Pope Francis is seen praying in front of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe while celebrating mass at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Model Karlie Kloss plays with a camera during a presentation for the the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2016 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Buddhist monks scuffle with a soldier during a protest against state interference in religious affairs near a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 15, 2016. A handful of Buddhist monks scuffled with troops on Monday at a park near the Thai capital, during a protest against what they called state interference and a bid to overthrow the governing body of their religion. REUTERS/Dailynews

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Flowers are seen in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Merrylu Casselly and Jozsef Richter, both circus performers, pose with an elephant as they celebrate their wedding in front of Budapest's basilica on Valentine's Day in Budapest, Hungary February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A woman walks to a polling booth during the second round of presidential and legislative elections in the mostly Muslim PK5 neighbourhood of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Hindu priests hold traditional incense lamps as they perform a ritual known as"Aarti" on the banks of Sangam - the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers - during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India, February 14, 2016. The festival is an annual religious event held during the Hindu month of Magh, when thousands of devotees take a holy dip at Sangam. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A Palestinian woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip February 15, 2016. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Saturday for three days to allow Palestinians on humanitarian grounds to travel in and out of the Gaza Strip, officials said. Gaza, a small impoverished coastal enclave, is under blockade by neighbouring Israel, and Egypt has kept its Rafah crossing largely shut since Cairo's Islamist president was toppled by the army in 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Pope Francis, Mexico's first lady Angelica Rivera and Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto participate in a ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton defends a goal as she greets people during a campaign stop at an indoor soccer center in Las Vegas, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Best director Alejandro Inarritu and best leading actor Leonardo DiCaprio hold their awards at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards at the Royal Opera House in London, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Members of the cleric participate in a mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Guadalupe's basilica in Mexico City, February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A bride gets her make-up done before the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Kolkata, India, February 14, 2016. A total of 150 tribal Hindu, Muslim and Christian couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows on Sunday during the day-long mass marriage ceremony organised by a social organisation, the organisers said. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Relatives remove the body of Muhayadin Mohamed, who was Somalia's former defence minister and an adviser to the speaker of Somalia's parliament, from a car after what authorities said was a car bomb attack, in the capital Mogadishu February 15, 2016. Islamist militant group al Shabaab told Reuters it planted the car bomb that killed Mohamed in Mogadishu on Monday, officials said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Patricia Araujo (L), 23, who is seven-months pregnant, stands next to children as they pose in front of their stilt house, a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil, February 8, 2016. The Zika virus may be particularly adept at entrenching itself in parts of the body that are shielded from the immune system, making it harder to fight off and possibly lengthening the timeframe in which it can be transmitted, top U.S. experts said on Friday. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
IRC President and CEO David Miliband (L) George Clooney (2nd L), and Amal Clooney (R) meet with Syrian refugees Mona and her daughter, 11-year-old Joudi, in Berlin, Germany February 12, 2016 in this handout provided by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) February 13, 2016. The group discussed what their life was like in Syria, the reasons they felt they needed to uproot their families, and their futures in Germany according to IRC. REUTERS/Jeffry Ruigendijk/International Rescue Committee

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is seen inside a car as he leaves his house in Jerusalem to enter Israel's Maasiyahu prison, February 15, 2016. Olmert begins his 19-month prison sentence on Monday, making him the first former head of government in Israel to go to prison. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
People gather as members of the Palestinian Civil Defence search for casualties after a roof that was under construction collapse at al-Aqsa University in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2016. According to a Palestinian health official, 21 persons were injured in the collapse incident. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Sunni Muslims who fled the Islamic State's strongholds of Hawija and Shirqat rest in a refugee centre in Makhmour, south of Mosul, Iraq, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
An orangutan drinks milk on a couch at a studio, in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Heliostat mirrors reflect their surroundings in a field at the construction site of a 240 meter (787 feet) solar-power tower in Israel's southern Negev Desert, February 8, 2016. The world's tallest solar-power tower is being built off a highway in the Negev Desert in southern Israel, its backers hoping the technology will gain a foothold in the solar market even if it remains a small player for now. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Republican U.S. presidential candidates Senator Ted Cruz (L) and businessman Donald Trump directly debate each other at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Western Conference forward Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in the second half during the NBA All Star Game in Toronto, February 14, 2016. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
