Palestinian Majed Kalluob, 24, walks with stilts as he looks at Hamas militants riding in a pickup truck on a street in the northern Gaza Strip April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Flames rise at the scene where an explosion tore through a bus in Jerusalem on Monday setting a second bus on fire, in what an Israeli official said was a bombing, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Noam Revkin Fenton
Migrants sit in a rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by SOS Mediterranee ship Aquarius off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa in this handout received April 18, 2016. SOS Mediterranee/Handout via Reuters
An Israeli woman takes a selfie in a buttercup field near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A resident gestures next to a collapsed building after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Portoviejo, Ecuador, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Spanish matador Javier Jimenez stretches before a bullfight at the Real Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (R) is given a tour of the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park, in Bristol, Britain April 18, 2016 REUTERS/Matt Cardy/Pool
A boy covered with a mosquito net sleeps in a cot on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A boy shakes the hand of Pope Francis as he greets migrants and refugees at Moria refugee camp near the port of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos in this handout photo released by the Greek Prime Minister's press office, April 16, 2016....more
The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A view of a flooded commercial center in Santiago April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Negin Ekhpulwak, leader of the Zohra orchestra, an ensemble of 35 women, practises on a piano at Afghanistan's National Institute of Music, in Kabul, Afghanistan April 9, 2016. Playing instruments was banned under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign event in the borough of Staten Island in New York City, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Republican U.S. presidential candidate John Kasich eats a pickle at PJ Bernstein's Deli Restaurant in New York City, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Two women enjoy a picnic under a tree in blossom on a sunny day in Regent's Park in London, Britain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Spanish matador Manuel Escribano performs a pass to a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 16/04/2016. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his match against Andy Murray of Britain. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April, turning the forest completely blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the "Blue Forest", near the Belgian city of Halle, Belgium April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Migrants try to bring down part of a border fence as Macedonian police stand guard at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
People take part in a rally called "The march against the fear, Tous Ensemble, Samen Een, All Together" in memory for the victims of bomb attacks in Brussels metro and Brussels international airport of Zaventem, in Brussels, Belgium, April 17, 2016....more
Mercedes Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain before the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz (L) and campaign aide Bruce Redden react to losing a game of foosball before a campaign event in Syracuse, New York April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, pose as they sit in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Money Sharma/Pool
People take part in a march and candlelight vigil in the Attawapiskat First Nation in northern Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Chile, April 16, 2016. Villarrica is one of Chile's most active volcanoes. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Demonstrators look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against her at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Rodrigo...more
