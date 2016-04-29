A woman walks past the carcass of a camel that has died due to the severe drought near the town of Qol Ujeed, on the border with Ethiopia, Somaliland. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In...more

A woman walks past the carcass of a camel that has died due to the severe drought near the town of Qol Ujeed, on the border with Ethiopia, Somaliland. Across the Horn of Africa, millions have been hit by the severe El Nino-related drought. In Somaliland and its neighbouring, also semi-autonomous, Puntland region, 1.7 million people are in need of aid, according to the United Nations. In Somaliland itself, the most affected areas include the northwest Awdal region bordering Ethiopia. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close