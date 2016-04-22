Edition:
A riot policeman jumps over a molotov bomb during clashes with student protesters during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Clemente Villavicencio

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) members transport an injured man, who was evacuated with others from two besieged Shi'ite towns of al-Foua and Kefraya, at an exchange point supervised by the SARC, in the town of Qalaat al-Madiq, in Hama province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Chicago Cubs celebrate after starting pitcher Jake Arrieta threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati. The Cubs won 16-0. David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Eliane kisses the body of her husband Eduardo Marinho Albuquerque, 54, who according to relatives, was exercising at a new cycle lane when part of it collapsed under crashing ocean waves, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Donnie Straub of Minneapolis touches a star bearing U.S. music superstar Prince's name on an exterior wall of First Avenue, the nightclub where Prince got his start in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Prince, the innovative pop superstar whose songwriting and eccentric stage presence electrified fans around the world with hits including "Purple Rain" and "When Doves Cry," died on Thursday in Minnesota. He was 57. REUTERS/Craig Lassig

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodges a punch as he spars in the ring at Gleason's Boxing Gym in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighbourhood of Jerusalem ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A robot works as a waitress for a restaurant in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother, Queen Elizabeth as they take part in the Queen's 90th Birthday celebrations, in Windsor. REUTERS/Arthur Edwards/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A view of an area damaged by an explosion at Mexican national oil company Pemex's Pajaritos petrochemical complex in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz state, Mexico. REUTERS/Angel Hernandez

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
An Aymara indigenous woman practises climbing on the Huayna Potosi mountain, Bolivia. Two years ago, about a dozen Aymara indigenous women, aged 42 to 50, who worked as porters and cooks for mountaineers at base camps and mountain climbing refuges on the steep, glacial slopes of Huayna Potosi, an Andean peak outside La Paz, Bolivia, put on crampons under their wide traditional skirts and started to do�their own climbing. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
An employee experiences "birth" through a latex "womb" at a Wake and Death Experience Pavilion in Shanghai, China, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), argues with Venezuela's National Guards at the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Employees of Korea Railroad Corp (KORAIL) examine the derailed Mugunghwa train in Yeosu, South Korea. Hwang Hee-kyu/News1 via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Fans take photos as cast members arrive during a blue carpet event for the movie "Captain America: Civil War" in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Knoxville, a trained service dog, sleeps at the feet of retired U.S. Army soldier Stefan LeRoy, who was injured in Afghanistan in 2012, during a U.S. House Military Veterans Caucus briefing on legislation promoting service dogs for military veterans on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity arrive to cast their votes during the third phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A student protester throws a stone against a riot police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Prince fan Le'Asha Julius stands at a street party hosted by director Spike Lee called "PRINCE We Love You Shockadelica Joint" to celebrate the life and music of deceased musician Prince in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Government forces surrender themselves to Kurdish fighters in the city of Qamishli, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Norwegian Minister of Immigration and Integration Sylvi Listhaug jumped in the sea outside Lesbos, Greece. She was rescued by the crew aboard the Norwegian rescue vessel Peter Henry Von Koss. NTB scanpix/Tore Meek/via

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Devotees suspend themselves with pierced metal hooks from a crane during a religious procession dedicated to Goddess Mariamman in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Leonid, "Kartoris", 28, wears a stalker costume which identifies the group "Monolith", as he poses for a portrait in Moscow. A game known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R., named after a popular computer shooter, is fast winning the minds of intellectuals across the former Soviet Union who take on roles of mutants, zombies and warriors on unfinished construction sites. As the 30th anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl is marked on April 26, enacting a post-apocalyptic world is a philosophy that warns of the perils of uncontrolled use of nuclear power, the game's enthusiasts claim. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
