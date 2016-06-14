Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
1 / 33
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A boy creates a cordon around family members as they leave a senior citizen's center, after being notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A boy creates a cordon around family members as they leave a senior citizen's center, after being notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
2 / 33
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

People attend a memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
People attend a memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 33
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
NUUK, GREENLAND
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
Close
4 / 33
Photographer
Soe Zeya Tun
Location
YANGON, Myanmar
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Khin Naing, 50, a former soldier who lost his leg during the war in Kayah state after he stepped on a landmine in 2009, sits near his home in Yangon, Myanmar June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
Khin Naing, 50, a former soldier who lost his leg during the war in Kayah state after he stepped on a landmine in 2009, sits near his home in Yangon, Myanmar June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
5 / 33
Photographer
POOL New
Location
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius attends sentencing for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius attends sentencing for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
Close
6 / 33
Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Palestinians rush to receive food cooked for free during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Palestinians rush to receive food cooked for free during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 33
Photographer
Stringer .
Location
OAXACA, MEXICO
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A member of the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers union uses his phone while detained by a policeman after clashes erupted during an eviction from the Oaxaca State Institute of Public Education (IEEPO) facilities in Oaxaca, Mexico, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A member of the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers union uses his phone while detained by a policeman after clashes erupted during an eviction from the Oaxaca State Institute of Public Education (IEEPO) facilities in Oaxaca, Mexico, June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Close
8 / 33
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 33
Photographer
Jim Young
Location
Orlando, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Police forensic investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Police forensic investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 33
Photographer
Steve Nesius
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
11 / 33
Photographer
Ammar Abdullah
Location
IDLIB, SYRIA
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Civil defence members and rescuers push a car at a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Civil defence members and rescuers push a car at a site hit by air strikes in Idlib city, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
12 / 33
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
13 / 33
Photographer
USA Today Sports
Location
San Jose, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the San Jose Sharks in game six of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final in San Jose. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Pittsburgh Penguins center Matt Cullen hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the San Jose Sharks in game six of the 2016 Stanley Cup Final in San Jose. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 33
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury while playing Turkey in the Euro in Paris. REUTERS/Christian HartmannLivepic

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury while playing Turkey in the Euro in Paris. REUTERS/Christian HartmannLivepic
Close
15 / 33
Photographer
Joshua Roberts
Location
RICHMOND, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a placard during a campaign rally at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a placard during a campaign rally at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 33
Photographer
Neil Hall
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Puppeteers perform with a puppet model which is presenting a creation at the Aitor Throup catwalk show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hal

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Puppeteers perform with a puppet model which is presenting a creation at the Aitor Throup catwalk show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hal
Close
17 / 33
Photographer
Handout .
Location
BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

A fish swims trapped inside a transparent jellyfish in this image captured by photographer Tim Samuel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Byron Bay on Australia's east coast. Tim Samuel Photography/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A fish swims trapped inside a transparent jellyfish in this image captured by photographer Tim Samuel in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Byron Bay on Australia's east coast. Tim Samuel Photography/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 33
Photographer
Aly Song
Location
SHANGHAI, CHINA
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A bomb disposal expert checks a luggage near the site of a blast at a terminal in Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A bomb disposal expert checks a luggage near the site of a blast at a terminal in Shanghai's Pudong International Airport, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 33
Photographer
Elijah Nouvelage
Location
PALO ALTO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California. The case made national headlines after the judge handed down what many considered to be a particularly light sentence. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A plane flies over the Stanford stadium trailing a banner calling for the dismissal of the judge in the Stanford rape case prior to the Stanford University commencement ceremony in Palo Alto, California. The case made national headlines after the judge handed down what many considered to be a particularly light sentence. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
20 / 33
Photographer
David McNew
Location
WEST HOLLYWOOD, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A parade marcher holds a sign in memory of the victims of the attack on a gay night club in Orlando at the 46th annual Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A parade marcher holds a sign in memory of the victims of the attack on a gay night club in Orlando at the 46th annual Los Angeles Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
21 / 33
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A pigeon flies ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Kate Duchess of Cambridge behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
A pigeon flies ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princes William, Harry and Kate Duchess of Cambridge behind as they wave to guests attending the Patron's Lunch on the Mall, an event to mark her 90th birthday, in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 33
Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Rival Euro supporters clash at the old port of Marseille before the England versus Russia match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Rival Euro supporters clash at the old port of Marseille before the England versus Russia match. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
23 / 33
Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Police forensics investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Police forensics investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
24 / 33
Photographer
Tony Gentile
Location
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Pope Francis celebrates a mass during a Jubilee for the sick and disabled in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Pope Francis celebrates a mass during a Jubilee for the sick and disabled in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
25 / 33
Photographer
Luke MacGregor
Location
London, BRITAIN
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Cyclists participate in the World Naked Bike Ride, which organisers say is a protest against reliance on cars and oil, on Westminster Bridge London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Cyclists participate in the World Naked Bike Ride, which organisers say is a protest against reliance on cars and oil, on Westminster Bridge London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
26 / 33
Photographer
Agencja Gazeta
Location
WARSAW, Poland
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

People take part in the annual Equality Parade in front of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
People take part in the annual Equality Parade in front of the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 33
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
28 / 33
Photographer
Jamal Saidi
Location
BEIRUT, LEBANON
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Red Cross members work at the site of an explosion at Blom Bank in Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Red Cross members work at the site of an explosion at Blom Bank in Beirut. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
29 / 33
Photographer
Valentyn Ogirenko
Location
KIEV, UKRAINE
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

An artist performs during the annual Kiev Fire Fest in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
An artist performs during the annual Kiev Fire Fest in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
30 / 33
Photographer
Handout .
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016

Solar Impulse 2, the solar airplane, piloted by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg, flies over the Statue of Libery in in New York, shortly before landing at John F. Kennedy airport. Leg 14 was the shortest so far on the planes trip around the globe. Andre Borschberg, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Solar Impulse 2, the solar airplane, piloted by Swiss adventurer Andre Borschberg, flies over the Statue of Libery in in New York, shortly before landing at John F. Kennedy airport. Leg 14 was the shortest so far on the planes trip around the globe. Andre Borschberg, Jean Revillard/SI2/Handout via Reuters
Close
31 / 33
Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
NANNING, China
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Paramilitary policemen take part in a training session in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Paramilitary policemen take part in a training session in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 33
Photographer
Leonhard Foeger
Location
PETRONELL, Austria
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Members of the "Familia Gladiatoria Carnuntina" fight in the historic amphitheatre during the Roman Festival at the archeological site of Carnuntum in Petronell, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Members of the "Familia Gladiatoria Carnuntina" fight in the historic amphitheatre during the Roman Festival at the archeological site of Carnuntum in Petronell, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
33 / 33

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Photos of the week

Photos of the week
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »