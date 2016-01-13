Editor's choice
A man sprays water on an ambulance at a site hit by what activists said were three consecutive air strikes carried out by the Russian air force, the last which hit this vehicle, in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province,...more
People line up to buy Powerball lottery tickets at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Los Angeles, California, United States, January 12, 2016. The Powerball Jackpot has reached a record $1.5 billion. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the Istanbul Medical Chamber place carnations near the blast site at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. A suicide bomber thought to have crossed recently from Syria killed at least 10 people, most of them German...more
Antoine Meo (top) of France rides his KTM ahead of Juan Pedrero Garcia (C) of Spain on his Sherco TVS and Adrien Van Beveren of France on his Yamaha during the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 12, 2016....more
Bishram, 70, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, who has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his face, poses for a picture outside his house in the village of Arjuni, in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, India, November 15, 2015. Denied entry to...more
A car covered with ice remains stranded on the waterfront in Hamburg, New York January 12, 2016. The owner left his Mitsubushi Lancer parked overnight outside a restaurant on Sunday and by the next day, spray from Lake Erie had encased it in ice....more
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy...more
A high wave crashes on the protecting wall at the fishing harbor in Pornic, France as stormy weather with high winds hits the French Atlanitic coast January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reggie Ragland celebrates with a confetti angel in the middle of the field following his team's 45-40 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale,...more
Sebastien Loeb (L) of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena work on his car after he had an accident which turned the car over during the eighth stage of the Dakar Rally 2016 near Belen, Argentina, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andre...more
Chairs are seen through a broken window at the Garissa University College as students return to the campus in Garissa, Kenya January 11, 2016. The campus reopened Monday nine months after an attack by al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based, al-Qaeda linked...more
Mahettar Ram Tandon, 76, a follower of Ramnami Samaj, who has tattooed the name of the Hindu god Ram on his full body, poses for a picture inside his house in the village of Jamgahan, in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, India, November 17, 2015....more
Candles are placed as a memorial to musician David Bowie at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic forces stands inside a building, destroyed during battles with the Ukrainian armed forces, at Donetsk airport, Ukraine, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Blood stains are seen on the floor next to a plate bearing the house number of a safe house, where five people were shot dead during an operation on Friday to recapture the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, at Jiquilpan Boulevard in Los Mochis in...more
Mexican Marines take part in an operation to capture drug boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, in this still image taken from a January 8, 2016 video released by the Mexican Navy on January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mexican...more
Mujahideen Horan brigade fighters, part of the Free Syrian Army, react as they launch a shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad located in Deraa, Syria, in what they said was a battle to pressure breaking the siege off Madaya,...more
Paris shooting suspect, Salah Abdeslam, and suspected accomplice, Hamza Attou, are seen at a petrol station on a motorway between Paris and Brussels, in Trith-Saint-Leger, France in this still image taken from a November 14, 2015 video provided by...more
A journalist films inside a tunnel connected from a house to the city's drains used by the drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to escape before being recaptured, in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa state, Mexico, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Protesters in orange jumpsuits from Amnesty International USA and other organizations rally outside the White House to demand the closure of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, in Washington January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Local residents watch as a helicopter, known as 'Elvis', drops water onto a pile of burning tires in Melbourne, Australia, January 11, 2016. A large pile of truck tires caught alight at an industrial area located on the outskirts of Melbourne, local...more
Dams containing small amounts of water can be seen in a drought-affected farming area located west of Melbourne in Australia January 12, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray
Kashmiri women attend the funeral prayers of Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a suspected militant, on the outskirts of Srinagar, January 12, 2016. Clashes between the protesters and Indian police broke out on Tuesday after the demonstrators tried to march towards...more
Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a car bomb in New Baghdad, Iraq January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A man dries handmade noodles in the sunlight in Fuxing town, Changhua County, Taiwan January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Syrian girl waits with her family, who say they have received permission from the Syrian government to leave the besieged town, as they depart after an aid convoy entered Madaya, Syria January 11, 2016. An aid convoy entered a besieged Syrian town...more
A man counts coins collected from coin-operated laundry machines, at a warehouse in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 11, 2016. A man running a coin-operated laundromat service had failed to exchange 300,000 yuan ($45,609) worth of coins into...more
A tomtit bird flies past a squirrel running on a fence after a snowfall in a park in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina holds the World Player of the Year award during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2015 ceremony in Zurich, Switzerland, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks with moderator Jorge Ramos at the Iowa Brown and Black Forum at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
