Editor's Choice

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2016. Cosby has been charged with the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, a former women's basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for a preliminary hearing on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2016. Cosby has been charged with the 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, a former women's basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to the audience at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures to the audience at a campaign rally in Milford, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog with an even more famous shadow, emerged from his burrow on Tuesday and predicted an early spring. REUTERS/Alan Freed

Groundhog co-handler John Griffiths holds up groundhog Punxsutawney Phil after Phil's annual weather prediction on Gobbler's Knob on the 130th Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, February 2, 2016. Punxsutawney Phil, a famed U.S. groundhog with an even more famous shadow, emerged from his burrow on Tuesday and predicted an early spring. REUTERS/Alan Freed
A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham

A Vietnamese woman, wearing the traditional "ao dai" long dress, poses for photos along peach blossom flowers ahead of the Vietnamese "Tet" (Lunar New Year festival), in a field in Hanoi, Vietnam, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kham
Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to lead a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hillary Clinton smiles as she arrives to lead a campaign rally at Nashua Community College, in Nashua, New Hampshire February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A view shows a Romani camp installed along La Petite Ceinture, an abandoned railroad line, in Paris, France, February 2, 2016. More than 350 Roma people, who have been living here since the last summer, face eviction from the makeshift camp this week. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A view shows a Romani camp installed along La Petite Ceinture, an abandoned railroad line, in Paris, France, February 2, 2016. More than 350 Roma people, who have been living here since the last summer, face eviction from the makeshift camp this week. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Passengers wait to enter a railway station after trains were delayed due to bad weather in southern China in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Passengers wait to enter a railway station after trains were delayed due to bad weather in southern China in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Marco Rubio asks his supporters to be quiet as he attempts to conduct a TV interview before a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Marco Rubio asks his supporters to be quiet as he attempts to conduct a TV interview before a campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Migrant children from Iraq sit on beds inside the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school which has been transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, February 2, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Migrant children from Iraq sit on beds inside the sports hall of the Jane-Addams high school which has been transformed into a refugee shelter in Berlin's Hohenschoenhausen district, Germany, February 2, 2016 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Gay rights activists celebrate as they watch a news channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Gay rights activists celebrate as they watch a news channel covering Supreme court's decision on gay sex in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. India's top court on Tuesday said it will review a decision over whether to uphold a colonial-era law that criminalizes gay sex in a victory for homosexual rights campaigners at a time when the nation is navigating a path between tradition and modernity. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An Afghan band performs at the ruins of Darul Aman palace in Kabul during a campaign called "One Thousand Smiles for Peace" by Non-Violent World Organization (NVWO) February 2, 2016. A military helicopter flies on the left. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan band performs at the ruins of Darul Aman palace in Kabul during a campaign called "One Thousand Smiles for Peace" by Non-Violent World Organization (NVWO) February 2, 2016. A military helicopter flies on the left. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi Cruz after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz kisses his wife Heidi Cruz after winning at his Iowa caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man dressed in a bear costume performs alongside dancers during carnival celebrations in Ituren February 1, 2016. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak from Zubieta and neighbouring Ituren visit each other's villages performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. Alongside the dancers, villagers dress in bizarre and frightening costumes to harass and scare visitors. REUTERS/Vincent West

A man dressed in a bear costume performs alongside dancers during carnival celebrations in Ituren February 1, 2016. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak from Zubieta and neighbouring Ituren visit each other's villages performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. Alongside the dancers, villagers dress in bizarre and frightening costumes to harass and scare visitors. REUTERS/Vincent West
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) gives his wife, Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R), a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea (C) at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) gives his wife, Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R), a thumbs up as they celebrate with their daughter Chelsea (C) at her caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Stricken cargo ship 'Modern Express' is seen in the Atlantic Ocean off France, in this February 1, 2016 picture provided by France's Marine Nationale. The distressed ship is being towed away from the French coast after a final salvage attempt on Monday. The 164-metre-long Modern Express, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery from Gabon to France, has been drifting towards the coast since its crew was evacuated by helicopter last week. REUTERS/Loic Bernardin/Marine Nationale/Handout via Reuters

