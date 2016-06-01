Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Janine Costa
Location
CALLAO, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party attends an election rally in Callao, Peru. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
WOODSTOCK, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior, Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A mobile home park lies flooded as the Brazos River approaches its crest in Richmond, Texas. Precipitation was expected to intensify over the weekend as moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as a very powerful hurricane, meets with a storm system coming from the west and over Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
YICHANG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Smoke raises from a site of fire at a chemical company in Yichang, Hubei Province, China, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA.

Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A security guard checks speed of electric bicycles at Fudan University in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
Oakland, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is congratulated by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant after game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs. The Warriors defeated the Thunder 96-88. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Chaiwat Subprasom
Location
KANCHANABURI, Thailand
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A sedated tiger is stretchered as officials start moving tigers from Thailand's controversial Tiger Temple, a popular tourist destination which has come under fire in recent years over the welfare of its big cats in Kanchanaburi province, west of Bangkok, Thailand, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
FUZHOU, CHINA
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
BRAUNSBACH, Germany
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

People inspect the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
CHESTER-LE-STREET, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson is bowled out as he plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
GARMA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Civilians who fled their homes due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Photographer
Ueslei Marcelino
Location
BRASILIA, BRAZIL
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Demonstrators attend a protest against rape and violence against women in Brasilia, Brazil, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
CHAPPAQUA, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd as she takes part in the Memorial Day parade with former U.S. President Bill Clinton (L) and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo (R) in Chappaqua, New York, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Sertac Kayar
Location
YUKSEKOVA, Turkey
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A man stands inside a building which was damaged during security operations and clashes between Turkish security forces and Kurdish militants, in Yuksekova in the southeastern Hakkari province, Turkey, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Photographer
William Philpott
Location
CINCINNATI, United States
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Flowers lay around a bronze statue of a gorilla and her baby outside the Cincinnati Zoo's Gorilla World exhibit, two days after a boy tumbled into its moat and officials were forced to kill Harambe, a Western lowland gorilla, in Cincinnati, Ohio, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/William Philpott

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Local residents fill their empty containers with water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KHAKASSIA, Russia
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Models of the "Altyr" fashion theatre, dressed in Khakas national costumes, get over a wooden fence during a photo session, as a part of the rehearsal for the Tun-Pairam traditional holiday (The Holiday of the First Milk) celebration at a museum preserve outside Kazanovka village near Abakan in the Republic of Khakassia, Russia, May 28, 2016. The "Khakas aal" (Khakas settlement) ethnographic complex demonstrates the model of a...more

Photographer
Ahmad Masood
Location
JABAL SARAJ, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A worker takes a break at the Jabal Saraj cement factory in Jabal Saraj, north of Kabul, Afghanistan April 19, 2016. In an area desperately short of industry and jobs, local workers hope that the relaunch of the plant in Jabal Saraj, built by Czech engineers in 1957 and closed down by the Taliban in 1995, can show that Afghanistan's shattered industry can climb back to its feet after decades of war and destruction. But the outdated...more

Photographer
Khalid Al Mousily
Location
BAGHDAD, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

An Iraqi security vehicle is pictured through a shattered windshield of a vehicle damaged at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northern Shaab Shi'ite district, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Photographer
Kevin Kolczynski
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Libertarian Party candidate Vermin Supreme (L), wears his signature boot, with supporters at the National Convention held at the Rosen Center in Orlando, Florida, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) gives field guidance to the construction site of a medical oxygen factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 30, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Photographer
Albert Gea
Location
BARCELONA, Spain
Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

A protester squirts a water gun at Catalan regional police in full riot gear during a protest over the eviction of squatters earlier in the week from "The Expropriated Bank", in Barcelona, Spain, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
BRAUNSBACH, Germany
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
GARMA, Iraq
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

An Iraq girl who has fled home due to the clashes on the outskirts of Falluja, gather in the town of Garma, Iraq, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

