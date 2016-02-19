A health agent walks before using guppy fish to consume larva of Zika-transmitting mosquito in a wasteland near a construction site of new residential buildings at Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 17, 2016. Municipal health...more

A health agent walks before using guppy fish to consume larva of Zika-transmitting mosquito in a wasteland near a construction site of new residential buildings at Tijuca neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 17, 2016. Municipal health authorities in Rio de Janeiro are using a biological control in the form the guppy fish to try to control the proliferation of the mosquito carrying the Zika virus. The Poecilia reticulate, the fish's scientific name, feeds on mosquito larva, stemming the growth of the vector in pools of stagnant water. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

