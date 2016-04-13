Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 13, 2016 | 2:30am BST

Editor's choice

Korean People's Army (KPA) artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Korean People's Army (KPA) artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Korean People's Army (KPA) artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
1 / 33
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 33
A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 33
A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2016. Rateb Samour sees 250 patients a day, whose complaints range from hair loss to cerebral palsy and cancer. He is not a doctor and has never worked in a hospital. Samour inherited the skill of bee-sting therapy from his father. From 2003 the agricultural engineer dedicated all his time to study and develop the alternative-medicine treatment of apitherapy, which uses bee-related products from honey, propolis - or bee glue used to build hives - to venom. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2016. Rateb Samour sees 250 patients a day, whose complaints range from hair loss to cerebral palsy and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip April 11, 2016. Rateb Samour sees 250 patients a day, whose complaints range from hair loss to cerebral palsy and cancer. He is not a doctor and has never worked in a hospital. Samour inherited the skill of bee-sting therapy from his father. From 2003 the agricultural engineer dedicated all his time to study and develop the alternative-medicine treatment of apitherapy, which uses bee-related products from honey, propolis - or bee glue used to build hives - to venom. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 33
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
5 / 33
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks next to Women's World Cup soccer champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks next to Women's World Cup soccer champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks next to Women's World Cup soccer champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
6 / 33
A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
7 / 33
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India, April 12, 2016 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
8 / 33
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China, April 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 33
A rescue worker searches at the site after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

A rescue worker searches at the site after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A rescue worker searches at the site after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 33
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally on the boardwalk in Coney Island, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 33
Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Members of the impeachment committee celebrate after voting on the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 33
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 33
Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Schoolgirls walk past a damaged mini-bus after it was hit by a bomb blast in the Bagrami district of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 33
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leave after paying their tributes at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Manish Swarup/Pool
Close
15 / 33
Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across North Korea on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state. Photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across North Korea on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state. Photo released by North Korea's Korean Central...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Dancing parties of youth and students took place Monday across North Korea on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of supreme leader Kim Jong Un's assumption of the top posts of the party and the state. Photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
16 / 33
People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
People talk to their relatives at a wall separating Mexico and the United States, as photographed from Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes
Close
17 / 33
Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons. Hundreds of tourists from around the world have visited this stone. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons. Hundreds of tourists...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Suad Keserovic poses as he measures a stone ball in Podubravlje village near Zavidovici, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Keserovic claimed that the stone sphere is 3.30 meter in diameter and the estimated weight of it is about 35 tons. Hundreds of tourists from around the world have visited this stone. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
18 / 33
A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight. The 7-year-old wiener dog with a love for fast food once weighed a whopping 38 pounds (17.24 kg) with a body mass index of over 60 percent body fat in September when he was surrendered to the Houston animal shelter after his elderly owner died, according to his foster mother. REUTERS/Melissa Anderson/K-9 Angels Rescue

A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight. The 7-year-old wiener dog with a love for fast food once...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A morbidly obese Texas dachshund once dubbed "Fat Vincent", because his belly was so large it hit the ground when he walked, is seen at an animal shelter prior to dropping half his body weight. The 7-year-old wiener dog with a love for fast food once weighed a whopping 38 pounds (17.24 kg) with a body mass index of over 60 percent body fat in September when he was surrendered to the Houston animal shelter after his elderly owner died, according to his foster mother. REUTERS/Melissa Anderson/K-9 Angels Rescue
Close
19 / 33
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man plays a trumpet while people are splashed by elephants with water during the celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 33
A devotee with his body painted poses as he waits to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the festival in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and ensuring the fulfillment of their wishes, and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A devotee with his body painted poses as he waits to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A devotee with his body painted poses as he waits to perform during a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival at Sona Palasi village, in West Bengal, India. Devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the festival in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu god Shiva and ensuring the fulfillment of their wishes, and also to mark the end of the Bengali calendar year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
21 / 33
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil. According to organizers, 149 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil. According to organizers, 149 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil. According to organizers, 149 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
22 / 33
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A participant rests ahead of his performance at a regional bodybuilding championship in Stavropol, southern Russia. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
23 / 33
A man tries to catch his tent during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis

A man tries to catch his tent during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man tries to catch his tent during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
24 / 33
Residents inspect damages after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Maysar neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Residents inspect damages after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Maysar neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Residents inspect damages after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Maysar neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
25 / 33
An audience member wearing a t-shirt and cap for Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Binghamton, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

An audience member wearing a t-shirt and cap for Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Binghamton, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
An audience member wearing a t-shirt and cap for Donald Trump leaves a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Binghamton, New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
26 / 33
Migrants and refugees scuffle with Greek police after they tried to push a train carriage through a police bus on rail tracks leading to Macedonia at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants and refugees scuffle with Greek police after they tried to push a train carriage through a police bus on rail tracks leading to Macedonia at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan...more

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
Migrants and refugees scuffle with Greek police after they tried to push a train carriage through a police bus on rail tracks leading to Macedonia at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
27 / 33
People tour a graveyard for Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting, during the first day of a ceasefire in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People tour a graveyard for Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting, during the first day of a ceasefire in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
People tour a graveyard for Houthi fighters killed in recent fighting, during the first day of a ceasefire in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
28 / 33
A woman casts her ballot during Darfur's referendum at a registration center at Al Fashir in North Darfur. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A woman casts her ballot during Darfur's referendum at a registration center at Al Fashir in North Darfur. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A woman casts her ballot during Darfur's referendum at a registration center at Al Fashir in North Darfur. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Close
29 / 33
A boy sits on his ball next to a border fence on the Greek side of the border, as Macedonian police stand guard on the Macedonian side, close to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A boy sits on his ball next to a border fence on the Greek side of the border, as Macedonian police stand guard on the Macedonian side, close to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni. Picture taken from the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A boy sits on his ball next to a border fence on the Greek side of the border, as Macedonian police stand guard on the Macedonian side, close to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
30 / 33
Security and civil defense members inspect a car wreck after an explosion that killed Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh in Sidon, near Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Security and civil defense members inspect a car wreck after an explosion that killed Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh in Sidon, near Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Security and civil defense members inspect a car wreck after an explosion that killed Fathi Zaydan, a Fatah official responsible for the Palestinian camp of Mieh Mieh in Sidon, near Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
31 / 33
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
32 / 33
People walk through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

People walk through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
People walk through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

12 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography this week.

08 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Apr 2016
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

07 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures