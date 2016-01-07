Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in...more

Ryan Bundy (L), and Wes Kjar, an occupier, take up positions after a door was rattled in an office at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 6, 2016. The leader of a group of armed men who took over a U.S. wildlife refuge in remote southeastern Oregon said on Wednesday they know they will have to go home, but that they want to see progress on their grievances first and it is not "quite time yet." REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close