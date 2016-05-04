Edition:
People kitesurf in the Mediterranean sea in Tel Aviv, Israel May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
1 / 28
A woman sits on a terrace at Tiki hostel in Cantagalo favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 16, 2016. Hostels in a few of Rio's more than 1,000 slums serve not only as a cheap housing alternative for the more adventurous among the estimated 500,000 foreign tourists expected to arrive for the Olympics in August. The establishments also open up the rich culture of the city's shantytowns for travellers, giving them a glimpse into once "no-go" areas where about one-fifth of Rio's population lives. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
2 / 28
A boy walks among debris after fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in the western Rakhine State near Sittwe, Myanmar May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
3 / 28
A woman with a physical disability is hoisted up a pedestrian bridge by fellow protesters during a rally protest demanding the government for an increase in the monthly subsidy, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
4 / 28
Palestinian boys look out of their house in Beit Lahiya town in the northern Gaza Strip May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
5 / 28
Leicester City fans celebrate Chelsea's second goal against Tottenham Hotspur at a pub in Leicester, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Livepic/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
6 / 28
A participant takes part in the annual Jack In The Green parade involving hundreds of costumed revelers joining a four hour procession culminating in the traditional 'slaying' of a Jack character to 'unleash the spirit of summer' on the May Day week end, in Hastings, southern Britain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
7 / 28
A vendor waits for customers at the shop inside the international airport in Pyongyang, North Korea May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
8 / 28
A man repairs a watch at a roadside shop in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
9 / 28
Musician Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
10 / 28
Milli Astill, age 7, attempts to persuade 3-year old Lissi-Lu to have her photograph taken with her in their Leicester City tu-tus in Leicester, Britain April 22, 2016. Leicester City's Premier League title dream became reality on Monday as their only remaining challengers Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea to complete one of the greatest ever sporting achievements.The Foxes' Premier League campaign has captivated fans in the provincial English city as well as sports fans worldwide. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
11 / 28
Workers hold fireworks during a protest marking May Day in Surabaya, Indonesia, May 2, 2016. Antara Foto/Moch Asim/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
12 / 28
People record a water fountain show with their mobile phones in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
13 / 28
Ephraim Zevoltober, a Holocaust survivor, kisses a Jewish prayer shawl during a group Bar Mitzvah ceremony for Holocaust survivors at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. On Monday some 30 male survivors of the genocide celebrated the traditional Jewish coming of age ceremony, normally marked at the age of 13. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
14 / 28
Britain's Prince Harry, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory cheer on sledge hockey athletes during the Invictus Games media launch in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
15 / 28
Pupils make selfies as German Chancellor Angela Merkel signs autographs as she visits the French secondary school Lycee Francais in Berlin, Germany, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
16 / 28
Fans enjoy the band called Suffocated performing on the stage of Mao Live House during the club's last public concert night in central Beijing, China April 24, 2016. Mao Live House, a prominent live rock music venue in Beijing, shut its doors on the weekend, the latest closure to hit China's rock music scene. Owner Li Chi said the club, popular among fans of punk, metal and alternative rock since it opened nine years ago, was forced to close due to tighter rules on live performances. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
17 / 28
Two five-meter-tall Ultraman models are displayed in a shopping mall in Shanghai, China, May 3, 2016, as part of an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Ultraman. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
18 / 28
Singer-songwriter Beyonce Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in Manhattan, New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
19 / 28
American slackliner Heather Larsen crosses a high wire between two towers at the Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem's Old City May 2, 2016. Wearing a harness attached to the line, Larsen walked across a 35 meter span and then a 20 meter line inside the courtyard of the ancient museum of Jerusalem's Tower of David, named after the Biblical king. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
20 / 28
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man covers his face as an earthen pot with burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) rests on his head during a prayer ceremony at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
21 / 28
Republican vice presidential candidate Carly Fiorina prays with a supporter during a campaign event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
22 / 28
Shi'ite pilgrims surround a mock coffin as they gather at Imam Moussa al-Kadhim shrine to mark his death anniversary in Baghdad's Kadhimiya district, Iraq May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
23 / 28
A museum worker poses beside 'Hot Spot 2013' a work of art by Lebanese-born Palestinian installation artist Mona Hatoun at a preview of an exhibition of her work at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
24 / 28
Men fish in the waters of the Yenisei river during snowfall in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
25 / 28
U.S. Carnival cruise ship Adonia arrives at the Havana bay, the first cruise liner to sail between the United States and Cuba since Cuba's 1959 revolution, Cuba, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
26 / 28
Palestinians inspect the apartment of Palestinian assailant Zaid Amer, who is held in an Israeli prison, after it was destroyed by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Nablus May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
27 / 28
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at The Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
28 / 28
