Young monks take a break from their studies at Changangkha Lhakhang temple in Thimphu, Bhutan, April 13, 2016. Built in the 12th century, Changangkha Lhakhang is the oldest temple in Thimphu. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An U.S. Navy picture shows what appears to be a Russian Sukhoi SU-24 attack aircraft making a very low pass close to the U.S. guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook in the Baltic Sea April 12, 2016. Two Russian warplanes with no visible weaponry flew near the destroyer in what one U.S. official described as one of the most aggressive interactions in recent memory. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders greets Communications Workers of America (CWA) workers striking against Verizon in Brooklyn, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A boy stands on the staircase of a riddled building in Beirut, Lebanon April 13, 2016. Wednesday marked the 41st anniversary of Lebanon's civil war (1975-1990). REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
U.S. President Barack Obama blows bubbles during the 2016 White House Science Fair in Washington, April 13, 2016. The bubble maker was made on a 3D printer by Jacob Leggette, 9, of Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Washington Square Park in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York, New York April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Trees and water marks are seen on previously submerged land at Guri dam in Bolivar state, Venezuela April 11, 2016. Drought has turned parts of Venezuela's Guri dam, one of the world's biggest, into desert, but the government is optimistic of rain within weeks to drive the vast installation that provides the bulk of the OPEC nation's power. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A reveler reacts during a water fight at Songkran Festival celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A migrant throws back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 13, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse around 50 migrants stranded in Greece who tried to pull down part of the razor wire fence separating the two countries, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Donald Trump tosses off his overcoat as he speaks at a campaign event in an airplane hangar in Rome, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A child cries as a Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches him with his foot as part of a ritual to bless him during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Korean People's Army artillery troops conduct a live firing exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Civilians flee their homes to head to safer areas due to clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the town of Hit in Anbar province, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A soldier from Indonesia's Rapid Reaction Strike Force (PPRC) jumps out from the back of an Air Force transport plane during a parachute training exercise in Tarakan, North Kalimantan province. REUTERS/Fadlansyah/Antara Foto

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A migrant runs to throw back a tear gas canister during scuffles with police at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 13, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse around 50 migrants stranded in Greece who tried to pull down part of the razor wire fence separating the two countries, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan makes a statement to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington ruling himself out as a potential 2016 presidential candidate. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees in the process of collecting honey at a farm in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Rateb Samour sees 250 patients a day, whose complaints range from hair loss to cerebral palsy and cancer. He is not a doctor and has never worked in a hospital. Samour inherited the skill of bee-sting therapy from his father. From 2003 the agricultural engineer dedicated all his time to study and develop the alternative-medicine treatment of apitherapy, which uses bee-related products from honey, propolis - or bee glue used to build hives - to venom. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands pose as they visit the Alte Pinakothek hosting Dutch masterpieces from the 17th century in Munich, southern Germany. REUTERS/Sven Hoppe/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Edwin Morales, one of the leaders of a protest march, with a thin chain hanging from his prosthetic eye, is pictured after a news conference in La Paz. Hundreds of people with physical disability marched from Cochabamba to La Paz to demand that the government of Bolivia's President Evo Morales increase their monthly disability subsidy by 500 Bs ($70) a month, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Flower fields at seen from an aerial view in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A man covers his face as he pushes a bicycle through a dust storm on the banks of the Ganga river in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A boy sits on his ball next to a border fence on the Greek side of the border, as Macedonian police stand guard on the Macedonian side, close to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni. Picture taken from the Greek side of the border. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A girl receives polio vaccination drops during a house-to-house vaccination campaign in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A prison guard keeps watch during class at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills, New York. Inmates at Taconic Correctional Facility, a medium security women's prison in suburban Bedford Hills near New York City, are reading the classic works of Homer, Euripides and Virgil. The Columbia University course, organised by the non-profit Hudson Link for Higher Education in Prison, aims to boost employment for convicts after release and reduce rates of reoffending. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks next to Women's World Cup soccer champion and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe during a Glassdoor Pay Equality Roundtable in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A Hindu girl has her face painted before taking part in a ritual as part of the annual Shiva Gajan religious festival on the outskirts of Agartala, India. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
A still image taken from a video rendering shows phased arrays of lasers which could be used on Breakthrough Starshot, a $100 million research and engineering program aiming to demonstrate proof of concept for light-propelled spacecrafts. Billionaire Internet investor Yuri Milner announced the $100 million initiative on Tuesday to better understand the cosmos, this time by deploying thousands of tiny spacecraft to travel to our nearest neighboring star system and send back pictures. REUTERS/Breakthrough Initiatives

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, feeds a baby elephant at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari reserve forest in Kaziranga, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad casts his vote next to his wife Asma inside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Staff members check the body temperature of a rabbit as they prepare it for a drug test at a lab in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Kashmiri Muslim men carry a coffin containing the body of Raja Begum, a civilian, during her funeral in Langate, north of Srinagar. Hundreds of Kashmiris participated in the funeral prayers of Begum who was wounded after Indian security forces fired on protesters on Tuesday in north Kashmir's Handwara town, local media reported. Begum passed away in a hospital on Wednesday. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An Air Force Test Pilot School T-38C jet passes in front of the sun at supersonic speed, creating shockwaves that are caught photographically for research. NASA is using a modern version of a 150-year-old German photography technique -- schlieren imagery -- to visualize supersonic flow phenomena with full-scale aircraft in flight. The results will help engineers to design a quiet supersonic transport, according to NASA. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
