Male chimpanzee Chacha screams after escaping from nearby Yagiyama Zoological Park as a man tries to capture him on the power lines at a residential area in Sendai, northern Japan. The chimp was eventually caught after being shot with a tranquilizer...more
An eight-month-old baby is carried away by rescue workers after being rescued from her collapsed home following an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Daisuke Wada/Mainichi Shimbun via Reuters
A Central Committee meeting is held to mark the 104th birth anniversary of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of forces loyal to Libya's eastern government sit near the Libyan cement factory during clashes with the Shura Council of Libyan Revolutionaries, an alliance of former anti-Gaddafi rebels who have joined forces with Islamist group Ansar...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with journalists after a live broadcast nationwide call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ivan Shamyanok, 90, shaves in his house in the village of Tulgovichi, near the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, Belarus. Shamyanok says the secret to a long life is not leaving your birthplace even when it is a Belarusian village...more
A supporter of Donald Trump fights with protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump in midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton reacts as Bernie Sanders tries to hand her a piece of paper during a Democratic debate hosted by CNN and New York One at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sharp Corp's RoBoHon, a humanoid communication robot shaped mobile phone, raises its hands up to flag a call as a model tries to answer the call during a photo opportunity at its unveiling event in Tokyo. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
An audience member listens as Bernie Sanders speaks at the National Action Network (NAN) national convention in New York. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbor of Palermo, southern Italy. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Firefighters check a collapsed house after an earthquake in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo
People gather in a field as the sun sets at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
President Obama fist bumps a veteran taking part in the Wounded Warrior ride to the White House cycling event. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Swiss land art artist Daniel Dunkel builds a cairn on the shore of Lake Leman in Lutry, near Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Firefighters and rescue workers search for survivors after a building collapsed in Los Cristianos, in the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain. REUTERS/Santiago Ferrero
Sheep are seen beside a Roman arch near El Krib, Tunisia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Contestants wrestle in a pool of tomatoes during a local culture and tourism festival in Tianyang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge reacts after shooting an arrow at Changlimithang Archery Ground in Thimphu, Bhutan. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A child sleeps near a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man looks at a mural painted on the walls of houses in Zaraeeb, created by French-Tunisian artist El Seed, in the shanty area known also as Zabaleen or "Garbage City" on the Mokattam Hills in eastern Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Andy Murray of Britain reacts after missing a point agains Benoit Paire of France at the Monte Carlo Masters. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman tries 3Glasses D2 Vanguard by China's Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Limited, during the Spring Computer show in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A demonstrator reacts as they gather on the sidewalk with placards during a protest for a $15-an-hour nationwide minimum wage in downtown Chicago. REUTERS/Jim Young
