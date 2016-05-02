Editor's choice
One of Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus' performing elephants enters the arena for its final show in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Barack Obama says "Obama out!" at the White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner in Washington, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Police officers detain a protester during anti-capitalist protests following May Day marches in Seattle, Washington, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning province, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
A blazing housing estate is seen in Huskvarna, Sweden, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Anna Hallams/TT NEWS AGENCY
Scrapped vehicles covered with vegetation are seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Worshippers hold candles as another prays during the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A supporter of the Communist party uses a scissors to make holes on a banner as he takes part in a May Day rally in Malaga, Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Fire burns part of an estimated 105 tonnes of ivory and a tonne of rhino horn confiscated from smugglers and poachers at the Nairobi National Park near Nairobi, Kenya, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a rally to commemorate May Day, next to his wife and deputy of Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) Cilia Flores, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Recording artist Drake reacts to a Toronto Raptors basket as head coach Dwane Casey watches play against Indiana Pacers in game seven of the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. The Raptors...more
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland waits for the umpire's call on a ball during her tennis game against Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan kisses his daughter, Diar, after the Raptors 89-84 win over Indiana Pacers in game seven of their first-round playoff series in Toronto, Canada, May 1, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
American slackliner Heather Larsen crosses a high wire between two towers at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. Wearing a harness attached to the line, Larsen walked across a 35-meter span and then a 20-meter line inside...more
Volunteers evacuate a child rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed after days of heavy rain, in Nairobi, Kenya April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman walks among cherry blossom trees during the Sakura Matsuri Festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden in Brooklyn, New York, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Peruvian Gerson Aldair Galvez Calle, known by his alias "Caracol", an alleged drug kingpin captured by Colombian police, is shown to the media at a military base in Bogota, Colombia, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Followers of Iraq's Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr are seen in the parliament building after they stormed Baghdad's Green Zone after lawmakers failed to convene for a vote on overhauling the government, in Iraq April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Sadio Mane celebrates after scoring the fourth goal for Southampton and completing his hat trick in a game against Manchester City at St Mary's Stadium, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Livepic/Dylan Martinez
Protesters clash with anti-riot policemen during a May Day protest in front of the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Wizz Air's Airbus A-321 flies along the Danube river during an air show in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Frauke Petry, chairwoman of the anti-immigration party Alternative for Germany (AfD), loses her shoe during the AfD party congress in Stuttgart, Germany, April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Students pick tea leaves during an event to promote local eco-tourism at a plantation, in Chongqing, China, April 30, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.