-day bus tour through Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
24 / 29
People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People walk around ice and snow sculptures ahead of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
25 / 29
Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Silian 3 village in Minahasa Tenggara, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto

Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Silian 3 village in Minahasa Tenggara, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Indonesia's Mount Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Silian 3 village in Minahasa Tenggara, Indonesia's Sulawesi island, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Adwit B Pramono/Antara Foto
Close
26 / 29
BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, during the opening event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, during the opening event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
BBC television reporter Rory Cellan-Jones tries out a HairMax Laserband, a hands-free device described to treat hair loss and cause new hair growth, during the opening event at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
27 / 29
A wholesaler checks the quality of a fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A wholesaler checks the quality of a fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A wholesaler checks the quality of a fresh tuna displayed at the Tsukiji fish market before the New Year's auction in Tokyo, Japan, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
28 / 29
A homeless woman sits bundled against the cold as she begs on East 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York City, January 4, 2016. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Sunday requiring local officials throughout the state to force the homeless into shelters when temperatures dip below freezing and vowed to defend the edict if challenged in court. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A homeless woman sits bundled against the cold as she begs on East 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York City, January 4, 2016. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Sunday requiring local officials throughout the state to force...more

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A homeless woman sits bundled against the cold as she begs on East 42nd Street in Manhattan, New York City, January 4, 2016. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Sunday requiring local officials throughout the state to force the homeless into shelters when temperatures dip below freezing and vowed to defend the edict if challenged in court. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

04 Jan 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

31 Dec 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Dec 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

31 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures