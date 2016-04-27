Editor's choice
A Kurdish boy holds an AK-47 rifle in a bakery shop in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian man touches the Mandela statue during the inauguration of Nelson Mandela Square in the West Bank city of Ramallah April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Sunni Arab family sits in a pick up vehicle as they leave town of Tuz Khurmato because of clashes between Kurdish forces and Shi'ite militia, Iraq, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A refugee tries to withhold his tent from strong winds at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A miniature sculpture in the shape of a home, created by self-taught artist Jasenko Djordjevic on a graphite pencil, is seen in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A gold prospector is detained by agents of Brazil�s environmental agency on the Uraricoera River during an operation against illegal gold mining on indigenous land, in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, in Roraima state, Brazil April 15, 2016. At...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his wife Melania pose for photographers on the red carpet as they arrive for the TIME 100 Gala in Manhattan, New York, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Children, who permanently live at the territory contaminated with radionuclides after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident, take physiotherapy while they are in a children's rehabilitation and health center on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus....more
Donald Trump arrives for a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pilot looks up from a U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter as it prepares to refuel in mid-air with a KC-135 refuelling plane over European airspace during a flight to Britain from Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Romania. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People perform yoga at a tea culture park to promote the tea there, in Enshi, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ted Cruz appears with his daughters Caroline and Catherine at a campaign event at Zaharakos Ice Cream Shop in Columbus, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
People inspect damage at a site hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the al Qaeda-held port of Mukalla city in southern Yemen. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives embrace after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Twenty day-old baby girl, born to Syrian parents at a refugee camp, is seen in a tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stands with President Obama as he tries the virtual reality device PMD during the opening tour of the Hannover Messe in Hanover, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General Simon Gatwech Dual, the chief of staff of the rebel troops of the Sudan People's Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO), waves to supporters as he arrives at the Juba International Airport in South Sudan's capital Juba. REUTERS/Jok Solomun
Blood stains are seen inside the car of Burundian General Athanase Kararuza at the scene where he was attacked and killed by unknown gunmen in Ntahangwa commune, north of the capital Bujumbura. REUTERS/Evrard Ngendakumana
A picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen inside a checkpoint at the site of a car bomb on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Fourteen year-old David Fargnoli has "TRUMP" shaved into his hair before a campaign rally with Donald Trump in Warwick, Rhode Island. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman lays flowers at a memorial, dedicated to firefighters and workers who died after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, during a night service in the city of Slavutych, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy, who was evacuated with others from two rebel-besieged towns of Foua and Kefraya in the northwestern province of Idlib, is seen standing inside a hospital that was struck by an explosion on the outskirts of the Sayeda Zeinab district south of...more
At dusk the blast furnaces are lit up at the now-closed Bethlehem Steel mill in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. After Bethlehem Steel's blast furnaces went silent 20 years ago in the city of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the local economy bounced back as new...more
Iraqi security forces and civilians gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad al-Jadida, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Roman Chernyavskiy, 32, poses for a photograph in his flat which was evacuated after an explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the ghost town of Pripyat, Ukraine. For residents of Chernobyl, a three-day evacuation turned into�a...more
A girl does her homework by candlelight at his home during a power cut in San Cristobal, in the state of Tachira, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
The shadow of an Australian soldier is cast on a monument for soldiers during the dawn service to mark the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) commemoration ceremony at the Australian National Memorial in Villers-Bretonneux, France....more
U.S. volunteer John Cole (C), 23, carries his assault rifle at a checkpoint in Makhmour, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A military helicopter carrying Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seen arriving during his visit at the joint National assembly gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Fishermen collect fish at a dried up pond at the drought-hit Kandal province, Cambodia. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Boys cool off under a water fountain on a hot summer evening in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
