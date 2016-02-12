Editor's choice
A view shows a damaged clinic after airstrikes by pro-Syrian government forces in the rebel held al-Ghariyah al-Gharbiyah town, in Deraa province, Syria, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Greek farmers from the region of Crete clash with police during a protest against planned pension reforms outside the Agriculture ministry in Athens, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Jackeline, 26, holds her son who is 4-months old and born with microcephaly, in front of their house in Olinda, near Recife, Brazil, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton wave as they arrive on stage before of the start of the PBS NewsHour Democratic presidential candidates debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
The collision of two black holes holes - a tremendously powerful event detected for the first time ever by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO - is seen in this still image from a computer simulation released in...more
A migrant child looks out of a train window at a train station in the town of Sid, Serbia, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
President Obama appears on a taping of the Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Devotees holding water pots wait to fill water, which is considered by them to be holy, from the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees...more
Lamar Odom (L-2nd R), Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, North West, Kim Kardshian and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour attend Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion...more
A migrant takes a rest at a migrant center near the village of Adasevci, Serbia, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A seagull walks across the sixth green while players putt during the first round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, California, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Lady Gaga poses as she arrives for the Saint Laurent fall collection fashion show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People burn incense to worship the God of Fortune at Guiyuan Temple on the fifth day of Chinese Lunar New Year in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Darley Shen
An inmate's family member stands outside the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, Mexico, February 11, 2016. Dozens of people were killed in a riot in a prison in northeastern Mexico early on Thursday, local media reported, the just days ahead of a...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured through a window as she waits for Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
NYPD officer Peter Liang reacts as the verdict is read during his trial in court room at the Brooklyn Supreme court in Brooklyn, February 11, 2016. Liang was convicted of manslaughter and official misconduct on Thursday for fatally shooting an...more
Flowers are on display for sale ahead of the Valentine's Day at a flower market in Vienna, Austria, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
The wife of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and sons Dominick (L) and Anthony (R) listen during a campaign event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Alexa PenaVega presents a creation during the AHA's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection presented by Macy's at New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man prays following Friday prayers at the Cut Meutia Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Garry Lotulung
Devotees return after taking a holy bath in the Triveni River during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Panauti near Kathmandu, Nepal, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Models present creations at Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party for the "The Life of Pablo" album during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Thousands of starlings fly in a 'murmuration' as they return to roost at dusk near Charlton-on-Otmoor, southern England, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
