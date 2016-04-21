Edition:
Security personnel look on as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Security personnel look on as U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second left), 12, the children of The Earl and Countess of Wessex; Mia Tindall (holding The Queen's handbag), the two year-old-daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall; Savannah (third right), 5, and Isla Phillips (right), 3, daughters of The Queen's eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn; Prince George (second right), 2, and in The Queen's arms and in the tradition of Royal portraiture, the youngest great-grandchild, Princess Charlotte (11 months), children of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, in this official photograph, released by Buckingham Palace to mark her 90th birthday April 20, 2016. c2016 Annie Leibovitz/Handout via REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
REUTERS
2 / 29
Chilean policeman Hugo Alcalde and Jose Luis Valdes are seen following their civil union celebration, after Alcalde became the first member of the police to get his civil union in the country, at Santiago, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Chilean policeman Hugo Alcalde and Jose Luis Valdes are seen following their civil union celebration, after Alcalde became the first member of the police to get his civil union in the country, at Santiago, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Beauty contestants prepare backstage before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Residents look at smoke rising from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Residents look at smoke rising from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
U.S. Border Patrol officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

U.S. Border Patrol officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan April 18, 2016. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan April 18, 2016. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the dress rehearsal for the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, lights a torch from the sun's rays reflected in a parabolic mirror during the dress rehearsal for the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the site of ancient Olympia in Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed hotel after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in Pedernales, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Hillary Clinton reacts to the cheers of the crowd at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton reacts to the cheers of the crowd at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Pool
A devotee gets into a trance during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee gets into a trance during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Breakfast is seen in a tea shop after a suicide car bomb attack on a government security building nearby, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A young man dives into the water at Salthill beach in Galway, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Donald Trump's granddaughter Arabella (L), daughter Ivanka (C) and wife Melania (R) listen to him speak at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lutz Bachmann (L), co-founder of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), arrives with his wife Vicky at a courtroom for his trial to be charged with incitement over Facebook posts in a court in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Lutz Bachmann (L), co-founder of Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), arrives with his wife Vicky at a courtroom for his trial to be charged with incitement over Facebook posts in a court in Dresden, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

A man inspects damaged shops after an airstrike on a market in the town of Maarat al-Numan in the insurgent stronghold of Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Native Brazilians sing and dance, during the Indigenous Youth Games of Pataxos nation in Santa Cruz de Cabralia, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Native Brazilians sing and dance, during the Indigenous Youth Games of Pataxos nation in Santa Cruz de Cabralia, Bahia state, Brazil. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Salud Bautista (R), president of PhilRem Service Corporation, a remittance and money changer company, answers questions from Senators, beside her lawyer, during a Senate hearing of money laundering involving $81 million stolen from Bangladesh's central bank, at the Philippine Senate in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Salud Bautista (R), president of PhilRem Service Corporation, a remittance and money changer company, answers questions from Senators, beside her lawyer, during a Senate hearing of money laundering involving $81 million stolen from Bangladesh's central bank, at the Philippine Senate in Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman looks at a pile of empty coffins at Maximino Puertas stadium in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A woman looks at a pile of empty coffins at Maximino Puertas stadium in Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Henry Romero
Policemen stand next to a damaged vehicle after a protest by garment workers in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Policemen stand next to a damaged vehicle after a protest by garment workers in Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An environment activist is pulled from the stage during the annual shareholders meeting of German power supplier RWE in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An environment activist is pulled from the stage during the annual shareholders meeting of German power supplier RWE in Essen, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in town of Canoa, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A flattened car is seen under the debris of a collapsed building, after an earthquake struck off the Pacific coast, in town of Canoa, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Henry Romero
John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

John Kasich speaks with a supporter following a campaign rally in Annapolis, Maryland. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A woman fills out her ballot in a voting booth in the New York U.S. presidential primary election as her young son looks, at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman fills out her ballot in a voting booth in the New York U.S. presidential primary election as her young son looks, at the Grafflin School in Chappaqua, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Mike Segar
Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers stack elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, on a pyre at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers stack elephant tusks, part of an estimated 105 tonnes of confiscated ivory to be set ablaze, on a pyre at Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Britain's Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain. Prince William and Prince Harry are touring Pinewood to visit the production workshops and meet the creative teams working behind the scenes on the Star Wars films. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Pool
An image of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro decorates a wall inside a state-run carpentry in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

An image of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro decorates a wall inside a state-run carpentry in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
