A Palestinian boy plays football after the Israeli army demolished a shanty, that his family lives in, near the Israeli West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem January 6, 2016. The owners of the shanty said they were informed by the Israeli army that the demolition was carried out because they did not have Israeli-issued permits to reside in the area. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

