A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man, claiming to have a bomb, lies in the street outside of the Fox45 television station, which was evacuated due to a bomb threat, in Baltimore, Maryland. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
An injured woman reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Hospital beds lay in the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, about six months after an American airstrike killed dozens of patients, some of whom burned to death in their beds. REUTERS/ Josh Smith
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Costa Mesa, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An Iraqi soldier holds his rifle in an underground tunnel built by Islamic State fighters in a village of Har Bardun, Iraq, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
French riot police officers (CRS) face protestors during clashes during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Hot air balloons are seen during a hot air balloon competition in Hefei, Anhui province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Ruling AK Party and pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers scuffle during a debate at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey. REUTERS/Stringer
Jared Goff (California) is selected by the Los Angeles Rams as the number one overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft in Chicago. Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Border police take part in an anti-terrorism drill near Baketu border in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
A woman cradles her baby after her house was demolished by local authorities at a slum area in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
People take photos of a flock of snipes flying above the Yalu River, in Dandong, Liaoning province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
Students practice Yoga on campus in Jinan, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
President Obama takes questions from journalism students in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby stands on the ice prior to the Capitals' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game one of the second round of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Palestinian boys run during a local marathon organized by Culture and Free Thought association, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Russian Soyuz 2.1A rocket carrying Lomonosov, Aist-2D and SamSat-218 satellites lifts off from the launch pad at the new Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Uglegorsk, about 200 kms from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur...more
Olivia Wong, age 3, mimics her father Scott Wong of The Hill newspaper after he raised his hand to ask a question during House Speaker Paul Ryan's weekly news conference, on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol in Washington....more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff attends the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Human Rights in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman walks past the carcass of a camel that has died due to the severe drought near the town of Qol Ujeed, on the border with Ethiopia, Somaliland. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In...more
A vehicle carrying supporters of Donald Trump circles the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville, Indiana. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
People inspect the damage at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)-backed al-Quds hospital after it was hit by airstrikes, in a rebel-held area of Syria's Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
