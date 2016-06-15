Edition:
Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

England and Wales fans react after some scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Luc Gnago
Location
GUIGLO, Cote d'Ivoire
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Zongo Meda, a 21-year-old cocoa farmer, shows his wounded back after being beaten by someone he said was an agent of SODEFOR, the state's forest management agency, in Guiglo, Ivory Coast, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Photographer
Navesh Chitrakar
Location
SYANGJA, Nepal
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Durga Kami (C), 68, and his classmates pose for a group picture in their classroom at Shree Kala Bhairab Higher Secondary School in Syangja, Nepal, June 5, 2016. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Hungary's Balazs Dzsudzsak celebrates after the game against Austria with fans. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Photographer
Philippe Wojazer
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Protesters use road signs as shields during clashes with riot police and gendarmes at the Invalides square during a demonstration as part of nationwide protests against plans to reform French labor laws, in Paris, France, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Photographer
Omar Sobhani
Location
KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Photographer
Cathal McNaughton
Location
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Members of Hindu Sena, a right wing Hindu group, celebrate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's birthday in New Delhi, India June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Photographer
Jose Cabezas
Location
San Salvador, EL SALVADOR
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A Salvadoran army soldier sits inside a military vehicle during an official ceremony prior to their deployment to deal with gang violence in San Salvador, El Salvador June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas.

Photographer
Mike Segar
Location
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Four-year-old Izzy Rogers sits down amid people holding balloons on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, June 14, 2016, as they line up to form a "human rainbow" during a gathering to remember the victims of the mass shooting in Orlando. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

People march to support Haiti's interim president Jocelerme Privert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin

Photographer
Stefan Wermuth
Location
LONDON, United Kingdom
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A museum assistant poses with 'Mirror and glass' by Yayoi Kusama during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London, Britain, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Alister Doyle
Location
NUUK, GREENLAND
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Children play amid icebergs on the beach in Nuuk, Greenland. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
COXCATLAN, Mexico
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Relatives and friends carry the coffins of some of the eleven members of the same family, including two children, who were killed in the central Mexican state of Puebla when gunmen burst into their home, during their funeral along the streets in Coxcatlan, Mexico. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Erik de Castro
Location
RIZAL, Philippines
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Photographer
Albert Gea
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Spain fans before their Euro match against Czech Republic in Toulouse, France. REUTERS/Albert GeaLivepic

Photographer
Jim Young
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Jim Young

Photographer
Mussa Qawasma
Location
HEBRON, Palestinian Territories
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Palestinians rush to receive food cooked for free during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A boy creates a cordon around family members as they leave a senior citizen's center, after being notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Stringer .
Location
OAXACA, MEXICO
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A member of the National Coordination of Education Workers (CNTE) teachers union uses his phone while detained by a policeman after clashes erupted during an eviction from the Oaxaca State Institute of Public Education (IEEPO) facilities in Oaxaca, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Photographer
POOL New
Location
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius attends sentencing for the murder of Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria High Court, South Africa. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool

Photographer
China Stringer Network
Location
NANNING, China
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Paramilitary policemen take part in a training session in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Photographer
Parwiz Parwiz
Location
NANGARHAR PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

A relative kisses the coffin of an Afghan soldier, who was killed last night during gun fighting between Afghan border forces and Pakistani forces in Torkham, during his funeral in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Photographer
Jonathan Ernst
Location
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Activists from the Legal Aid Justice Center place shoes and U.S. flags as a demonstration against forced deportations in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Photographer
Adrees Latif
Location
ORLANDO, United States
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Well wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
Paris, France
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in Paris, France. Picture taken with long exposure and a zoom lens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Photographer
Soe Zeya Tun
Location
YANGON, Myanmar
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Khin Naing, 50, a former soldier who lost his leg during the war in Kayah state after he stepped on a landmine in 2009, sits near his home in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Photographer
Stephen Lam
Location
SAN FRANCISCO, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Apple CEO Tim Cook wipes his eyes after leading a moment of silence for the victims of the attack in Orlando as he opens the company's World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Photographer
Lucas Jackson
Location
NEW YORK, United States
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Renee Elise Goldsberry wins the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for "Hamilton" during the American Theatre Wing's 70th annual Tony Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Photographer
Carlo Allegri
Location
ORLANDO, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

People take part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Photographer
Ivan Alvarado
Location
CARACAS, Venezuela
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A girl reacts as she touches a bullet hole after a gunfight outside a MERCAL, a state-run supermarket, in a slum in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Photographer
Brian Snyder
Location
MANCHESTER, UNITED STATES
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Donald Trump waves as he walks offstage after delivering a campaign speech about national security in Manchester, New Hampshire, in response to the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
MANDELIEU, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Russian soccer fans suspected of being involved in clashes, one wearing a banner saying "Russians No Surrender", are ushered off their bus after being stopped by gendarmes in Mandelieu near Cannes in southern France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

A woman kneels amongst graffiti during a vigil in memory of the victims of the gay nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, in the Soho district of London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Photographer
Jason Cairnduff
Location
LYON, France
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates during their Euro match against Belgium. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

