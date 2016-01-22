Editor's Choice

Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 22, 2016 | 2:05pm GMT

Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Former U.S. Marine Amir Hekmati, recently released from an Iranian prison, arrives at an airport in Flint, Michigan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Friends and relatives of Paul Nobila Guelbeogo, who was killed in the jihadist attack on the Splendid Hotel and Cappuccino restaurant, mourn at Guelbeogo's house in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20, 2016. Picture taken January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nabil El Hadad

Friends and relatives of Paul Nobila Guelbeogo, who was killed in the jihadist attack on the Splendid Hotel and Cappuccino restaurant, mourn at Guelbeogo's house in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20, 2016. Picture taken January 20, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Friends and relatives of Paul Nobila Guelbeogo, who was killed in the jihadist attack on the Splendid Hotel and Cappuccino restaurant, mourn at Guelbeogo's house in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20, 2016. Picture taken January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Nabil El Hadad
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush smiles as he holds a gun presented to him at Sturm, Ruger & Co. in Newport, New Hampshire January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousands youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local government office in Kasserine, the impoverished central town where protests began this week after a young man killed himself after apparently being refused a public job. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousands youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
People pull up a man that witnesses said was unemployed and had tried to commit suicide near the local government office during a protest in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousands youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local government office in Kasserine, the impoverished central town where protests began this week after a young man killed himself after apparently being refused a public job. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A330-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A330-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Plane spotters take pictures as an Airbus A330-300 passenger jet of Swiss arline takes off from Zurich Airport, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and former fortress, 10 centuries old. Decay from the passing years, as well as earthquake damage in 2003, leads some to consider a move to modern apartments with financial backing from the government. Others refuse to leave a neighbourhood they have called home for decades. Picture taken December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and former fortress, 10 centuries old. Decay from the passing years,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the Sidi Ramdane mosque and former fortress, 10 centuries old. Decay from the passing years, as well as earthquake damage in 2003, leads some to consider a move to modern apartments with financial backing from the government. Others refuse to leave a neighbourhood they have called home for decades. Picture taken December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A general view through a broken glass shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beachside restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A general view through a broken glass shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beachside restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A general view through a broken glass shows government forces patrolling on Lido beach following an attack at beachside restaurant Beach View Cafe in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Security forces detain a man at the scene of a bomb blast in a main street in Giza, Egypt, January 21, 2016. A bomb attack killed six people, including three policemen, on Thursday near a road leading to the pyramids in the Cairo suburb of Giza, security sources said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Security forces detain a man at the scene of a bomb blast in a main street in Giza, Egypt, January 21, 2016. A bomb attack killed six people, including three policemen, on Thursday near a road leading to the pyramids in the Cairo suburb of Giza,...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Security forces detain a man at the scene of a bomb blast in a main street in Giza, Egypt, January 21, 2016. A bomb attack killed six people, including three policemen, on Thursday near a road leading to the pyramids in the Cairo suburb of Giza, security sources said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Marina Litvinenko, widow of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, reacts during a news conference in London, Britain, January 21, 2016. President Vladimir Putin probably approved a Russian intelligence operation to Alexander Litvinenko, a judge led-British inquiry into the 2006 killing in London concluded. There was personal antagonism between the men and Putin and members of his administration had motives for killing him, the inquiry said. The Kremlin has always denied any involvement. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Marina Litvinenko, widow of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, reacts during a news conference in London, Britain, January 21, 2016. President Vladimir Putin probably approved a Russian intelligence operation to Alexander Litvinenko, a judge...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Marina Litvinenko, widow of murdered ex-KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko, reacts during a news conference in London, Britain, January 21, 2016. President Vladimir Putin probably approved a Russian intelligence operation to Alexander Litvinenko, a judge led-British inquiry into the 2006 killing in London concluded. There was personal antagonism between the men and Putin and members of his administration had motives for killing him, the inquiry said. The Kremlin has always denied any involvement. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman wearing traditional opera make-up performs pole dance by the side of a lake under sub-zero temperatures, in Handan, Hebei province, China, January 20, 2016. Picture taken on January 20, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman wearing traditional opera make-up performs pole dance by the side of a lake under sub-zero temperatures, in Handan, Hebei province, China, January 20, 2016. Picture taken on January 20, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A woman wearing traditional opera make-up performs pole dance by the side of a lake under sub-zero temperatures, in Handan, Hebei province, China, January 20, 2016. Picture taken on January 20, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousand youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local government office in Kasserine, the impoverished central town where protests began this week after a young man killed himself after apparently being refused a public job. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza

A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousand youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local government office in...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man rides a bicycle while protesters throw rocks toward police during a protest outside the local government office in Kasserine, Tunisia January 21, 2016. Several thousand youths demonstrated on Thursday outside the local government office in Kasserine, the impoverished central town where protests began this week after a young man killed himself after apparently being refused a public job. REUTERS/Amine Ben Aziza
The dead body of Ines Guevara is seen at a car wash in San Salvador, September 24, 2015. Ines Guevara was shot dead while she was playing with a ball with colleagues during a break, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides surged 70 percent last year, making the central American nation among the most violent countries in the world. Violence and murders have risen steadily since a 2012 truce between the two main street gangs began to fall apart. Months of reporting show killings in the suburbs of the capital, San Salvador, where powerful gangs known as maras control entire neighbourhoods. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

The dead body of Ines Guevara is seen at a car wash in San Salvador, September 24, 2015. Ines Guevara was shot dead while she was playing with a ball with colleagues during a break, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
The dead body of Ines Guevara is seen at a car wash in San Salvador, September 24, 2015. Ines Guevara was shot dead while she was playing with a ball with colleagues during a break, according to local media. In El Salvador the number of homicides surged 70 percent last year, making the central American nation among the most violent countries in the world. Violence and murders have risen steadily since a 2012 truce between the two main street gangs began to fall apart. Months of reporting show killings in the suburbs of the capital, San Salvador, where powerful gangs known as maras control entire neighbourhoods. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt drinks champagne during a news conference while his children, Ava (2nd L-R), Mia and Cruz, watch after playing his last Australian Open singles match before his retirement, at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt drinks champagne during a news conference while his children, Ava (2nd L-R), Mia and Cruz, watch after playing his last Australian Open singles match before his retirement, at the Australian Open tennis tournament at...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Australia's Lleyton Hewitt drinks champagne during a news conference while his children, Ava (2nd L-R), Mia and Cruz, watch after playing his last Australian Open singles match before his retirement, at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Lawyer Amal Clooney greets the deposed President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed as he arrives at Heathrow airport in London, January 21, 2016. Nasheed, who is represented by Amal Clooney, is in London for medical treatment according to local media. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Lawyer Amal Clooney greets the deposed President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed as he arrives at Heathrow airport in London, January 21, 2016. Nasheed, who is represented by Amal Clooney, is in London for medical treatment according to local media....more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Lawyer Amal Clooney greets the deposed President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed as he arrives at Heathrow airport in London, January 21, 2016. Nasheed, who is represented by Amal Clooney, is in London for medical treatment according to local media. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Australia's Sam Groth grabs a towel from a ball boy after suffering an injury during his second round match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Australia's Sam Groth grabs a towel from a ball boy after suffering an injury during his second round match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Australia's Sam Groth grabs a towel from a ball boy after suffering an injury during his second round match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien
A Palestinian man argues with Israeli soldiers during the demolition of a Palestinian house at the order of the Israeli army as he tries to stop the demolition in the West Bank village of Biet Ula, west of Hebron January 21, 2016. The owners of the house said they were informed by the Israeli army that the demolition was carried out because they did not have an Israeli-issued construction permit. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian man argues with Israeli soldiers during the demolition of a Palestinian house at the order of the Israeli army as he tries to stop the demolition in the West Bank village of Biet Ula, west of Hebron January 21, 2016. The owners of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A Palestinian man argues with Israeli soldiers during the demolition of a Palestinian house at the order of the Israeli army as he tries to stop the demolition in the West Bank village of Biet Ula, west of Hebron January 21, 2016. The owners of the house said they were informed by the Israeli army that the demolition was carried out because they did not have an Israeli-issued construction permit. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Civil society members take part in protest against the attack on Bacha Khan University at a demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/ Khuram Parvez

Civil society members take part in protest against the attack on Bacha Khan University at a demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/ Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Civil society members take part in protest against the attack on Bacha Khan University at a demonstration in Peshawar, Pakistan January 21, 2016. REUTERS/ Khuram Parvez
Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, Belarus, January 21, 2016. Local residents took part in the celebrations to mark the end of a pagan winter holiday Kolyada, which over the centuries has merged with Orthodox Christmas celebrations. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, Belarus, January 21, 2016. Local residents took part in the celebrations to mark the end of a pagan winter holiday Kolyada, which over the centuries has merged with...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Villagers take part in Kolyada holiday celebrations in the village of Martsiyanauka, Belarus, January 21, 2016. Local residents took part in the celebrations to mark the end of a pagan winter holiday Kolyada, which over the centuries has merged with Orthodox Christmas celebrations. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Officials attend the Communist Party Congress in Vientiane, Laos January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Officials attend the Communist Party Congress in Vientiane, Laos January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Officials attend the Communist Party Congress in Vientiane, Laos January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kashmiri Muslim demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2016. Clashes between Indian police and Kashmir Muslim demonstrators broke out on Thursday after a protest which was organised by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, to mark the anniversary of the killings of at around 50 people allegedly by Indian security forces during a protest on January 21, 1990, demonstrators said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri Muslim demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2016. Clashes between Indian police and Kashmir Muslim demonstrators broke out on Thursday after a protest which was organised by the Jammu...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A Kashmiri Muslim demonstrator throws a stone towards Indian police during a protest in Srinagar January 21, 2016. Clashes between Indian police and Kashmir Muslim demonstrators broke out on Thursday after a protest which was organised by the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a Kashmiri separatist party, to mark the anniversary of the killings of at around 50 people allegedly by Indian security forces during a protest on January 21, 1990, demonstrators said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man smokes near a board showing currency exchange rates of the U.S. dollar and euro against the rouble in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. Russia's rouble fell further on January 20, setting a new record low of over 81 roubles per dollar as a bearish mood gripped Russian financial markets. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A man smokes near a board showing currency exchange rates of the U.S. dollar and euro against the rouble in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. Russia's rouble fell further on January 20, setting a new record low of over 81 roubles per dollar as a...more

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A man smokes near a board showing currency exchange rates of the U.S. dollar and euro against the rouble in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. Russia's rouble fell further on January 20, setting a new record low of over 81 roubles per dollar as a bearish mood gripped Russian financial markets. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Presidential Council for Science and Education at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Sputnik/Kremlin
A devotee is guided by voodoo priests as she goes into a trance at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah, Benin, January 10, 2016. In Ouidah, a small town and former slave port in the West African country of Benin, the annual voodoo festival gathers visitors from far and wide. It's a week that brings together priests and dignitaries, rich and poor, locals and visitors from as far afield as the Caribbean and France. The festival commemorates the estimated 60 million people who lost their homelands and their freedom during the African slave trade. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A devotee is guided by voodoo priests as she goes into a trance at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah, Benin, January 10, 2016. In Ouidah, a small town and former slave port in the West African country of Benin, the annual voodoo festival gathers...more

Reuters / Friday, January 22, 2016
A devotee is guided by voodoo priests as she goes into a trance at the annual voodoo festival in Ouidah, Benin, January 10, 2016. In Ouidah, a small town and former slave port in the West African country of Benin, the annual voodoo festival gathers visitors from far and wide. It's a week that brings together priests and dignitaries, rich and poor, locals and visitors from as far afield as the Caribbean and France. The festival commemorates the estimated 60 million people who lost their homelands and their freedom during the African slave trade. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
