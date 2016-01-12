A destroyed microwave oven is seen next to a wall with bullet holes in a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa...more

A destroyed microwave oven is seen next to a wall with bullet holes in a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. The world's most-wanted drug boss, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, gave Mexican security forces the slip last week by opening a secret doorway hidden behind a mirror and descending into a sophisticated tunnel leading to the city's drains. The infamous head of the Sinaloa drug cartel was arrested on Friday after a months-long manhunt that followed his escape by tunnelling out of a Mexican maximum security prison in July. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

