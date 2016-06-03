Editor's Choice

Edition:
Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN JOSE, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A woman falls as police officers move the line during a demonstration against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump outside his campaign event in San Jose, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Photographer
Sergei Karpukhin
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A man poses for a picture in front of his acquaintance at the Monument to the Conquerors of Space in Moscow, Russia, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Photographer
Stephane Mahe
Location
NANTES, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Photographer
John Wark
Location
COLORADO SPRINGS, United States
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

An Air Force F-16 with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron sits crashed in a field 4 miles south of Colorado Springs after performing a fly-by of the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony where President Barack Obama gave the commencement address, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/John Wark

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
FALLUJA, Iraq
Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016

An Iraqi Shi'ite fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during clashes with Islamic State militants on the outskirt of Falluja, Iraq, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Handout .
Location
BRUGELETTE, Belgium
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A baby panda is pictured at the Pairi Daiza wildlife park in Brugelette, Belgium, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Bouchez/Pairi Daiza/Handout via REUTERS

Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
SAN DIEGO, United States
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego, California, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Photographer
Mohammed Salem
Location
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Palestinian boy Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, who is nicknamed 'Spiderman' and hopes to break the Guinness world records with his bizarre feats of contortion, demonstrates acrobatics skills on a beach in Gaza City June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Photographer
Amit Dave
Location
AHMEDABAD, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

An accused in connection with a riot in Gujarat in 2002, hugs his son before entering the court for the ruling in Ahmedabad, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighbourhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A boy, whose brother was killed, reacts at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
Marco Bello
Location
CARACAS, VENEZUELA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

People run away from police (on motorcycle) during riots for food in Caracas, Venezuela, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
GUAYABERO REGION, Colombia
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Chicken, fish and eggs lie next to coca paste worth $14,000 Colombian pesos at a local store in Guyabero Region, Guaviare, Colombia, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

An Arcelor Mittal steel worker, dressed in a protective work suit with a mask of Darth Vader from Star Wars, holds flares during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Marseille, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A man walks on a flooded road near his houseboat moored near the Eiffel towel during flooding on the banks of the Seine River in Paris, France, after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Models presents creations by Gucci at a catwalk show in the cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London, Britain June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Novak Djokovic celebrates with a ball boy during his match against Tomas Berdych at the French Open June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Himanshu Sharma
Location
AJMER, India
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A dead fish is seen at the partially dried-up Choursiyavas lake on the outskirts of Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, India June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Photographer
KCNA KCNA
Location
PYONGYANG, North Korea
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a newly built sports goods factory in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 2, 2016. KCNA/ via REUTERS

Photographer
Kevin Lamarque
Location
COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

The Thunderbirds perform a fly-over as graduates from the Air Force Academy toss their hats in the air at the conclusion of their commencement ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographer
Khalil Ashawi
Location
IDLIB, Syria
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A civil defence member carries an injured girl at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled area of Maaret al-Numan town in Idlib province, Syria June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Photographer
John Vizcaino
Location
GUAYABERO, Colombia
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

The wrapped fingers of a raspachin, a worker who collects coca leaves, are seen during the harvest of the leaves on a small coca farm in Guayabero, Guaviare province, Colombia, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

An Arcelor Mittal steel worker, dressed in a protective work suit with a mask of Darth Vader from Star Wars, holds flares during a demonstration in protest of the government's proposed labour law reforms in Marseille, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Topher Seguin
Location
FORT MCMURRAY, CANADA
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A resident looks over the damage in the Timberlea neighbourhood as thousands of evacuees who fled a massive wildfire begin to trickle back to their homes in Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Topher Seguin

