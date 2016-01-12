Editor's choice
Candles, flowers and other mementos are pictured by the star of British rock star David Bowie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, the visionary British rock star who framed hits such as "Space...more
A destroyed microwave oven is seen next to a wall with bullet holes in a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in Sinaloa...more
A civil defence member carries a dead child in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria January 9, 2016. At least 70 people...more
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A girl carrying a baby inspects damage in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman wearing Ziggy Stardust-style make-up reacts as she visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame...more
People take part in a funeral ceremony for Oleksandr Ilnytsky, a member of police special battalion "Myrotvorets" (Peacemaker), who was killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at the Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine, January 11, 2016. ...more
Herders ride horses on snow-covered field in Zhaosu County, Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Japanese women wearing kimonos ride a roller coaster during their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo January 11, 2016. According to a government announcement, more than 1.2 million men and women who were born in 1995...more
Rachel Bloom poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" backstage at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. ...more
People take part in the 'No Pants Subway Ride' in Vienna, Austria, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A devotee is cheered as he dances at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah, Benin January 10, 2016. The national voodoo holiday in the West African country of Benin had a distinctively political accent this year as practitioners from Africa and the...more
A man dressed as a Continental Army Officer walks through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 10, 2016. Members of self-styled militia groups met on Friday with armed protesters occupying the federal wildlife refuge in...more
Actor Sean Penn (L) shakes hands with Mexican drug lord Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman in Mexico, in this undated Rolling Stone handout photo obtained by Reuters on January 10, 2016. The photo was taken for authentication purposes. REUTERS/Rolling...more
A reveler from Alegria da Zona Sul samba school dances during a rehearsal for Carnival at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 10, 2016. The Rio de Janeiro Carnival will be held from February 5 to February 9. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A female Hindu pilgrim dries sarees, a traditional Indian cloth used for women's clothing, after taking a dip in the waters of Ganges river on her way to an annual trip to Sagar Island, in Kolkata, India, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
The cast of "Transparent" pose in various positions as they arrive at the HBO Golden Globe After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pope Francis poses with ambassadors during an audience with the diplomatic corps at the Vatican January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin (2nd R) and their daughters Sistine (L), Scarlet, (2nd L) and Sophia, pose with his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in "Creed" during the 73rd...more
An overcrowded train leaves Dhaka airport rail station after the final prayer of "Bishwa Ijtema", the world congregation of Muslims, on the banks of the Turag river in Tongi near Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Ashikur Rahman
A security guard points to a bullet crack and a dried blood stain where a student was killed inside the Ewaso Ng'iro hostel at the Garissa University College, as students return to the campus in Garissa, Kenya, January 11, 2016. The campus reopened...more
Light illuminates an Indian migrant worker as he passes bricks at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tribute to David Bowie is seen on a local cinema in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Israeli soldiers stand guard as a Palestinian Christian girl runs during a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 10, 2016. It is believed that John the...more
Actors Denis O'Hare (L) and Cheyenne Jackson attend the 17th Annual Instyle and Warner Bros. Pictures Golden Globes After Party in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/David McNew
Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio speaks after "The Revenant" won Best Motion Picture, Drama, at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout
Supporters listen as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at the Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A general view shows members of the Egyptian parliament attending the opening session at the main headquarters of Parliament in Cairo, Egypt, January 10, 2016. Egypt's new parliament held its opening session on Sunday, state television reported, more...more
