Leonid, "Kartoris", 28, wears a stalker costume which identifies the group "Monolith", as he poses for a portrait in Moscow. A game known as S.T.A.L.K.E.R., named after a popular computer shooter, is fast winning the minds of intellectuals across the former Soviet Union who take on roles of mutants, zombies and warriors on unfinished construction sites. As the 30th anniversary of the nuclear disaster in Chernobyl is marked on April 26, enacting a post-apocalyptic world is a philosophy that warns of the perils of uncontrolled use of nuclear power, the game's enthusiasts claim. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

