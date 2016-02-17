A family poses for a photograph while standing separated by the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. According to the organizers of...more

A family poses for a photograph while standing separated by the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. According to the organizers of the event, the Mass was organized to bring together dozens of families of Mexican migrants living in the U.S. and who, based on their immigration status, will not be able to join their families in Mexico when Pope Francis celebrates Mass in Ciudad Juarez on February 17. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

