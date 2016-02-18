Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 1:50am GMT

Editor's choice

Karamojong tribesmen stand in town of Kaabong in Karamoja region, Uganda February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Karamojong tribesmen stand in town of Kaabong in Karamoja region, Uganda February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Karamojong tribesmen stand in town of Kaabong in Karamoja region, Uganda February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
1 / 31
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 31
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis visits the the CeReSo n. 3 penitentiary in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Gabriel Buoys/Pool
Close
3 / 31
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Firefighters prepare to extinguish fire after an explosion in Ankara, Turkey February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency
Close
4 / 31
An injured municipal employee is carried after a group of protesters occupied and set fire to municipal offices in El Alto, in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 17, 2016. Tensions are high in the country ahead of a national referendum on Sunday which will ask Bolivians if they wish to alter the constitution to allow President Evo Morales to run for a fourth term. REUTERS/APG agency

An injured municipal employee is carried after a group of protesters occupied and set fire to municipal offices in El Alto, in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 17, 2016. Tensions are high in the country ahead of a national referendum on...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
An injured municipal employee is carried after a group of protesters occupied and set fire to municipal offices in El Alto, in the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia February 17, 2016. Tensions are high in the country ahead of a national referendum on Sunday which will ask Bolivians if they wish to alter the constitution to allow President Evo Morales to run for a fourth term. REUTERS/APG agency
Close
5 / 31
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential nomination. REUTERS/Chris Keane

