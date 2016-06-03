Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
John Wark
Location
COLORADO SPRINGS, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

An Air Force F-16 with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron sits crashed in a field 4 miles south of Colorado Springs after performing a fly-by of the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony where President Barack Obama gave the commencement address, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. REUTERS/John Wark

Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Handout .
Location
BRUGELETTE, Belgium
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A baby panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park in Brugelette, Belgium. REUTERS/Benoit Bouchez/Pairi Daiza

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Hillary to visit during a stop in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighbourhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

People run away from police (on motorcycle) during riots for food in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A man walks on a flooded road near his houseboat moored near the Eiffel towel during flooding on the banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Patrick Fallon
Location
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A police officer conducts a search on people at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people dead in Los Angeles, California June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Photographer
Rodi Said
Location
ALEPPO, SYRIA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Civilians wait in a shelter while fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces secure their village after they took control of it from Islamic State fighters, in the southern rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
AJMER, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Michaela Rehle
Location
SIMBACH AM INN, Germany
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Residents clear debris and mud following floods in the Bavarian village of Simbach am Inn east of Munich, Germany, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Photographer
Feisal Omar
Location
MOGADISHU, Somalia
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A general view shows the scene of a suicide car bombing outside Hotel Ambassador on Maka Al Mukaram Road in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Photographer
Alaa Al-Marjani
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter covers his ear as artillery fires towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A couple exchanges kisses on the bank as high waters causes flooding along the Seine River in Paris, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Andy Murray reacts during his match against Richard Gasquet during the French Open June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

An Arcelor Mittal steel worker, dressed in a protective work suit with a mask of Darth Vader from Star Wars, holds flares during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Marseille, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Guests sit at tables suspended from cranes at a height of 40 metres in front of the Atomium, a 102-metre (335 feet) high structure and its nine spheres, built for the 1958 Brussels World's Fair, as part of the 10th anniversary of the event known as "Dinner in the Sky", in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
KATHMANDU, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A wild leopard runs on the stairs as it tries to escape from a compound of a house in Kathmandu, Nepal June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
WASHINGTON, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Marine One and a support helicopter cross the tail of Air Force One as President Barack Obama arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Washington to travel to Elkhart, Indiana June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Suhaib Salem
Location
KHAN YOUNIS, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A woman waits for a travel permit to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing after it was opened for four days by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
NEMOURS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

French firefighters on small boats evacuate residents from a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Nemours, France, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Siegfried Modola
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

A supporter of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), dressed in a gorilla suit rides a motorbike as he leaves after attending a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Photographer
Ronen Zvulun
Location
NAHAL TZEELIM, Israel
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Volunteers with the Israeli Antique Authority work at the Cave of the Skulls, an excavation site in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea, Israel June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
SEVILLE, Spain
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A model presents a creation by Maria Jose Suarez during "SIQ Sevilla Handcraft and Fashion" in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Photographer
Marcelo del Pozo
Location
TOMARES, Spain
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Women sunbathe next to a pool in Tomares, southern Spain June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Photographer
Rupak De Chowdhuri
Location
KOLKATA, INDIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

People escape a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Photographer
Goran Tomasevic
Location
NAIROBI, Kenya
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Supporters of Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) cheer during a rally to mark Kenya's Madaraka Day, the 53rd anniversary of the country's self rule, at Uhuru Park grounds in Nairobi, Kenya, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Photographer
Omar Sanadiki
Location
DAMASCUS, SYRIA
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

People walk towards the last checkpoint, which is controlled by Syrian government forces, while waiting for permission to leave the besieged area of Moudamiya Al Sham, in the suburbs of Damascus, Syria June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki.

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Local residents fight to collect free drinking water from municipal corporation tanker on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

Novak Djokovic celebrates with a ball boy during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut at teh French Open, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

