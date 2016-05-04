Editor's choice
People kitesurf in the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, Israel May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio's more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated...more
A boy walks among debris after fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in the western Rakhine State near Sittwe, Myanmar May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman with a physical disability is hoisted up a pedestrian bridge by fellow protesters during a rally protest demanding the government for an increase in the monthly subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado
Palestinian boys look out of their house in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Leicester City fans celebrate Chelsea's second goal against Tottenham Hotspur at a pub in Leicester, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Livepic/Eddie Keogh
A participant takes part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revelers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week...more
A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man repairs a watch at a roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Musician Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their...more
Workers hold fireworks during a protest marking May Day in Surabaya, Indonesia, May 2, 2016. Antara Foto/Moch Asim/via REUTERS
People record a water fountain show with their mobile phones in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan
Ephraim Zevoltober, a Holocaust survivor, kisses a Jewish prayer shawl during a group Bar Mitzvah ceremony for Holocaust survivors at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. On Monday some 30 male...more
Britain's Prince Harry, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory cheer on sledge hockey athletes during the Invictus Games media launch in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Pupils make selfies as German Chancellor Angela Merkel signs autographs as she visits the French secondary school Lycee Francais in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Fans enjoy the band called Suffocated performing on the stage of Mao Live House during the club's last public concert night in central Beijing, China April 24, 2016. Mao Live House, a prominent live rock music venue in Beijing, shut its doors on the...more
Two five-meter-tall Ultraman models are displayed in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, May 3, 2016, as part of an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Ultraman. REUTERS/Aly Song
Singer-songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
American slackliner Heather Larsen crosses a high wire between two towers at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. Wearing a harness attached to the line, Larsen walked across a 35 meter span and then a 20 meter line inside...more
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man covers his face as an earthen pot with burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) rests on his head during a prayer ceremony at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Republican vice presidential candidate Carly Fiorina prays with a supporter during a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Shi'ite pilgrims surround a mock coffin as they gather at Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine to mark his death anniversary in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, Iraq May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A museum worker poses beside 'Hot Spot 2013' a work of art by Lebanese-born Palestinian installation artist Mona Hatoun at a preview of an exhibition of her work at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Men fish in the waters of the Yenisei river during snowfall in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Palestinians inspect the apartment of Palestinian assailant Zaid Amer, who is held in an Israeli prison, after it was destroyed by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Nablus May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at The Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.