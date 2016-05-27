Editor's choice
A boy holds his father's pistol as he attends with tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement a gathering to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A baby stroller is left on the ground after a police operation to evacuate a migrants' makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Estonia's Olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, Texas, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion in the final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A baby cries as President Barack Obama holds the baby during his visit at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, on the route to his Hiroshima trip in Iwakuni, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model of a street-straddling bus that drives over cars is seen presented at an exhibition in Beijing, China, May 20, 2016. Part subway, part bus, a mass transporter known in Chinese as the "bus-way" went on show in Beijing. REUTERS/Hu Qingming
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko sings the national anthem during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A visitor walks past the painting "Various Flowers" by Pyotr Konchalovsky at the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Servicemen take part in a funeral ceremony for Mykola Kuliba and Serhiy Baula, servicemen from the "Aydar" battalion, who were killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman sits at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2016 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 30. The 37,000 U.S. flags are planted in memory of every fallen Massachusetts service member from the Revolutionary War to the present. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Robert Allen, co-founder of Texas-based Little Herds, a non-profit founded to educate the public on the benefits of insects for food and feed, holds edible freeze-dried crickets between his teeth during a 'Eating Insects Detroit: Exploring the Culture of Insects as Food and Feed' conference at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Contestant Duru Colgulu celebrates after being awarded with a "Sympathy prize" during the Angel of Turkey transgender beauty pageant in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally with supporters in Billings, Montana, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 25, 2016. A makeshift cinema hall under a 140-year-old bridge in the Indian capital is allowing poor rickshaw pullers and migrant laborers to escape daily hardship and sweltering heat into a world of Bollywood song, dance and romance. With the rusty iron floor of the bridge as its ceiling and some old rags acquired on the cheap...more
Rescue workers search for victims after a speedboat crashed and capsized in bad weather near the southern Thai island of Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Three boys hold rosaries and books of the New Testament as they wait for the start of a Corpus Christi procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Sailors wait for a bus during New York's Fleet Week in Brooklyn, New York City, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn a mock U.S. flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Greek police and army officers stand by Greek, Russian and EU flags as they wait for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens, Greece, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, speaks during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Children play on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini