Wafy Al-Hamoud Alkhaldy, 36, and his wife Asma Al Saleh, 33, from the eastern Syrian town of Deir ez-Zor are seen in a bus following their registration for the so-called newly issued "Ankunftsnachweis" , an initial German registration document at the former British Harewood barracks in Herford, western Germany, February 22, 2016. Wafy and Asma left Syria together with their six children aged from five months old to 11 years old after their home was destroyed by an airstrike. The family finally were able to cross the Syrian-Turkish border following a 10km march after 14 unsuccessfull attempts early in January 2016. After paying $600 for each person to people traffickers the family reached the Greek island of Lesbos from where they took the so-called Balkan-Route to Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close