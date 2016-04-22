Editor's choice
An Aymara indigenous woman practices climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia April 6, 2016. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain...more
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations, in Windsor, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool
A riot policeman jumps over a petrol bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise...more
A woman holds a baby in a canoe as Texas Guardsmen arrive to assist after flooding in Brookshire, Texas U.S. Army National Guard/1st Lt. Zachary West/Handout via REUTERS
Security personnel look on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket toward Islamic State militants on the outskirts of Fallujah, west of Baghdad. REUTERS/Stringer
Humanoid robot Jiajia produced by University of Science and Technology of China is displayed at an exhibition stage during the 4th China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair 2016 in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents look at smoke rising from the explosion site at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez
Chilean policeman Hugo Alcalde and Jose Luis Valdes are seen following their civil union celebration, after Alcalde became the first member of the police to get his civil union in the country, at Santiago. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Youth takes cover from tear gas grenades during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A man with physical disabilities participates in a protest march to demand that the government increase their monthly disability subsidy by 500 Bs, near Ayo Ayo, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
President Obama takes part in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A migrant disembarks from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Models present creations by Kazakhstan's design house ABZAL during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Eghy (L) uses his makeshift snorkel as his colleague lifts up green mussels to their boat in Jakarta Bay, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A beauty contestant poses for photograph before the fashion show of Miss Tiffany's Universe 2016 transvestite contest in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A homeless man sleeps next to his shelter by the Tiber river in Rome, Italy. On the banks of Rome's historic Tiber River, the homeless use wood, cardboard and plastic tarpaulins to make shelters, protecting themselves from the elements as best they...more
A girl sits on a sack of discarded clothes at a slum in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A boy covers himself with a net during heavy winds at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Workers wash a statue of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin, on the eve of the 146th anniversary of his birth, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
U.S. Border Patrol officer Cesar J. Sotelo stands guard over a hole in the ground after the discovery of a cross-border tunnel from Tijuana, Mexico to Otay Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An aerial view is seen of Pedernales, after an earthquake struck off Ecuador's Pacific coast. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Priestesses including Greek actress Katerina Lehou (R) attend the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games inside the ancient Olympic Stadium on the site of ancient Olympia, Greece. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A replica of the Sphinx statue which is partly made of cereals is seen during an exhibition in Shouguang, Shandong Province, China. Stringer/via REUTERS
Miniature artist Chen Forng-Shean poses with his latest work, a miniature portrait of Taiwanese president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on a grain of rice, in Taipei, Taiwan. The Chinese characters read, "Modest, modest and even more modest." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
