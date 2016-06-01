Editor's Choice
A wild leopard runs on the stairs as it tries to escape from a compound of a house in Kathmandu, Nepal June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Women sunbathe next to a pool in Tomares, southern Spain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker carries a part of a used car inside a shop at a second-hand automobile parts market in Mumbai, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Civilians and civil defence members look for survivors at a site damaged after Russian air strikes on the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria, late May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Police detains an activist of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) during a protest against the recent gang-rape of a woman in a moving car, according to local media, in Kolkata, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Iraqi security forces gather near Falluja, Iraq, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori of the Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) party attends an election rally in Callao, Peru, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Ukrainian pilot and MP Nadiya Savchenko smokes and drinks a coffee near the parliament building before her first session in parliament after being freed from confinement in Russia as part of a prisoner swap in Kiev, Ukraine, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
The child of a farmer sleeps in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Model Bella Hadid smiles as she has her make-up applied inside Blenheim Palace ahead of a fashion show presenting the Dior, Cruise 2017 Collection, in Woodstock, Britain May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Smoke raises from a site of fire at a chemical company in Yichang, Hubei Province, China, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A mobile home park lies flooded as the Brazos River approaches its crest in Richmond, Texas, U.S. May 31, 2016. Precipitation was expected to intensify over the weekend as moisture from tropical depression Patricia, which struck the Pacific coast of Mexico on Friday as a very powerful hurricane, meets with a storm system coming from the west and over Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer
A security guard checks speed of electric bicycles at Fudan University in Shanghai, China May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man sleeps amidst rubbish under a bridge in Paranaque city, Metro Manila, Philippines May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Students learn to perform a dragon dance under the instruction of a local artist at a playground in Chongqing, China, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl shouts next to supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, during a rally with pro-government members of the public transport sector in Caracas, Venezuela May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Suzuki Motor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki attends a news conference at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato
British retiree Peter Harrison, 74, and his wife Anne, who have been living in Spain for 9 years, watch the television as they drink a cup of tea in their mobile home at Saydo Park in the outskirts of Mollina, southern Spain, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) talks with former education minister Hakubun Shimomura during a parliament session for a no-confidence motion against Abe's cabinet, submitted by four opposition parties at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Graduates throw their mortar boards as they pose for pictures at Fudan University in Shanghai, China May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song
Gang leader Gustavo de Jesus Vasquez Nerio A.K.A. "El Tigre" is presented to the media after his arrest in Colon, El Salvador May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Amr Zaki, a high ranking member of the Muslim Brotherhood, receives a kiss from his son during the trial of 738 brotherhood members for their armed sit-in at Rabaa square, at a court on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh