Editor's Choice

Special combat police conducting an exercise to repel militant attacks enter a classroom at Elizabeth High School in Peshawar, Pakistan January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidates pose together onstage at the start of the debate held by Fox News for the top 2016 Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang on January 28, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Aerial video released by the FBI January 28, 2016 shows a law enforcement officer (L) pointing a weapon at a man who had just stepped out of the white pickup truck at a police roadblock January 26 near Burns, Oregon. The FBI released video showing one of the men occupying an Oregon wildlife refuge reach for his jacket pocket before he was shot dead by law enforcement after speeding away from a traffic stop where the group's leader was arrested. Authorities said 54-year-old Robert LaVoy Finicum, a rancher from Arizona who acted as a spokesman for the occupiers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, was armed when he was stopped by police and killed on Tuesday afternoon. The video was edited to remove aircraft information, according to the FBI. REUTERS/FBI

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump introduces his Republican presidential candidate rivals Mike Huckabee (L) and Rick Santorum (C) at his veteran's rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
A government campaign poster informing about Zika virus symptoms is seen on the wall as a doctor performs a routine general check up for a pregnant woman, which includes Zika screening, at the maternity ward of a hospital in Guatemala City, Guatemala, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Publicist Nelci Warken (C) is escorted by federal police officer as she leaves the Institute of Forensic Science in Curitiba, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Beach-side apartments in Brazil may have been used as bribes and to launder money for members of the ruling Workers' Party, police and prosecutors said on Wednesday after ordering Warken and others five arrests and 15 search warrants. In the latest phase of Brazil's largest-ever corruption probe, investigators are looking into whether construction firm OAS SA used apartments in the Solaris complex in Guaruja as bribes in a corruption scheme involving state-run oil firm Petrobras. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Grinnell College students Sarah McCarthy (L), Mollie Jo Blahunka (C) and Hannah Lundberg pose for a videographer while waiting for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Berg Middle School in Newton, Iowa January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 29, 2016
Skyscrapers Oriental Pearl Tower and Jin Mao Tower (L) are seen from the Shanghai World Financial Center during rain at the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Geovane Silva holds his son Gustavo Henrique, who has microcephaly, at the Oswaldo Cruz Hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 26, 2016. Health authorities in the Brazilian state at the center of a rapidly spreading Zika outbreak have been overwhelmed by the alarming surge in cases of babies born with microcephaly, a neurological disorder associated to the mosquito-borne virus. Picture taken on January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An Afghan migrant carries a child as he arrives with other Afghan migrants on a raft on the Greek island of Chios, early January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
An image of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen on a car parked in front of damaged buildings in the town of Rabiya, after pro-government forces recaptured the rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province, Syria January 27, 2016. Syrian pro-government forces recaptured a key rebel-held town in coastal Latakia province on Sunday, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks this week in Geneva between Damascus and Syria's opposition. Picture taken during a media tour organised by the government. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning her semi-final match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A Muslim bride waits for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, January 27, 2016. A total of 12 Muslim couples took their wedding vows during the mass marriage ceremony organised by a Muslim voluntary organisation, organisers said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Dao Adama, from Burkina Faso, an employee of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo, poses for a photo in his house given by Gbagbo, in Mama village, Gagnoa region, western Ivory Coast January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Marine Corps are seen in training at a military training base in Bayingol, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A man grasps a bag of tangerines as people receive free produce, handed out by farmers, during a protest over the government's proposal to overhaul the country's ailing pension system in Athens, Greece, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A survivors stands at the "death wall" in the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland January 27, 2016, during ceremonies to mark the 71st anniversary of the liberation of the camp by Soviet troops and to remember the victims of the Holocaust. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A member of the Indian military band reads a newspaper as he takes a break during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi, India, January 27, 2016. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A school girl steps over a puddle in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 27, 2016. Zika outbreaks have been reported in Haiti. The virus is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which is notoriously adaptive. The insect thrives in puddles, nooks and crannies common in tropical cities peppered with chaotic and unplanned neighbourhoods, where rainwater, open sewers and litter offer ample habitat. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Employees work at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A resident carries her belongings past a police officer as she flees from Sur district, which is partially under curfew, in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey January 27, 2016. Security forces killed 20 Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey while three Turkish soldiers died in a rebel attack, the military said on Wednesday, as authorities widened a curfew in the mainly Kurdish region's largest city, Diyarbakir. Hundreds of locals, including children and the elderly, fled curfew-bound areas of Diyarbakir's Sur district as gunfire and blasts resounded and police helicopters flew overhead, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A transmission antenna is seen covered in snow at the Cerro de la Silla mountain after a rare snow storm fell in early hours on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Mechanic and welder Sergei Kulagin (R), 33, and his collegues work on the "Alien Aggressor", an electro-mechanical robot measuring 3 metres (9 ft.) and approximately 600 kg (1,323 lbs) made by Kulagin with used car components, inside an automobile repair workshop in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia, January 27, 2016. Kulagin, who works as a mechanic at an automobile service station, created more than a hundred sculptures with used car parts and components during his non-working hours. The "Alien Aggressor" robot will be shown to the public for the first time at an annual welding and metal working international exhibition in Krasnoyarsk in February, according to Kulagin. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Hunters drag wolves killed in a field near the village of Khrapkov, Belarus, January 27, 2016. Wolves, foxes and raccoon dogs can be hunted all year around as they are not wanted in Belarus, the keepers said. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Faithful greet Pope Francis as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A Palestinian man hangs a Palestinian flag atop the ruins of a mosque, during a snow storm in West Bank village of Mufagara, south of Hebron January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
France's Gael Monfils hits a shot on his knees during his quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien Action Images via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A devotee dresses up her "child angel" doll near Wat Bua Khwan temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand, January 26, 2016. A craze for lifelike dolls thought to bring good luck is sweeping Thailand, reflecting widespread anxiety as the economy struggles and political uncertainty persists nearly two years after a coup. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
An Iraqi refugee returning from Germany kneels down and kisses the ground after arriving at Erbil airport in Iraq January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
A passenger sleeps on his baggage inside a train from Shanghai to Shijiazhuang at the station in Suzhou, China, January 27, 2016, after migration for the annual Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival began. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Radar dish and antennas systems are seen at the European Incoherent Scatter Scientific Association facility on Breinosa, Svalbard, in Norway, October 24, 2015. A Norwegian chain of islands just 1,200 km (750 miles) from the North Pole is trying to promote new technologies, tourism and scientific research in a shift from high-polluting coal mining that has been a backbone of the remote economy for decades. Norway suspended most coal mining on the Svalbard archipelago last year because of the high costs, and is looking for alternative jobs for about 2,200 inhabitants on islands where polar bears roam. Part of the answer may be to boost science: in Ny-Alesund, the world's most northerly permanent non-military settlement, scientists from 11 nations including Norway, Germany, France, Britain, India and South Korea study issues such as climate change. The presence of Norway, a NATO member, also gives the alliance a strategic foothold in the far north, of increasing importance after neighbouring Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. REUTERS/Anna Filipova

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
