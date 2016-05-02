Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 2, 2016 | 1:15pm BST

Editor's choice

One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for its final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for its final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for its final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 23
President Barack Obama says "Obama out!" at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama says "Obama out!" at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
President Barack Obama says "Obama out!" at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
2 / 23
Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
3 / 23
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Close
4 / 23
A blazing housing estate is seen in Huskvarna, Sweden, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anna Hallams/TT NEWS AGENCY

A blazing housing estate is seen in Huskvarna, Sweden, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anna Hallams/TT NEWS AGENCY

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A blazing housing estate is seen in Huskvarna, Sweden, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anna Hallams/TT NEWS AGENCY
Close
5 / 23
Scrapped vehicles covered with vegetation are seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Scrapped vehicles covered with vegetation are seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Scrapped vehicles covered with vegetation are seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 23
Worshippers hold candles as another prays during the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers hold candles as another prays during the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Worshippers hold candles as another prays during the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 23
A supporter of the Communist party uses a scissors to make holes on a banner as he takes part in a May Day rally in Malaga, Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A supporter of the Communist party uses a scissors to make holes on a banner as he takes part in a May Day rally in Malaga, Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
A supporter of the Communist party uses a scissors to make holes on a banner as he takes part in a May Day rally in Malaga, Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 23
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Close
9 / 23
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a rally to commemorate May Day, next to his wife and deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a rally to commemorate May Day, next to his wife and deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a rally to commemorate May Day, next to his wife and deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
10 / 23
Recording artist Drake reacts to a Toronto Raptors basket as head coach Dwane Casey watches play against Indiana Pacers in game seven of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. The Raptors advanced with a 89-84 win. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Recording artist Drake reacts to a Toronto Raptors basket as head coach Dwane Casey watches play against Indiana Pacers in game seven of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. The Raptors...more

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Recording artist Drake reacts to a Toronto Raptors basket as head coach Dwane Casey watches play against Indiana Pacers in game seven of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. The Raptors advanced with a 89-84 win. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 23
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland waits for the umpire's call on a ball during her tennis game against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland waits for the umpire's call on a ball during her tennis game against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland waits for the umpire's call on a ball during her tennis game against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 23
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan kisses his daughter, Diar, after the Raptors 89-84 win over Indiana Pacers in game seven of their first-round playoff series in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan kisses his daughter, Diar, after the Raptors 89-84 win over Indiana Pacers in game seven of their first-round playoff series in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan kisses his daughter, Diar, after the Raptors 89-84 win over Indiana Pacers in game seven of their first-round playoff series in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 23
American slackliner Heather Larsen crosses a high wire between two towers at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. Wearing a harness attached to the line, Larsen walked across a 35-meter span and then a 20-meter line inside the courtyard of the ancient museum of Jerusalem's Tower of David, named after the Biblical king. REUTERS/Nir Elias

American slackliner Heather Larsen crosses a high wire between two towers at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. Wearing a harness attached to the line, Larsen walked across a 35-meter span and then a 20-meter line inside...more

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
American slackliner Heather Larsen crosses a high wire between two towers at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. Wearing a harness attached to the line, Larsen walked across a 35-meter span and then a 20-meter line inside the courtyard of the ancient museum of Jerusalem's Tower of David, named after the Biblical king. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
14 / 23
Volunteers evacuate a child rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Volunteers evacuate a child rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Volunteers evacuate a child rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 23
A woman walks among cherry blossom trees during the Sakura Matsuri Festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Brooklyn, New York, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman walks among cherry blossom trees during the Sakura Matsuri Festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Brooklyn, New York, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
A woman walks among cherry blossom trees during the Sakura Matsuri Festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Brooklyn, New York, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
16 / 23
Peruvian Gerson Aldair Galvez Calle, known by his alias "Caracol", an alleged drug kingpin captured by Colombian police, is shown to the media at a military base in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Peruvian Gerson Aldair Galvez Calle, known by his alias "Caracol", an alleged drug kingpin captured by Colombian police, is shown to the media at a military base in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Peruvian Gerson Aldair Galvez Calle, known by his alias "Caracol", an alleged drug kingpin captured by Colombian police, is shown to the media at a military base in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Close
17 / 23
Followers of Iraq's Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr are seen in the parliament building after they stormed Baghdad's Green Zone after lawmakers failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the government, in Iraq April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Followers of Iraq's Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr are seen in the parliament building after they stormed Baghdad's Green Zone after lawmakers failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the government, in Iraq April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Followers of Iraq's Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr are seen in the parliament building after they stormed Baghdad's Green Zone after lawmakers failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the government, in Iraq April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
18 / 23
Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the fourth goal for Southampton and completing his hat trick in a game against Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Livepic/Dylan Martinez

Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the fourth goal for Southampton and completing his hat trick in a game against Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Livepic/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the fourth goal for Southampton and completing his hat trick in a game against Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Livepic/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 23
Protesters clash with anti-riot policemen during a May Day protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Protesters clash with anti-riot policemen during a May Day protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Protesters clash with anti-riot policemen during a May Day protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Close
20 / 23
Wizz Air's Airbus A-321 flies along the Danube river during an air show in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wizz Air's Airbus A-321 flies along the Danube river during an air show in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, May 01, 2016
Wizz Air's Airbus A-321 flies along the Danube river during an air show in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
21 / 23
Frauke Petry, chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), loses her shoe during the AfD party congress in Stuttgart, Germany, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Frauke Petry, chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), loses her shoe during the AfD party congress in Stuttgart, Germany, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Frauke Petry, chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), loses her shoe during the AfD party congress in Stuttgart, Germany, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
22 / 23
Students pick tea leaves during an event to promote local eco-tourism at a plantation, in Chongqing, China, April 30, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Students pick tea leaves during an event to promote local eco-tourism at a plantation, in Chongqing, China, April 30, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 30, 2016
Students pick tea leaves during an event to promote local eco-tourism at a plantation, in Chongqing, China, April 30, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

30 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

29 Apr 2016
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

28 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures