Editor's Choice

Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi Cruz after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bill Clinton gives his wife a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. Brazil's top health official said on Monday that the Zika virus outbreak is proving to be worse...more
Supporters of Donald Trump react as they gather for a post-caucus rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016, REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Britain's Andy Murray reacts as Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) speaks while holding the men's singles trophy after Djokovic won their final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Donald Trump arrives at the Republican caucus site at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Actors dressed as zombies arrive at the European premiere of "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies" in Leicester Square, London, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Jian Ghomeshi (C), a former celebrity radio host who has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, arrives for his first day of court in Toronto, February 1, 2016. Ghomeshi, 48, former host of the internationally syndicated Canadian music...more
Donald Trump makes a face at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
A participant competes in the "Farinato Race" winter extreme run competition in Gijon, northern Spain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Iara Maria Sabino, who is eight months pregnant, poses for a picture at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. Worried about being infected by the fast-spreading mosquito-borne Zika virus during her pregnancy, Iara used insect...more
Tully Joe of Idaho visits a memorial for Robert 'LaVoy' Finicum where he was shot and killed by law enforcement on a highway north of Burns, Oregon January 31, 2016. The FBI negotiated with four armed occupants at the remote Malheur National Wildlife...more
Actress Brie Larson poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in "Room" during the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is greeted as she arrives for a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 31, 2016, one day before Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum points to his target after taking target practice at the Central Iowa Impact shooting range in Boone, Iowa, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Muslims pray as they visit the Hira cave at the Mount Al-Noor during their Umrah Mawlid al-Nabawi "Birthday of Prophet Mohammad" in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia January 16, 2016. Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of...more
An Iranian soldier stands guard in front of a picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the anniversary ceremony of Iran's Islamic Revolution in Behesht Zahra cemetery, south of Tehran, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb...more
A woman prays under chinese lanterns ahead of Chinese New Year celebrations on February 8 at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A car tows a snowboarder along the frozen surface of the Yenisei River in Taiga district, with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya...more
British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) speaks with European Council President Donald Tusk at Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Residents and soldiers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad inspect damage after a suicide attack in Sayeda Zeinab, a district of southern Damascus, Syria January 31, 2016. At least 60 people were killed, including 25 Shi'ite fighters, and...more
Belgium's Wout Van Aert reacts as he crosses the finish line winning the cyclo-cross world championship in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal
A general view of a giant tent city built for pilgrims attending the Magh Mela, a month-long Hindu festival, in Allahabad, India, January 31, 2016. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of Hindu...more
People carry their belongings toward trains at the main railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, January 31, 2016, as travel for the annual Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival holidays continues. REUTERS/Alex Lee
A shrine in honor of El Salvador's former President Francisco Flores is seen in front of a private hospital where he was admitted, in San Salvador, El Salvador January 30, 2016. Flores, 56, died on Saturday after suffering a stroke as he waited to...more
A woman wearing a flower-shaped costume takes part in a parade during the Carnival of Malaga, southern Spain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Italian policemen check masked revellers as they arrive at San Marco Piazza during the Venice Carnival, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Serbia's Novak Djokovic sings during a party for Melbourne Park staff after winning his final match against Britain's Andy Murray at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, in this February 1, 2016 handout photo....more
Jon Hathaway shows off a hat full of signatures from U.S. presidential candidates after a Bernie Sanders campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays a wreath at a memorial during a visit to the town of La Loche, Saskatchewan January 29, 2016. Four people were killed and others injured in a school shooting at the town on January 22 and a male suspect is...more
