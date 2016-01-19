A Christian pilgrim is baptised as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 18, 2016. Thousands of Orthodox Christians flocked to the...more

A Christian pilgrim is baptised as she takes part in a ceremony at the baptismal site known as Qasr el-Yahud on the banks of the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 18, 2016. Thousands of Orthodox Christians flocked to the Jordan River to celebrate the feast of the Epiphany at the traditional site where it is believed John the Baptist baptised Jesus. REUTERS/Nir Elias

