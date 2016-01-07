Editor's choice
A toddler is held up to the camera in this still image taken from video said to be shot in Madaya on January 5, 2016. Warnings of widespread starvation are growing as pro-government forces besiege an opposition-held town in Syria and winter bites,...more
Dunia Sibomana, 8, who was attacked two years ago by a chimpanzees in his village in the Democratic Republic of Congo, rides on a toy car at Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook, New York January 6, 2016. Doctors at Stony Brook Children's...more
The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire holds it for photographs during an interview with Reuters in Colombo January 6, 2016. The owner of the world's largest blue sapphire, which he says is worth more than $100 million, said on Thursday he is...more
A view shows the restaurant at the Hotel La Claustra in a former Swiss army bunker on the St. Gotthard mountain pass, Switzerland August 8, 2014. With the threat of foreign invasion a thing of the past, thousands of military bunkers and fortresses in...more
A boy looks around as portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung (L) and his son and late leader Kim Jong Il hang on the wall of a mock North Korean classroom at the Unification Observation Platform, near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which...more
An abandoned car sits in flood waters at a local shopping mall after El Nino-strengthened storm brought rain to San Diego, California, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People look at flowers and messages to pay tribute to the victims of last year's January and November shooting attacks near the statue at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. France this week commemorates the victims of last...more
ESA astronaut Tim Peake took this photograph over the west coast of Canada from the International Space Station on December 31, 2015, in this handout photo provided by ESA/NASA. The photograph shows Canada's Coast Range of mountains, with King Island...more
Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge/Handout via Reuters
Children inspect a damaged building at a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out a day earlier by the Russian air force on the town of Abtaa, Deraa, Syria January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
French police check a pedestrian as they secure the area after a man was shot dead at a police station in the 18th district in Paris, France January 7, 2016. Police in Paris on Thursday shot dead a knife-wielding man who tried to enter a police...more
An Orthodox faithful kisses a wooden crucifix retrieved from the water by Russian Andreas Pyetakov (R) during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
An investor looks at a screen showing stock information, after the new circuit breaker mechanism suspended stocks trading, in Shanghai, China, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Presenter Jack Black spoofs virtual reality with actress Kate Hudson at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Harumafuji (L) performs the New Year's ring-entering rite at the annual celebration for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures as she walks on stage at a Democratic fundraising dinner featuring all three candidates in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Men jump into the waters of a lake in an attempt to grab a wooden cross on Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria January 6, 2016. Orthodox priests throughout the country traditionally bless the waters by throwing a cross into it, which worshipers try to...more
Netanel herds his sheep in a field near his home in the unauthorized Jewish settler outpost of Havat Gilad, south of the West Bank city of Nablus January 5, 2016. Steeped in messianic Jewish mysticism and rebelling against what they see as...more
Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in...more
LaTisha Jones, one of the daughters of Bettie Jones, touches her mother during a visitation in Chicago, Illinois, January 6, 2016. The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city's police department over its use of deadly force, especially...more
Finished 300 AAC Blackout rounds sit in a bin at Barnes Bullets in Mona, Utah, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey
Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rony Muharrman/Antara Foto
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets a supporter after signing a copy of his book after a campaign event at King's Pointe Waterpark and Resort in Storm Lake, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A little migrant girl cries as she wait to get on the train to Serbia, at the transit camp on the Macedonia-Greece border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Singer Shawn Mendes performs "I Know What You Did Last Summer" with Camila Cabello at the People's Choice Awards 2016 in Los Angeles, California January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolizes the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Singer Ozzy Osbourne (L) and his son Jack stand before a life-sized statue of former Beatle John Lennon at a park in Havana, Cuba January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers catch fish inside a lock during the draining of the Canal Saint-Martin in Paris, France, January 6, 2016. Authorities have started a three-month cleanup operation of the canal St-Martin, in north-eastern Paris, in an attempt to refurbish its...more
