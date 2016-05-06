Edition:
Villagers take part in a ritual celebrating the pagan god Yurya and pray for plentiful future harvests in the village of Pogost, Belarus May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Evacuees from the Fort McMurray wildfires use the sleeping room at the "Bold Center" in Lac la Biche, Alberta, Canada, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Residents walk near damaged buildings in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo, Syria May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A pink car remains among the ruins of destroyed buildings after wildfires tore through the Waterways area of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada May 5, 2016. Courtesy of Brad Readman/Alberta Fire Fighters Association/Handout via REUTERS

A child is helped during a rescue operation by Italian navy ship Grecale (unseen) off the coast of Sicily, Italy, in this handout picture courtesy of the Italian Marina Militare released on May 6 2016. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Kim Kardashian waves from the backseat of a vintage car at the seafront Malecon in Havana, Cuba, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

An ewe and its lambs rest on the Isle of Lewis and Harris, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides, Britain April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

People, including Russian servicemen, attend a concert of Mariinsky Theatre in the amphitheater of the Syrian city of Palmyra, Syria, May 6, 2016. Olga Balashova/Russian Ministry of Defence/Handout via Reuters

A man walks in the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau (Auschwitz II) as thousands of people, mostly youth from all over the world gathered for the annual "March of the Living" to commemorate the Holocaust in Brzezinka near Oswiecim, Poland May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A student protester uses a skate board to hit a police vehicle during a demonstration to demand changes in the education system in Santiago, Chile, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Protesting refugees and migrants are pushed back by Greek police during a protest at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A girl salutes to visitors before a show at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. Pyongyang held a gala of song and dance performances by local school children on May 5 for visiting delegations of foreign journalists and tourists at the Mangyongdae Children's Palace. The event included orchestral, choir, and acrobatic performances, many of them with political undertones. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mother giant panda Aibang is seen with her newborn cub at a giant panda breeding center in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, May 6, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Kashmiri Muslim women react upon seeing a relic believed to be hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammed during Meeraj-un-Nabi celebrations early morning at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A woman is rescued from the rubble of a six-storey building that collapsed in Nairobi, Kenya, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Fishermen gather as they block a road during a protest calling on the government to help ease the economic effects of an harmful algal bloom that had affected their livelihoods at Chiloe island in Chile, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A Mountie surveys the damage on a street in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 4, 2016. Courtesy Alberta RCMP/Handout via REUTERS

People walk though burnt tents at a camp for internally displaced people near Sarmada in Syria's Idlib province in this undated still image taken from video on May 6, 2016. Social Media

A woman is having her hair done during a government-organized visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory in Pyongyang, North Korea May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Electoral staff work at a count center during the London mayoral and London Assembly elections in London, Britain May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Vehicles are flooded after heavy rainfall in Yongzhou, Hunan Province, China, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Lawyer Ruediger Buhr (L) speaks to his client, a 23-year-old Algerian who faces charges of assaults on woman during New Year's Eve celebrations in Cologne, at a regional court in Cologne, western Germany, May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Ola Mae, 72, waits in line to see Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, California May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Members of the Prizma Ensemble wearing full solid-colored bodysuits take part in the 6th Jane's Walk Jerusalem in Jerusalem May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A Canadian Joint Operations Command aerial photo shows wildfires near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, May 4, 2016. Courtesy MCpl VanPutten/CF Operations/Handout via REUTERS