Stricken cargo ship 'Modern Express' is seen in the Atlantic Ocean off France, in this February 1, 2016 picture provided by France's Marine Nationale. The distressed ship is being towed away from the French coast after a final salvage attempt on Monday. The 164-metre-long Modern Express, which was transporting 3,600 tonnes of wood along with construction machinery from Gabon to France, has been drifting towards the coast since its crew was evacuated by helicopter last week. REUTERS/Loic Bernardin/Marine Nationale/Handout via Reuters
A migrant child carries blankets as refugees and migrants disembark from the passenger ferry Blue Star1 at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, January 31, 2016. Picture taken January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A migrant child carries blankets as refugees and migrants disembark from the passenger ferry Blue Star1 at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, January 31, 2016. Picture taken January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Plants are seen after snowfall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Plants are seen after snowfall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as he and his wife Melania and members of their family leave the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as he and his wife Melania and members of their family leave the stage at his caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Waves crash over the lighthouse at Porthcawl, Wales, February 1, 2016. Gale force winds are affecting parts of Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Waves crash over the lighthouse at Porthcawl, Wales, February 1, 2016. Gale force winds are affecting parts of Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Muslims pray at the top of Mount Al-Noor during their Umrah Mawlid al-Nabawi "Birthday of Prophet Mohammad" in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia January 16, 2016. Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor in the holy city of Mecca. Picture taken January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Muslims pray at the top of Mount Al-Noor during their Umrah Mawlid al-Nabawi "Birthday of Prophet Mohammad" in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia January 16, 2016. Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel, at the top of Mount Al-Noor in the holy city of Mecca. Picture taken January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. Brazil's top health official said on Monday that the Zika virus outbreak is proving to be worse than believed because most cases show no symptoms, but improved testing should allow the country to get a better grip on the burgeoning public health crisis. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Germana Soares holds her 2 month old son Guilherme Soares Amorim, who was born with microcephaly, near at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. Brazil's top health official said on Monday that the Zika virus outbreak is proving to be worse than believed because most cases show no symptoms, but improved testing should allow the country to get a better grip on the burgeoning public health crisis. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Linda Farley, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, sits in her car decorated with patriotic items outside a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Linda Farley, a supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, sits in her car decorated with patriotic items outside a campaign event in Jefferson, Iowa, United States, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the Shanxi Folk Dance and Music Troupe perform during a rehearsal before a show at the Orient Museum in Lisbon February 1, 2016. The show is part of the Chinese New Year Celebrations program of Orient Museum in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of the Shanxi Folk Dance and Music Troupe perform during a rehearsal before a show at the Orient Museum in Lisbon February 1, 2016. The show is part of the Chinese New Year Celebrations program of Orient Museum in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Cast members George Clooney (L) and Channing Tatum pretend to autograph each other at the premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles, California February 1, 2016. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast members George Clooney (L) and Channing Tatum pretend to autograph each other at the premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles, California February 1, 2016. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 5. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A monkey stands on an alpaca for tourists to take pictures ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year of Monkey, at a zoo in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A monkey stands on an alpaca for tourists to take pictures ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year of Monkey, at a zoo in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian gunman Majdi Abu Omar, whom the Israeli army said was shot dead by soldiers after he wounded three Israelis on Sunday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Jamain near Nablus February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian gunman Majdi Abu Omar, whom the Israeli army said was shot dead by soldiers after he wounded three Israelis on Sunday, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Jamain near Nablus February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A man carries luggages as he leaves from a railway station in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 31, 2016. According to traffic police, over 2.9 billion trips will be made around China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush started on January 24. REUTERS/China Daily

A man carries luggages as he leaves from a railway station in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, January 31, 2016. According to traffic police, over 2.9 billion trips will be made around China during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush started on January 24. REUTERS/China Daily
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016, REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders raises a fist as he speaks at his caucus night rally Des Moines, Iowa February 1, 2016, REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Afghan girls stand at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan February 1, 2016. Ten people were killed and 20 wounded, most of them civilians in Monday's suicide bomb attack outside a police station in a busy area of western Kabul, Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Ayub Salangi said in a Twitter post. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan girls stand at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan February 1, 2016. Ten people were killed and 20 wounded, most of them civilians in Monday's suicide bomb attack outside a police station in a busy area of western Kabul, Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Ayub Salangi said in a Twitter post. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An eagle is seen gliding straight toward a drone before clutching it and dragging it to the ground in Rotterdam, Netherlands January 29, 2016, in this handout photo released by the Netherlands police to Reuters on February 1, 2016. Dutch police puzzling over how to remove drones that pose a public safety threat are testing a way to get the job done in one fell swoop: with trained eagles. REUTERS/Nederlands Politie/Handout via Reuters

An eagle is seen gliding straight toward a drone before clutching it and dragging it to the ground in Rotterdam, Netherlands January 29, 2016, in this handout photo released by the Netherlands police to Reuters on February 1, 2016. Dutch police puzzling over how to remove drones that pose a public safety threat are testing a way to get the job done in one fell swoop: with trained eagles. REUTERS/Nederlands Politie/Handout via Reuters
Hong Kong Ocean Park worker poses with a pygmy marmoset, the world's smallest monkey, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2016. The Chinese New Year of the Monkey falls on February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong Ocean Park worker poses with a pygmy marmoset, the world's smallest monkey, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2016. The Chinese New Year of the Monkey falls on February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A young boy high-fives Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A young boy high-fives Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump as his wife Melania watches as the candidate waits at the Seven Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A mother pushes a bag with a child sitting on it at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station during the travel rush ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, in Shanghai, China, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

A mother pushes a bag with a child sitting on it at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station during the travel rush ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, in Shanghai, China, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, wears Barcelona's star Lionel Messi shirt made of a plastic bag , as he plays football at the Afghan Football Federation headquarter in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. Barcelona star Lionel Messi will meet an Afghan boy who gained Internet fame after a touching series of photographs went viral, showing him playing in a shirt improvised from a plastic bag and bearing the name and playing number of his hero. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, wears Barcelona's star Lionel Messi shirt made of a plastic bag , as he plays football at the Afghan Football Federation headquarter in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. Barcelona star Lionel Messi will meet an Afghan boy who gained Internet fame after a touching series of photographs went viral, showing him playing in a shirt improvised from a plastic bag and bearing the name and playing number of his hero. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
