Greek Coast Guard officers move a girl from a dinghy carrying refugees and migrants aboard the Ayios Efstratios Coast Guard vessel, during a rescue operation at open sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Lesbos, February 8, 2016....more
An unidentified injured man is escorted by riot police at Mongkok in Hong Kong, China February 9, 2016. Riot police used batons and pepper spray early on Tuesday to quell fights after authorities tried to move illegal street vendors from a...more
Hillary Clinton greets supporters outside a polling place in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A reveller of the Imperatriz samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Dancers perform a lion dance outside a local shop during celebrations of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Monkey in Chinatown in Panama City, Panama, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Timothy Kierstead (C-front), a married gay man from Manchester, New Hampshire, confronts U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio (R) over Rubio's position on gay marriage as Rubio visits The Puritan restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire,...more
Revellers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill eat breakfast at the Chez Vachon restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police officers detain an activist who was taking part in a rally of foreign currency mortgage holders, near the Central Bank headquarters in central Moscow, Russia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People look at a burnt-out police patrol vehicle after clashes in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, February 9, 2016. The recapture of Aden by Gulf Arab coalition troops last summer has failed to provide any respite from Yemen's civil war, with...more
A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Ingrid, 5, lies on a couch in front of her stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally at the University of New Hampshire Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman' s hair is blown across her face as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Internally displaced people, covered with mud, wait as they are stuck in the town of Khirbet Al-Joz, in Latakia countryside, waiting to get permission to cross into Turkey near the Syrian-Turkish border, Syria, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A man tries to extinguish a fire at an illegal garbage dump after residents decided to set fire to it to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, in a slum of San Jose, Costa Rica, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain, February 8, 2016. The carnival lasts for a week and is considered a major social and cultural event in Laza. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man feeds seagulls on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An injured policeman receives treatment after clashes with protesters at Hong Kong's Mongkok shopping district, February 9, 2016. Police say three people have been arrested after a clash over illegal hawkers, leading to a standoff involving riot...more
Revellers of the Mocidade samba school perform during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Protesters throw bricks as a journalist takes cover during a clash with riot police at Mongkok district in Hong Kong, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bikers perform in the Globe of Terror during a media preview of Zippos Cirque Berserk at the Peacock Theatre in London, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Saudi man fires a weapon as he performs a traditional dance during Janadriyah Culture Festival on the outskirts of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A street photographer transports an elephant and a horse made of fiberglass in a cart on the waterfront of Xolotlan Lake in Managua, Nicaragua, February 6, 2016. The photographer uses the fiberglass figures to use as props when taking pictures for...more
