Editor's Choice
A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man poses for a picture in front of his acquaintance at the Monument to the Conquerors of Space in Moscow, Russia, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
An Air Force F-16 with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron sits crashed in a field 4 miles south of Colorado Springs after performing a fly-by of the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony where President Barack Obama gave the commencement address, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Wark
An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A baby panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Bouchez/Pairi Daiza/Handout via REUTERS
Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighbourhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin
A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
People run away from police (on motorcycle) during riots for food in Caracas, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Chicken, fish and eggs lie next to coca paste worth $14,000 Colombian pesos at a local store in Guyabero Region, Guaviare, Colombia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
An Arcelor Mittal steel worker, dressed in a protective work suit with a mask of Darth Vader from Star Wars, holds flares during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Marseille, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A man walks on a flooded road near his houseboat moored near the Eiffel towel during flooding on the banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Models presents creations by Gucci at a catwalk show in the cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London, Britain June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Novak Djokovic celebrates with a ball boy during his match against Tomas Berdych at the French Open June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 2, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS
The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
The wrapped fingers of a raspachin, a worker who collects coca leaves, are seen during the harvest of the leaves on a small coca farm in Guayabero, Guaviare province, Colombia, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