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio react on stage during a campaign event in Chapin, South Carolina February 17, 2016. Haley announced her endorsement of Rubio for the Republican presidential nomination. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
6 / 31
'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolphin baby, is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany February 17, 2016. 'Debbie' was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on Wednesday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolphin baby, is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany February 17, 2016. 'Debbie' was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolphin baby, is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany February 17, 2016. 'Debbie' was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on Wednesday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
7 / 31
A girl reacts while holding a sheep at a field in Nowshera, Pakistan, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A girl reacts while holding a sheep at a field in Nowshera, Pakistan, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A girl reacts while holding a sheep at a field in Nowshera, Pakistan, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
8 / 31
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A Sultan Murad brigade fighter (L), part of the Free Syrian Army, stands next to men they have taken as prisoners who used to fight with the Democratic Forces of Syria, in Aleppo, Syria, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Abdelrahmin Ismail
Close
9 / 31
Firefighters help push a car stuck in snow during a winter storm in Ottawa, Canada, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Firefighters help push a car stuck in snow during a winter storm in Ottawa, Canada, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Firefighters help push a car stuck in snow during a winter storm in Ottawa, Canada, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 31
Handler Valerie Nunez Atkinson runs with CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer from the Sporting Group that won Best in Show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Handler Valerie Nunez Atkinson runs with CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer from the Sporting Group that won Best in Show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Handler Valerie Nunez Atkinson runs with CJ, a German Shorthaired Pointer from the Sporting Group that won Best in Show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
11 / 31
Emergency services workers search a house that collapsed after explosions at an LPG gas distribution station in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, February 16, 2016. At least 40 people were injured and the cause of the explosions is still being investigated, according to rescue services. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Emergency services workers search a house that collapsed after explosions at an LPG gas distribution station in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, February 16, 2016. At least 40 people were injured and the cause of the explosions is still being...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Emergency services workers search a house that collapsed after explosions at an LPG gas distribution station in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, February 16, 2016. At least 40 people were injured and the cause of the explosions is still being investigated, according to rescue services. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Close
12 / 31
Trucks are seen on a highway near the Kulata border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece, Bulgaria, February 17, 2016. Bulgarian truckers staged a counter-blockade on Tuesday at a checkpoint on the country's border with Greece, after Greek protesters failed to keep a promise to lift their own blockade for a few hours a day. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Trucks are seen on a highway near the Kulata border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece, Bulgaria, February 17, 2016. Bulgarian truckers staged a counter-blockade on Tuesday at a checkpoint on the country's border with Greece, after Greek protesters...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Trucks are seen on a highway near the Kulata border crossing between Bulgaria and Greece, Bulgaria, February 17, 2016. Bulgarian truckers staged a counter-blockade on Tuesday at a checkpoint on the country's border with Greece, after Greek protesters failed to keep a promise to lift their own blockade for a few hours a day. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
13 / 31
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel (D-NY) (L) as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (back L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (back R) for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in the Harlem section of New York City, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel (D-NY) (L) as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (back L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (back R) for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel (D-NY) (L) as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (back L) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (back R) for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in the Harlem section of New York City, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 31
A supporter of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attempts to jump from a police vehicle after he was detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, February 17, 2016. Dozens of supporters of Rashid were detained by police on Wednesday during a protest against the arrest of former Delhi University lecturer (SAR) Syed Abdul Rehman Geelani and also against the deaths of two youths in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, protesters said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A supporter of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attempts to jump from a police vehicle after he was detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, February 17, 2016. Dozens of supporters of Rashid were...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A supporter of Kashmiri lawmaker Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, attempts to jump from a police vehicle after he was detained by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, February 17, 2016. Dozens of supporters of Rashid were detained by police on Wednesday during a protest against the arrest of former Delhi University lecturer (SAR) Syed Abdul Rehman Geelani and also against the deaths of two youths in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, protesters said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 31
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis hugs two girls during a meeting with youths at the Jose Maria Morelos y Pavon stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 31
A woman walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidate Seini Oumarou in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A woman walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidate Seini Oumarou in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A woman walks past electoral campaign posters for presidential candidate Seini Oumarou in Niamey, Niger, February 16, 2016. Niger holds presidential and legislative elections on Sunday. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
17 / 31
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by U.S. Secret Service agents as he arrives at his campaign headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Close
18 / 31
U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
U.S. F-22 stealth fighter jets fly over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
19 / 31
A woman walks with an umbrella in the rain past a U.S. flag painted on a building in Manhattan, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman walks with an umbrella in the rain past a U.S. flag painted on a building in Manhattan, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A woman walks with an umbrella in the rain past a U.S. flag painted on a building in Manhattan, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
20 / 31
President Obama is flanked by leaders from the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit during a group photo opportunity in Rancho Mirage, California, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama is flanked by leaders from the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit during a group photo opportunity in Rancho Mirage, California, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
President Obama is flanked by leaders from the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit during a group photo opportunity in Rancho Mirage, California, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 31
Pope Francis is seen in a car as he arrives at the Apostolic Nunciature in Mexico City, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Pope Francis is seen in a car as he arrives at the Apostolic Nunciature in Mexico City, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Pope Francis is seen in a car as he arrives at the Apostolic Nunciature in Mexico City, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
22 / 31
Migrants walk along a train upon their arrival at a makeshift train station close to the Austrian border town of Spielfeld in the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Migrants walk along a train upon their arrival at a makeshift train station close to the Austrian border town of Spielfeld in the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Migrants walk along a train upon their arrival at a makeshift train station close to the Austrian border town of Spielfeld in the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
23 / 31
The bench of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is seen draped with black wool crepe in memoriam inside the Supreme Court in Washington, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The bench of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is seen draped with black wool crepe in memoriam inside the Supreme Court in Washington, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
The bench of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is seen draped with black wool crepe in memoriam inside the Supreme Court in Washington, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 31
Italian composer Ennio Morricone, poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters before performing on stage at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2016. Morricone, brought his "The 60 Years of Music" tour to London where the music maestro was presented with his sixth BAFTA award, for his score for "The Hateful Eight". REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters before performing on stage at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2016. Morricone, brought his "The 60 Years of Music" tour to London where the music maestro was...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Italian composer Ennio Morricone, poses for a portrait during an interview with Reuters before performing on stage at the O2 Arena in London, February 16, 2016. Morricone, brought his "The 60 Years of Music" tour to London where the music maestro was presented with his sixth BAFTA award, for his score for "The Hateful Eight". REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 31
Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, a black man choked to death by a police officer last year, raises her hand to ask Bernie Sanders a question at a town hall campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, a black man choked to death by a police officer last year, raises her hand to ask Bernie Sanders a question at a town hall campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Erica Garner, daughter of Eric Garner, a black man choked to death by a police officer last year, raises her hand to ask Bernie Sanders a question at a town hall campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
26 / 31
Nuns participate in a Mass by Pope Francis (not pictured) at Venustiano Carranza stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Nuns participate in a Mass by Pope Francis (not pictured) at Venustiano Carranza stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Nuns participate in a Mass by Pope Francis (not pictured) at Venustiano Carranza stadium in Morelia, Mexico, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
27 / 31
'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolfin baby is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, February 17, 2016. "Debbie" was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on Wednesday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolfin baby is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, February 17, 2016. "Debbie" was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on Wednesday....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
'Debbie', a 56-day-old dolfin baby is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother 'Delphi' at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, February 17, 2016. "Debbie" was born on Christmas Eve and was presented to the public at Duisburg's zoo on Wednesday. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
28 / 31
Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Ted Cruz makes notes before speaking at a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
29 / 31
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
30 / 31
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (2nd R) walks past a security guard with a sidearm and a tattoo of the start of the preamble to the U.S. constitution, "We the people," after a town hall meeting with employees at FN America gun manufacturers in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (2nd R) walks past a security guard with a sidearm and a tattoo of the start of the preamble to the U.S. constitution, "We the people," after a town hall meeting with employees at FN America gun...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush (2nd R) walks past a security guard with a sidearm and a tattoo of the start of the preamble to the U.S. constitution, "We the people," after a town hall meeting with employees at FN America gun manufacturers in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

17 Feb 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

15 Feb 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Feb 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures