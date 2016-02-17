Editor's choice
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel (D-NY) (L) as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (back L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (back R) for her address at the The...more
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders attends the Faith Leaders Prayer Breakfast in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man is reflected in a warped mirror in a corridor of an office building in Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Former President George W. Bush (L) joins his brother Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (R) on the campaign trail for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (C) shows off his boots as he meets voters at Shealy's Bar-B-Que in Leesville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A security officer sleeps with his gun next to him on the roof of the headquarters of MDR-Tarna political party in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. Niger will hold presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. MDR stands for Movement for...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Migrants' children wait to cross the border from Slovenia into Spielfeld in Austria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A cat stands near a horse in Beirut, Lebanon February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Members of Eagles of Death Metal perform at the Olympia concert hall in Paris, France, February 16, 2016. Eagles of Death Metal (EODM), the band on stage during the deadly Islamic State attacks at the Bataclan in Paris in November last year, on...more
Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother Jeb as he appears on the campaign trail with his brother for the first time in the 2016 campaign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, February 15,...more
A dog owner sleeps in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a maneuver during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Lady Gaga performs a medley of David Bowie songs as a tribute to the late singer during the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at the door step of her family home in Karachi, Pakistan, February 15, 2016. More than 100,000 health workers fanned out across Pakistan on Monday, stepping up a drive to eliminate the polio virus this year from...more
Police stop demonstrators during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, India, February 15, 2016. India's biggest nationwide student protests in a quarter of a century spread...more
A sperm whale stranded to death is salvaged from mudflat onto a Ship in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/China Daily
Taylor Swift poses backstage with her awards for Best Music Video for "Bad Blood", Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for "1989" during the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A journalist runs in front of riot police in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A family poses for a photograph while standing separated by the border fence between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso, United States, after a bi-national Mass in support of migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. According to the organizers of...more
Francesca Baruzzi Farriol of Argentina crashes after losing her ski during the women's Alpine Skiing Giant Slalom at the Hafjell Olympic Slope at the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Arnt Folvik/YIS/IOC
Shop owners set off firecrackers as they open for business after the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Police stop activists from various Hindu right-wing groups as they try to cross a barricade during a protest against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) outside the university campus in New Delhi, India, February 16, 2016....more
A model presents a creation from the Thom Browne Fall/Winter 2016 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Pope Francis arrives in the popemobile for meeting with familes at "Victor Manuel Reyna" stadium in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man gets a haircut and a shave in front of a campaign poster of incarcerated opposition candidate Hama Amadou in Niamey, Niger, February 15, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Riot police detain a supporter of Uganda's leading opposition party Forum for Democratic Change as police and military forces disperse their procession with their presidential candidate to a campaign ground in Kampala, Uganda, February 15, 2016....more
A Bichon Frise is groomed in the benching area before judging at the 2016 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Policemen walk in front of multifamily buildings decorated by painter Roberto Mamani and built by a housing program of Bolivia's President Evo Morales' government in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/David...more
An employee holds a mask worn by Daniel Craig in the James Bond film "Spectre" during a media preview of "Spectre - the Auction", at Christie's auction house in London, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Palestinian woman cries as she asks for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2016. Egypt opened the Rafah border crossing on Saturday for three days to allow Palestinians on...more
Tourists walk amongst trash washed up on Kuta beach by seasonal winds, as workers attempt a clean-up in the background, on the Indonesian island of Bali, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Wira Suryantala/Antara Foto
A 3-month-old ethnic Tujia baby girl is pictured next to her father as they wait for a traditional ethnic Tujia wedding feast during celebrations marking the Lunar New Year in Ziqiu town, Changyang county of China�s Hubei province, February 15, 2016....more
Actress Emma Thompson attends a news conference to promote the movie 'Alone in Berlin' at the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
