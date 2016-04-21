Editor's choice
Security personnel look on as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise...more
Chilean policeman Hugo Alcalde and Jose Luis Valdes are seen following their civil union celebration, after Alcalde became the first member of the police to get his civil union in the country, at Santiago, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Residents look at smoke rising from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
U.S. Border Patrol officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan April 18, 2016. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest."...more
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the dress rehearsal for the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of...more
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Hillary Clinton reacts to the cheers of the crowd at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production...more
A devotee gets into a trance during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lutz Bachmann (L), co-founder of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), arrives with his wife Vicky at a courtroom for his trial to be charged with incitement over Facebook posts in a court in Dresden, Germany....more
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Native Brazilians sing and dance, during the Indigenous Youth Games of Pataxos nation in Santa Cruz de Cabralia, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Salud Bautista (R), president of PhilRem Service Corporation, a remittance and money changer company, answers questions from Senators, beside her lawyer, during a Senate hearing of money laundering involving $81 million stolen from Bangladesh's...more
A woman looks at a pile of empty coffins at Maximino Puertas stadium in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Policemen stand next to a damaged vehicle after a protest by garment workers in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An environment activist is pulled from the stage during the annual shareholders meeting of German power supplier RWE in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in town of Canoa, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A woman fills out her ballot in a voting booth in the New York U.S. presidential primary election as her young son looks, at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers stack elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, on a pyre at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the...more
An image of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro decorates a wall inside a state-run carpentry in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.