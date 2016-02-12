People take part in the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2016. "Mourners" carry a coffin with a mock sardine through the streets to celebrate the countdown to...more

People take part in the "The Burial of the Sardine" funeral procession, which marks the end of carnival festivities, in Madrid, Spain, February 10, 2016. "Mourners" carry a coffin with a mock sardine through the streets to celebrate the countdown to Lent. Spanish painter Francisco de Goya's painting "El entierro de la sardina" (The Burial of the Sardine) was inspired by this tradition, which started in Madrid in the 18th century, around the time of Spanish King Carlos III. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close