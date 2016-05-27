Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

A boy holds his father's pistol as he attends with tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement a gathering to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A boy holds his father's pistol as he attends with tribesmen loyal to the Houthi movement a gathering to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 26
Photographer
Marko Djurica
Location
IDOMENI, Greece
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

A baby stroller is left on the ground after a police operation to evacuate a migrants' makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A baby stroller is left on the ground after a police operation to evacuate a migrants' makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 26
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Demonstrators take cover from a riot police water cannon during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
3 / 26
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Hiroshima, Japan
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
President Barack Obama hugs atomic bomb survivor Shigeaki Mori as he visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 26
Photographer
Ints Kalnins
Location
TARTU, ESTONIA
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Estonia's Olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Estonia's Olympic team female marathon runners triplets (L-R) Lily, Liina and Leila Luik run during a training session in Tartu, Estonia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
5 / 26
Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
NATIONAL HARBOR, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, Texas, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion in the final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Nihar Saireddy Janga of Austin, Texas, leaps for joy upon spelling the last word to become a co-champion in the final round of Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor in Maryland, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 26
Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
Iwakuni, Japan
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

A baby cries as President Barack Obama holds the baby during his visit at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, on the route to his Hiroshima trip in Iwakuni, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A baby cries as President Barack Obama holds the baby during his visit at Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station, on the route to his Hiroshima trip in Iwakuni, Japan May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 26
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

A model of a street-straddling bus that drives over cars is seen presented at an exhibition in Beijing, China, May 20, 2016. Part subway, part bus, a mass transporter known in Chinese as the "bus-way" went on show in Beijing. REUTERS/Hu Qingming

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
A model of a street-straddling bus that drives over cars is seen presented at an exhibition in Beijing, China, May 20, 2016. Part subway, part bus, a mass transporter known in Chinese as the "bus-way" went on show in Beijing. REUTERS/Hu Qingming
Close
8 / 26
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
Kiev, Ukraine
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko sings the national anthem during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Ukrainian servicewoman Nadiya Savchenko sings the national anthem during a news conference in Kiev, Ukraine, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 26
Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
French police apprehend a youth during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labor law reforms in Nantes, France, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 26
Photographer
MAXIM ZMEYEV
Location
Moscow, Russia
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

A visitor walks past the painting "Various Flowers" by Pyotr Konchalovsky at the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A visitor walks past the painting "Various Flowers" by Pyotr Konchalovsky at the Museum of Russian Impressionism in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 26
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Servicemen take part in a funeral ceremony for Mykola Kuliba and Serhiy Baula, servicemen from the "Aydar" battalion, who were killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Servicemen take part in a funeral ceremony for Mykola Kuliba and Serhiy Baula, servicemen from the "Aydar" battalion, who were killed in the fighting in eastern Ukraine, at Independence Square in central Kiev, Ukraine May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 26
Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
BOSTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

A woman sits at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2016 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 30. The 37,000 U.S. flags are planted in memory of every fallen Massachusetts service member from the Revolutionary War to the present. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A woman sits at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts, May 26, 2016 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 30. The 37,000 U.S. flags are planted in memory of every fallen Massachusetts service member from the Revolutionary War to the present. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 26
Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
SANTIAGO, CHILE
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A demonstrator is detained during an unauthorized march called by secondary students to protest against government education reforms in Santiago, Chile, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
14 / 26
Photographer
Rebecca Cook
Location
DETROIT, USA
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Robert Allen, co-founder of Texas-based Little Herds, a non-profit founded to educate the public on the benefits of insects for food and feed, holds edible freeze-dried crickets between his teeth during a 'Eating Insects Detroit: Exploring the Culture of Insects as Food and Feed' conference at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Robert Allen, co-founder of Texas-based Little Herds, a non-profit founded to educate the public on the benefits of insects for food and feed, holds edible freeze-dried crickets between his teeth during a 'Eating Insects Detroit: Exploring the Culture of Insects as Food and Feed' conference at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
15 / 26
Photographer
Murad Sezer
Location
ISTANBUL, Turkey
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Contestant Duru Colgulu celebrates after being awarded with a "Sympathy prize" during the Angel of Turkey transgender beauty pageant in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Contestant Duru Colgulu celebrates after being awarded with a "Sympathy prize" during the Angel of Turkey transgender beauty pageant in Istanbul, Turkey, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 26
Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
BILLINGS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally with supporters in Billings, Montana, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage for a rally with supporters in Billings, Montana, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 26
Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 25, 2016. A makeshift cinema hall under a 140-year-old bridge in the Indian capital is allowing poor rickshaw pullers and migrant laborers to escape daily hardship and sweltering heat into a world of Bollywood song, dance and romance. With the rusty iron floor of the bridge as its ceiling and some old rags acquired on the cheap...more

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
People watch a movie in a makeshift cinema located under a bridge in the old quarters of Delhi, India May 25, 2016. A makeshift cinema hall under a 140-year-old bridge in the Indian capital is allowing poor rickshaw pullers and migrant laborers to escape daily hardship and sweltering heat into a world of Bollywood song, dance and romance. With the rusty iron floor of the bridge as its ceiling and some old rags acquired on the cheap from a nearby crematorium serving as curtains and floor mats, the cinema shows four films a day. Organizers pooled their savings to rent an old TV set and video compact disc player, and charge 10 rupees (15 U.S cents) admission - a hundredth of the price of entry at Delhi's fanciest movie theaters. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
18 / 26
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
KOH SAMUI, Thailand
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Rescue workers search for victims after a speedboat crashed and capsized in bad weather near the southern Thai island of Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Rescue workers search for victims after a speedboat crashed and capsized in bad weather near the southern Thai island of Samui, Thailand, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 26
Photographer
Danish Ismail
Location
SRINAGAR, India
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Masked Kashmiri protesters throw stones towards Indian security personnel during a demonstration against the plan to resettle Hindus in the valley, according to local media, in Srinagar May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
20 / 26
Photographer
Andres Martinez Casares
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI
Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016

Three boys hold rosaries and books of the New Testament as they wait for the start of a Corpus Christi procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Three boys hold rosaries and books of the New Testament as they wait for the start of a Corpus Christi procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
21 / 26
Photographer
Brendan McDermid
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Sailors wait for a bus during New York's Fleet Week in Brooklyn, New York City, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Sailors wait for a bus during New York's Fleet Week in Brooklyn, New York City, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
22 / 26
Photographer
Fayaz Aziz
Location
PESHAWAR, Pakistan
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn a mock U.S. flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Supporters of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa Islamic organization burn a mock U.S. flag during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
23 / 26
Photographer
Michalis Karagiannis
Location
Athens, Greece
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Greek police and army officers stand by Greek, Russian and EU flags as they wait for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens, Greece, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Greek police and army officers stand by Greek, Russian and EU flags as they wait for the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Athens, Greece, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis
Close
24 / 26
Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
Moscow, Russia
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, speaks during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Sergei Rudskoy, head of the General Staff's main operations command, speaks during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, May 27, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
25 / 26
Photographer
Alexandre Meneghini
Location
HAVANA, CUBA
Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016

Children play on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Children play on a street in downtown Havana, Cuba, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
26 / 26

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »