Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A wild leopard runs on the stairs as it tries to escape from a compound of a house in Kathmandu, Nepal June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A wild leopard runs on the stairs as it tries to escape from a compound of a house in Kathmandu, Nepal June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
1 / 24
Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
TOMARES, Spain
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Women sunbathe next to a pool in Tomares, southern Spain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Women sunbathe next to a pool in Tomares, southern Spain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
2 / 24
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 24
Photographer
Shailesh Andrade
Location
MUMBAI, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A worker carries a part of a used car inside a shop at a second-hand automobile parts market in Mumbai, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A worker carries a part of a used car inside a shop at a second-hand automobile parts market in Mumbai, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 24
Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria, late May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria, late May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 24
Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
6 / 24
Photographer
Thaier Al-Sudani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
7 / 24
Photographer
Janine Costa
Location
CALLAO, PERU
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party attends an election rally in Callao, Peru, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party attends an election rally in Callao, Peru, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Close
8 / 24
Photographer
Gleb Garanich
Location
KIEV, Ukraine
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 24
Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 24
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
WOODSTOCK, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior, Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior, Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
YICHANG, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Smoke raises from a site of fire at a chemical company in Yichang, Hubei Province, China, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Smoke raises from a site of fire at a chemical company in Yichang, Hubei Province, China, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 24
Photographer
Reuters Photographer
Location
HOUSTON, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A mobile home park lies flooded as the Brazos River approaches its crest in Richmond, Texas, U.S. May 31, 2016. Precipitation was expected to intensify over the weekend as moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as a very powerful hurricane, meets with a storm system coming from the west and over Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A mobile home park lies flooded as the Brazos River approaches its crest in Richmond, Texas, U.S. May 31, 2016. Precipitation was expected to intensify over the weekend as moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as a very powerful hurricane, meets with a storm system coming from the west and over Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
Close
13 / 24
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A security guard checks speed of electric bicycles at Fudan University in Shanghai, China May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A security guard checks speed of electric bicycles at Fudan University in Shanghai, China May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 24
Photographer
Ezra Acayan
Location
MANILA, Philippines
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Close
15 / 24
Photographer
Phil Noble
Location
CHESTER-LE-STREET, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 24
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
CHONGQING, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Students learn to perform a dragon dance under the instruction of a local artist at a playground in Chongqing, China, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Students learn to perform a dragon dance under the instruction of a local artist at a playground in Chongqing, China, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 24
Photographer
Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

A girl shouts next to supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, during a rally with pro-government members of the public transport sector in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
A girl shouts next to supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, during a rally with pro-government members of the public transport sector in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 24
Photographer
Issei Kato
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Suzuki Motor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki attends a news conference at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Suzuki Motor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki attends a news conference at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 24
Photographer
Jon Nazca
Location
MOLLINA, SPAIN
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

British retiree Peter Harrison, 74, and his wife Anne, who have been living in Spain for 9 years, watch the television as they drink a cup of tea in their mobile home at Saydo Park in the outskirts of Mollina, southern Spain, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
British retiree Peter Harrison, 74, and his wife Anne, who have been living in Spain for 9 years, watch the television as they drink a cup of tea in their mobile home at Saydo Park in the outskirts of Mollina, southern Spain, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
20 / 24
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
TOKYO, JAPAN
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) talks with former education minister Hakubun Shimomura during a parliament session for a no-confidence motion against Abe's cabinet, submitted by four opposition parties at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) talks with former education minister Hakubun Shimomura during a parliament session for a no-confidence motion against Abe's cabinet, submitted by four opposition parties at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
21 / 24
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Graduates throw their mortar boards as they pose for pictures at Fudan University in Shanghai, China May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Graduates throw their mortar boards as they pose for pictures at Fudan University in Shanghai, China May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
22 / 24
Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
Colon, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Gang leader Gustavo de Jesus Vasquez Nerio A.K.A. "El Tigre" is presented to the media after his arrest in Colon, El Salvador May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Gang leader Gustavo de Jesus Vasquez Nerio A.K.A. "El Tigre" is presented to the media after his arrest in Colon, El Salvador May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
23 / 24
Photographer
Amr Dalsh
Location
CAIRO, Egypt
Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016

Amr Zaki, a high ranking member of the Muslim Brotherhood, receives a kiss from his son during the trial of 738 brotherhood members for their armed sit-in at Rabaa square, at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Amr Zaki, a high ranking member of the Muslim Brotherhood, receives a kiss from his son during the trial of 738 brotherhood members for their armed sit-in at Rabaa square, at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »