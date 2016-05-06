Editor's choice
A man walks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II) as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gathered for the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland...more
Fishermen block a road with a boat during a protest calling on the government to help ease the economic effects of an harmful algal bloom that had affected their livelihoods, at Ancud on Chiloe island in Chile, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A pink car remains among the ruins of destroyed buildings after wildfires tore through the Waterways area of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 5, 2016. Courtesy of Brad Readman/Alberta Fire Fighters Association/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Mariinsky Theatre performs at the amphitheatre of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on May 5, 2016. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada in this May 4, 2016 image posted on social media. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS
An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A student protester uses a skate board to hit a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Protesting refugees and migrants are pushed back by Greek police during a protest at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Officers look on as smoke from Fort McMurray's raging wildfires billows into the air after their city was evacuated, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter searches a house for Islamic State militants in Tel Asqof, northern Iraq, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Li Guoqiang talks on his phone outside his house at Guangfuli neighborhood, in Shanghai, China, April 1, 2016. Li, 38, is a deliveryman who rents a place at Guangfuli. In a corner of Shanghai, surrounded by a cement wall, lies one of the world's most...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff reacts during a launch ceremony of Agricultural and Livestock Plan for 2016/2017, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Elderly people attend an aquatic exercise at a private pool in Bangkok, Thailand, April 28, 2016. Many Thai families look after elderly relatives at a cost that countrywide adds up to just under a third of household income. The number of families...more
President Barack Obama drinks a glass of filtered water from Flint, a city struggling with the effects of lead-poisoned drinking water, during a meeting with local and federal authorities in Michigan, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yazidi female fighter Asema Dahir (L), 21, holds a weapon as she rides a pickup truck during a deployment near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants in Nawaran near Mosul, Iraq, April 20, 2016. When Islamic State swept into the...more
Russian Sukhoi Su-34 military jets are seen flying in formation through a glass roof of GUM department store during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade to mark the 71st anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square...more
Farmers shout slogans as police use a water cannon to disperse them during a protest in Chandigarh, India, May 4, 2016. Hundreds of farmers held a protest demanding release of payment to the farmers by official agencies that buy wheat for the...more
Osama Abdul Mohsen, a Syrian refugee, and his young son Zaid walk along a street on their way to take a train in Getafe, outside Madrid, Spain, April 14, 2016. Mohsen's story went viral after he was filmed being tripped up by a camerawoman as he fled...more
Girls practice dancing at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Palestinian man is pictured through a damaged window of a truck as he inspects the scene of what witnesses said was an air strike on a workshop in Gaza City May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Beach-goers stand still as a two-minute siren marking annual Holocaust Remembrance Day in Israel is sounded in Netanya, Israel May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks as he withdraws as a Republican presidential candidate in Columbus, Ohio, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Fishermen protesters gather as they block a road with barricades at Pargua near Puerto Montt in Chile, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
A Syrian refugee woman, who was stuck between the Jordanian and Syrian borders, holds her child as she cross into Jordan, near the town of Ruwaished, at the Hadalat area, east of the capital Amman, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A chandelier hangs in a damaged house in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of the Star Wars fan club, dressed as a Stormtrooper, talks to a girl outside a hospital's emergency ward during Star Wars Day celebrations in Monterrey, Mexico May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Members of a tribal council accused of ordering the burning death of a 16-year-old girl are shown to the media after they were arrested by police in Donga Gali, outside Abbottabad, Pakistan May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Online News
Britain's Harry plays polo in the rain during the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup in Wellington, Florida, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A German police officer from the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia fires his 9mm Walther P99 DAO (DAO - Double Action Only) during training at the new regional police training center in Dortmund, western Germany May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Villarrica national park in Pucon, Chile, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
