Editor's choice
Rebel fighters inspect a piece of a rocket that landed in an area that connects the northern countryside of Deraa and Quneitra countryside, Syria February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is silhouetted as he speaks at a campaign rally at UMass Amherst in Amherst, Massachusetts February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People walk in the corridor of the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio parts the curtains to view the crowd before being introduced during a campaign event in Reno, Nevada February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A model presents a creation at the Ashish catwalk show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in London, Britain February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Buddhist monk lights a candle at Wat Phra Dhammakaya during a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand February 22, 2016. The Dhammakaya temple is regarded as the country's richest Buddhist temple. Makha...more
Smoke is seen coming from four of eight confiscated Vietnamese fishing boats destroyed by the government in Mempawah Regency, West Kalimantan, Indonesia, February 22, 2016. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, together with the Indonesian...more
People wear Samsung Gear VR devices as they attend the launching ceremony of the new Samsung S7 and S7 edge smartphones during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A wounded woman carries a baby as she receives treatment inside a hospital after multiple bomb blasts hit a southern district of Damascus, Syria, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/SANA
Residents with their empty containers crowd around a municipal tanker to fetch water in New Delhi, India, February 22, 2016. The Indian army has taken control of a canal that supplies three-fifths of Delhi's water, the state's chief minister said on...more
Refugees and migrants sleep next to containers as they wait to be allowed to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the city of Polikastro, Greece, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders delivers remarks to supporters at an arena in Greenville, South Carolina, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter walks under contrails made by U.S. alliance air forces on the outskirts of al-Shadadi town, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Supporters of incarcerated presidential candidate Hama Amadou attend a campaign rally in Niamey, Niger, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Penney
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks to the ceiling referencing the height of a promised immigration wall during a rally at the The Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Randall...more
Emergency workers work at the scene where a bus crashed into an overhead barrier protecting a low bridge in South Melbourne, Australia, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mal Fairclough/AAP
People hug at a vigil after a random shooting killed six people in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Roman Izmailov and Victor Minibaev of Russia compete in the Men's 10m Synchro Platform Final at the 2016 FINA Diving World Cup at the Maria Lenk Aquatic center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 21, 2016. The 2016 FINA Diving World Cup is a test...more
A child sleeps on a blanket pulled by two men as refugees and migrants walk towards the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A model presents a creation at the Gareth Pugh catwalk show at London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2016 in London, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Garbage pickers collect recyclable materials at a garbage dump in Erbil, in Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdistan region, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Syria Democratic Forces fighters look through a scope and a pair of binoculars on the outskirts of al-Shadadi town, in 47 village, Hasaka countryside, Syria, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Two horses fight at an ethnic Miao's horse fighting event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. President Barack Obama carries a binder containing material on potential Supreme Court nominees as he walks towards the residence of the White House in Washington, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants called the "jungle" near Calais,...more
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy patrol near a sign in Nansha Islands, February 9, 2016. The sign reads "Nansha is our national land, sacred and inviolable." REUTERS/Stringer
Richard Branson stands with his son Sam (L) and daughter-in-law Isabella (2nd R) as he watches his one-year-old granddaughter Eva-Deia (2nd L) break a milk bottle to dedicate the new Space Ship Two, a six-passenger two-pilot vehicle meant to ferry...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gestures to supporters after she was projected to be the winner in the Democratic caucuses in Las Vegas, February 20, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker
A model presents a creation from Juanjo Oliva's Fall/Winter 2016 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Devotees offer prayers by rolling on the street during the final day of the month-long Swasthani Brata Katha festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, February 22, 2016. During the month long festival, devotees recite one chapter of a Hindu tale daily from the...more
